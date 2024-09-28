GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction GAW 58 % Chance of Winning STL 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.713 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Saint Lucia Kings in the 29th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 28 at 07:30 PM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings got off to a decent start in the season as they won two of the first four matches but since then they have won five matches in a row and with 14 points thus far they are at the top of the table. They went head to head against Trinbago Knight Riders in the last game and eventually won the match by 80 runs.

Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors haven’t looked that convincing, they have still managed to grind out results and are currently two points shy of Saint Lucia Kings. They head into this game after three wins in three games, as per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 58%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 42%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shai Hope had a slow start to the season but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. So far this season, Hope has scored 202 runs with an average of 25.25. In the last game against Barbados Royals he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe Hope will score well in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis has had a mixed bag of the season thus far. But in the second half of the campaign he has managed to find some consistency and in the last game Du Plessis scored a brilliant half century as Saint Lucia Kings beat Trinbad Knight Riders which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 70.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5 1.67 Bet on Batery

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last four of the five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Joseph, Tim Robinson, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Azam Khan Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd Batter Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Junior Sinclair Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have managed to recover after back to back losses and have won three games on the bounce and are currently second on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after five wins on the bounce and with 14 points are currently at the top of the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 14-8. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Guyana Amazon Warriors who bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 14

Saint Lucia Kings: 8

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head as both sides would be eyeing the top spot on the table. These are the two best teams thus far and both sides would be hoping to make a mark prior to the playoffs. Saint Lucia Kings have been phenomenal in the second half of the campaign as they have won five games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, the defending champions have won three games on the bounce and a win in this game would seal a top two spot this term. Both sides went head to head and it was Guyana Amazon Warriors who had a better opening stand on the day but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact Saint Lucia Kings have had a better opening stand in four of the last five matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Even though Rahmanullah Gurbaz did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he was the big reason for his side's great start this season and was a big miss in the last few games which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles was brilliant in the last outing against Trinbago Knight Riders as he scored a brilliant half century and with 354 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie continued his great form in the last outing as he ended the match with three wickets and with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was brilliant in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders as he bagged three wickets and was the best bowler in the game. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.