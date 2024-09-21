GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) Match Prediction GAW 63 % Chance of Winning SKN 37 % Place a bet Guyana Amazon Warriors take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 21st game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 21 at 04:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have once again faltered in this tournament as they have lost seven games in a row and even though mathematically they still got a chance to make the playoffs, realistically they are pretty much done in this campaign. They only win came in the opening game of the tournament since then they have struggled.

Guyana Amazon Warriors got off to a perfect start this season as they won each of the first three matches but since then they have struggled and have lost back to back games prior to this fixture and are currently fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 63%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 37%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shimron Hetmyer did not have a great game against Trinbago Knight Riders but that doesn’t change the fact he has had a solid campaign thus far. In five matches thus far, Hetmyer has scored 153 runs with an average of 38.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Evin Lewis scored a brilliant century in this campaign but apart from that he has had a pretty average campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 197 runs in eight matches but the numbers look pretty inflated due to his century. We believe Lewis would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 65.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5 1.73 Bet on Batery

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Tim Robinson, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Nathan Sowter, Azam Khan, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Kevin Sinclair Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Keemo Paul Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Junior Sinclair Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors had a great start to the tournament but have lost back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Johann Layne, Anrich Nortje, Veerasammy Permaul, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Mohammad Mohsin, Joshua Da Silva, Odean Smith, Ryan John

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Mikyle Louis Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Johann Layne All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Veerasammy Permaul Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have lost seven games in a row and are currently sixth on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 13-6. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Guyana Amazon Warriors who bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 13

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 6

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head after a contrasting season thus far. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots head into this game after seven straight losses and are desperate for a win to stay in this competition. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors have bagged six points in five matches thus far and a win in the upcoming fixture would all but seal a playoff spot once again this season as they aspire to defend their crown. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last seven matches, the Patriots have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Guyana Amazon Warriors would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Tim Robinson to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Guyana Amazon Warriors have struggled with the unavailability of players. Tim Robinson has showcased decent form in three games thus far. In the last game he scored 34 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Even though Kyle Mayers did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as with 205 runs, he has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Even though Gudakesh Motie did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to go with him as he has been brilliant thus far and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anrich Nortje to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for the Patriots thus far. With 11 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.