GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction GAW 63 % Chance of Winning JAM 37 % Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the 25th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 14 at 4:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs head into this game with a different mindset as Guyana Amazon Warriors secured a playoff spot after a win against Barbados Royals. On the other hand, the defending champions are desperate for a win and need maximum points to stay in contention for playoffs this season. Jamaica Tallawahs are two points shy of Barbados Royals and are currently fifth on the points table. As per our calculations Guyana Amazon Warriors are firm favourites to bag maximum points in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 63%

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 37%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs have struggled for consistency in the top order and have failed to get a good opening partnership in the tournament. So far this season Guyana Amazon Warriors have averaged 12.4 opening partnership and Jamaica Tallawahs have averaged 28 runs which is much higher than their opponent. We believe Jamaica Tallawahs would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming fixture.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Toss Prediction

Last three of the four games at the Providence Stadium has been won by the team batting first and with weather not a cause of concern in the game we believe both teams would prefer to bat first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keemo Paul Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to extend their winning run to five games after a narrow win against Barbados Royals as they secured a playoff spot and are clear favourites to top the group this term.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

The defending champion’s struggles seems to have no end as they lost their last four games on the bounce and are two points shy of Barbados Royals who currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Jamaica Tallawahs 16-10 in this fixture. Both teams went head to head in the reverse fixture, Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to extend their winning run as they beat Jamaica Tallawahs by 34 runs.

Head to Head:

Guyana Amazon Warriors Win: 16

Jamaica Tallawahs win: 10

No Result: 1

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to score more sixes than Jamaica Tallawahs

Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated the games with their explosive style of play and have scored the most sixes per game in the tournament. So far this season they have scored 11, 16, 12, 11 and 15 sixes this season averaging 13 sixes a game and what's more enticing is the fact in each of the five games they have managed to score more sixes than their opponent. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have managed to score 45 sixes in six games averaging 7.5 sixes a game and in three of the last four games have conceded more sixes. In the last head to head game, Guyana Amazon Warriors outscored Jamaica Tallawahs 16-13. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick monetary gains.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Batters

Saim Ayub to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

Saim Ayub has been fabulous for Guyana Amazon Warriors especially in the last couple of games scoring two half centuries in the last two games and with 203 runs is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Imad Wasim to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter

Even though Imad Wasim comes down the order, he has been in great form heading into this fixture scoring 62, 19 and 33 in the process and has overtaken Brandon King as the top scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Bowlers

Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

We are going to stick with our man Dwaine Pretorius once again. Even though Pretorius isn’t the top wicket taker for his side but he has been sensational in the last three games bagging seven wickets in those games and on current form is arguably the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors and our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Mohammad Amir to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Even though Mohammad Amir failed to get a breakthrough against Trinbago Knight Riders, it's fair to say he was unlucky as he was probably the only bowler who looked dangerous in the game. With nine wickets, Amir is the top wicket taker for Jamaica Tallawahs which makes him our top pick for the game.