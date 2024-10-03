GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction GAW 59 % Chance of Winning STL 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Saint Lucia Kings in the Qualifier-1 of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 03 at 04:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings stuttered at the start of the campaign as they lost two of the first four matches but were sensational in the second half of the campaign as they won five of the last six matches and ended up second on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors who won the game by 35 runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into the playoffs after another dominant performance in the group stages. In the last match they were beaten by Trinbago Knight Riders which was their first defeat in five matches. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 59%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shimron Hetmyer has had a sensational campaign thus far as he scored 353 runs in ten matches and is the leading run scorer for his side. He was brilliant in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings as Hetmyer scored 58 off 30 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis has had a mixed bag of the season thus far. But in the second half of the campaign he has managed to find some consistency. In the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, Du Plessis scored 92 off 59 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 70.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5 1.73 Bet on Batery

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Joseph, Tim Robinson, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Azam Khan Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd Batter Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Junior Sinclair Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Much like their opponent, Guyana Amazon Warriors have four wins in the last five matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after five wins in the last six matches. They lost the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors by 35 runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 15-8. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Guyana Amazon Warriors completed a double this term.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15

Saint Lucia Kings: 8

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head in the Qualifier-1 after dominating the group stage. The defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors had once again been the best team in the group stages and for the second time in a row they have managed to top the points table. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings had a strong finish as they won four of the last five matches and ended up second on the table. Their only loss in the second half of the campaign came against Guyana Amazon Warriors who completed the double. In both games the defending champions managed opening stands of 62 and 49 and in both matches they had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings T20 Providence Stadium, null Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.356 Bet Now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope had a slow start to the campaign but managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings, Hope scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles struggled in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, regardless we are going to stick with him as with 366 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Even though Gudakesh Motie did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has bagged 16 wickets and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was brilliant in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors as he bagged two wickets in the game. With 18 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.