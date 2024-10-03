GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction
GAW
59%
Chance of Winning
STL
41%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts:
- With 353 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.
- With 366 runs, Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings in this campaign.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning
Saint Lucia Kings stuttered at the start of the campaign as they lost two of the first four matches but were sensational in the second half of the campaign as they won five of the last six matches and ended up second on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors who won the game by 35 runs.
Guyana Amazon Warriors head into the playoffs after another dominant performance in the group stages. In the last match they were beaten by Trinbago Knight Riders which was their first defeat in five matches. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 59%
- Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 41%
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Shimron Hetmyer has had a sensational campaign thus far as he scored 353 runs in ten matches and is the leading run scorer for his side. He was brilliant in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings as Hetmyer scored 58 off 30 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Faf du Plessis has had a mixed bag of the season thus far. But in the second half of the campaign he has managed to find some consistency. In the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, Du Plessis scored 92 off 59 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 70.5
Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Joseph, Tim Robinson, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
All-rounder
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Batter
|
Keemo Paul
|
All-rounder
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Junior Sinclair
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Much like their opponent, Guyana Amazon Warriors have four wins in the last five matches and ended up at the top of the table.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Ackeem Auguste
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Khary Pierre
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after five wins in the last six matches. They lost the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors by 35 runs.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 15-8. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Guyana Amazon Warriors completed a double this term.
Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15
Saint Lucia Kings: 8
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings
Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head in the Qualifier-1 after dominating the group stage. The defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors had once again been the best team in the group stages and for the second time in a row they have managed to top the points table. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings had a strong finish as they won four of the last five matches and ended up second on the table. Their only loss in the second half of the campaign came against Guyana Amazon Warriors who completed the double. In both games the defending champions managed opening stands of 62 and 49 and in both matches they had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings
T20
Providence Stadium, null
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters
Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter
Shai Hope had a slow start to the campaign but managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings, Hope scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter
Johnson Charles struggled in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, regardless we are going to stick with him as with 366 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler
Even though Gudakesh Motie did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has bagged 16 wickets and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad was brilliant in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors as he bagged two wickets in the game. With 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Guyana Amazon Warriors
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.68 (PariMatch)
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 2.20 (PariMatch)
Parimatch