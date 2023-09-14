GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction
GAW
63%
Chance of Winning
JAM
37%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts
- Guyana Amazon Warriors remains the only unbeaten team in this tournament.
- Mohammad Amir remains the only player who has bowled a maiden over for Jamaica Tallawahs this season.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs head into this game with a different mindset as Guyana Amazon Warriors secured a playoff spot after a win against Barbados Royals. On the other hand, the defending champions are desperate for a win and need maximum points to stay in contention for playoffs this season. Jamaica Tallawahs are two points shy of Barbados Royals and are currently fifth on the points table. As per our calculations Guyana Amazon Warriors are firm favourites to bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 63%
- Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 37%
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs have struggled for consistency in the top order and have failed to get a good opening partnership in the tournament. So far this season Guyana Amazon Warriors have averaged 12.4 opening partnership and Jamaica Tallawahs have averaged 28 runs which is much higher than their opponent. We believe Jamaica Tallawahs would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming fixture.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Toss Prediction
Last three of the four games at the Providence Stadium has been won by the team batting first and with weather not a cause of concern in the game we believe both teams would prefer to bat first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Batter
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Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to extend their winning run to five games after a narrow win against Barbados Royals as they secured a playoff spot and are clear favourites to top the group this term.
Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List
Jamaica Tallawahs Player List
Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Kirk McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Sharmarh Brooks
|
Batter
|
Raymond Riefer
|
Batter
|
Amir Jangoo
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form
The defending champion’s struggles seems to have no end as they lost their last four games on the bounce and are two points shy of Barbados Royals who currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Jamaica Tallawahs 16-10 in this fixture. Both teams went head to head in the reverse fixture, Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to extend their winning run as they beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 34 runs.
Head to Head:
Guyana Amazon Warriors Win: 16
Jamaica Tallawahs win: 10
No Result: 1
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to score more sixes than Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated the games with their explosive style of play and have scored the most sixes per game in the tournament. So far this season they have scored 11, 16, 12, 11 and 15 sixes this season averaging 13 sixes a game and what's more enticing is the fact in each of the five games they have managed to score more sixes than their opponent. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have managed to score 45 sixes in six games averaging 7.5 sixes a game and in three of the last four games have conceded more sixes. In the last head to head game, Guyana Amazon Warriors outscored Jamaica Tallawahs 16-13. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick monetary gains.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Batters
Saim Ayub to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter
Saim Ayub has been fabulous for Guyana Amazon Warriors especially in the last couple of games scoring two half centuries in the last two games and with 203 runs is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Imad Wasim to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter
Even though Imad Wasim comes down the order, he has been in great form heading into this fixture scoring 62, 19 and 33 in the process and has overtaken Brandon King as the top scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Bowlers
Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler
We are going to stick with our man Dwaine Pretorius once again. Even though Pretorius isn’t the top wicket taker for his side but he has been sensational in the last three games bagging seven wickets in those games and on current form is arguably the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors and our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Mohammad Amir to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler
Even though Mohammad Amir failed to get a breakthrough against Trinbago Knight Riders, it's fair to say he was unlucky as he was probably the only bowler who looked dangerous in the game. With nine wickets, Amir is the top wicket taker for Jamaica Tallawahs which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors have been sensational this season and could have a historic campaign this term. They bagged their fifth consecutive win against Barbados Royals as they won the game by three runs. Guyana Amazon Warriors remains the only unbeaten team in the competitions and are firm favourites to top the group this term.
When it rains it pours for Jamaica Tallawahs who are in a state of mess at the moment. After a couple of wins in the first three games their form has taken a nosedive as the defending champions have bagged four straight losses in as many games and need to turn things around if they aspire to make the playoffs.
Considering the fact Guyana Amazon Warriors have already beaten Jamaica Tallawahs this season, as expected the bookmakers have backed Guyana Amazon Warriors giving them odds as low as 1.59. We believe it would make no sense to go against the bookmakers on this one as Guyana Amazon Warriors would continue their winning momentum in the upcoming fixture.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.59 (PariMatch)
- Jamaica Tallawahs to win @ 2.35 (PariMatch)