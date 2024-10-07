GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction STL 41 % Chance of Winning GAW 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Saint Lucia Kings in the Finals of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 07 at 04:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings stuttered at the start of the campaign as they lost two of the first four matches but were sensational in the second half of the campaign as they won five of the last six matches and ended up second on the table. They have already beaten Guyana Amazon Warrior once in the playoffs hence would be hoping to do the same.

We may not have seen Guyana Amazon Warriors’ dominance like last season but once again they have made the finals as they are one step away from winning back to back championships. In the last game they beat Barbados Royals. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 59%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 41%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shimron Hetmyer has had a sensational campaign thus far as he scored 391 runs in 12 matches and is the leading run scorer for his side. He has been the most consistent batsmen for Saint Lucia Kings this season and we expect him to come clutch and score well in the finals.

Faf du Plessis struggled for consistency early on in the campaign but has managed to turn things around when it mattered the most. In the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, Du Plessis was the difference maker as he scored 57 of 36 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saint Lucia Kings Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Half Century in the Game: Yes 1.25 Bet on Batery Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Joseph, Tim Robinson, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Azam Khan Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd Batter Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Junior Sinclair Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have stuttered a bit as they have lost two of the last three matches but in the last game they beat Barbados Royals with eight wickets to spare.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after an impressive win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier-1. They have won six of the last seven matches as they head into this finals.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 15-9. Guyana Amazon Warriors won both games in the group stages but it was Saint Lucia Kings who won the game in the playoffs.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15

Saint Lucia Kings: 9

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head for the fourth time in this campaign. Regardless of what has happened in the previous three encounters it would be this game that would matter the most. Guyana Amazon Warriors were dominant in the group stages as they completed the double over Saint Lucia Kings and also had a better opening partnership in both games. In the playoffs it was Saint Lucia Kings who managed to avenge their losses and they also had a better opening partnership on the day. We expect Guyana Amazon Warriors openers to dominate the game and to have a better opening stand in the finals.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings T20 Providence Stadium, null St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.753 Bet Now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope was once again outstanding in the last game against Barbados Royals as he scored a brilliant half century. He has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles was fantastic in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors as he scored 79 off 45 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 445 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Even though Gudakesh Motie did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has bagged 17 wickets and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Even though Noor Ahmad did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as with 19 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.