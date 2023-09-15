GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction
GAW
59%
Chance of Winning
STL
41%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts
- With 41 sixes, Saint lucia Kings have the worst record in the tournament.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors remain the only unbeaten team in the competition.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning
Guyana Amazon Warriors needs a win to secure a top two spot on the points table on the other hand, the game would have a higher significance for Saint Lucia Kings who are still in the tussle for a playoff spot. Another win for Saint Lucia Kings who are currently third on the table would see them seal a playoff spot this term. As per our calculations Guyana Amazon Warriors are firm favourites to secure maximum points and secure the top spot in the group.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 59%
- Saint Lucia Kings’s chances of winning - 41%
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Roston Chase has been great with the ball but has struggled to make a mark with the bat this season. So far this season Chase has managed to score 53, 14, 1, 11, 0 and 32 averaging 20 runs which seems high due to his half century in the opening fixture. We believe Chase would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction
Last three of the four games at the Providence Stadium have been won by the team batting first and with weather not a cause of concern in the game we believe both teams would prefer to bat first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
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Chandrapaul Hemraj
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Batter
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Saim Ayub
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Batter
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Shai Hope
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Batter
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Shimron Hetmyer
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Batter
|
Azam Khan
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Wicket-keeper
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Dwaine Pretorius
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All-rounder
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Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
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All-rounder
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Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
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Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to extend their winning run to six games after a dominating display against Jamaica Tallawahs as they toppled Trinbago Knight Riders and secured the top spot on the table.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.
Predicted Playing XI
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Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
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Sadrack Descartes
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Batter
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Sean Williams
|
Batter
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Sikandar Raza
|
Batter
|
Johnson Charles
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
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All-rounder
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Roshon Primus
|
Batter
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Matthew Forde
|
All-rounder
|
Kharry Pierre
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
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Chris Sole
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings are in a bit of a slump at the moment as they head into this fixture after back to back defeats against SKN Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders. With eight points in eight games, they are third on the table and have a three point cushion over Jamaica Tallawahs who are fifth on the table.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Saint Lucia Kings 13-7 in this fixture. The previous game between both sides was washed out but prior to that Guyana Amazon Warriors won three games on the bounce.
Head to Head:
Guyana Amazon Warriors Win: 13
Saint Lucia Kings win: 7
No Result: 1
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds
Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors
Saint Lucia Kings openers have given good starts throughout the season and the bowlers have managed to get early wickets which is a great combo to have in your locker if you aspire to win a game of cricket. So far this season, Saint Lucia Kings have managed an opening stand of 25, 61, 85, 97, 16 and 18 averaging 50.33 which is absolutely staggering and have conceded just 17.66 which is even more impressive. What's even more enticing is the fact that in four of the last five games, they have managed a better opening partnership than their opponent. Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors have been terrific this season they have struggled at the top order as their average opening partnership is mere 12.4 runs in this tournament which makes this tip pretty straight forward if you aspire to make some quick money.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Batters
Saim Ayub to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter
We are going to stick with Saim Ayub once again as he showcased his brilliance in the lost outing scoring a brilliant 85 off 53 balls as Guyana Amazon Warriors secured the top spot on the table. With 288 runs, Ayub is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the game.
Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top batter
Even though Johnson Charles failed to score well in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders, Charles has been the most consistent batter for Saint Lucia Kings and with 224 runs has been head and shoulders above the rest which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Bowlers
Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler
For the third time in a row we are going with our man Dwaine Pretorius. With another outstanding display in the last game Pretorius is currently tied with Gudakesh Motie as the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors. But with nine wickets in the last four games for Pretorius makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Alzarri Joseph to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler
With nine wickets, Alzarri Joseph is tied with Roston Chase as the top wicket taker for Saint Lucia Kings this season. What separates both bowlers is the fact Alzarri Joseph has showcased tremendous form in the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors sensational winning run continued in the last game as they bagged their sixth win on the bounce against defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs as they managed to chase down 152 runs thanks to a brilliant 85 off 53 balls by Saim Ayub as they eventually won the game with even wickets to spare.
Saint Lucia Kings seems to have lost the way in the recent games as they incurred back to back defeats against in-form Trinbago Knight Riders and the minnows SKN Patriots who have only bagged one win in the tournament. With eight points in eight games Saint Lucia Kings need a win in remaining games to secure a playoff spot.
Guyana Amazon Warriors are unbeaten in the last four fixtures against Saint Lucia Kings which is probably why the bookmakers have gone with Guyana Amazon Warriors for this game giving them odds as low as 1.70. Considering the form of both sides we highly recommend you go with the bookies on this one.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.70 (PariMatch)
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 2.08 (PariMatch)