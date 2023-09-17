GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction GAW 55 % Chance of Winning TKR 45 % Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 28th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 17 at 4:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders have already secured a playoff spot hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if both sides decide to rotate the squad to avoid injuries before the playoffs. Even though both teams have secured a top two finish, we believe both teams would see this as a great opportunity to get some psychological advantage over the other before they face off in the playoffs. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors have a slight edge considering the fact they play at home.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 55%

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 45%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors are one of the worst teams when it comes to scoring boundaries this season averaging 10.71 boundaries this season and in each of the last three games, Guyana Amazon Warriors have conceded more boundaries than they have scored. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders average 11.25 boundaries this season which is higher than than their opponent which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders would score more boundaries than Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Even though the venue has historically favoured the team batting first, the last two games have been won by the team that bowled first. Hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keemo Paul Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors surrendered their unbeaten run to Saint Lucia Kings in the last game. Regardless they have a game cushion over Trinbago Knight Riders who are level on point at the top of the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders went on a fantastic run of games where they registered three wins on a bounce as they sealed a playoff spot and a top two finish this season. With 13 points in nine games, Trinbago Knight Riders are second on the table level on points with Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders haven't been able to make a mark in this fixture as both teams are tied with 13 wins. In the last game, Guyana Amazon Warriors registered a comprehensive victory as they won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head:

Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 13

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 13

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders openers have been pretty consistent this season as more often than not they have provided good start in games throughout the season. So far this season they have managed an opening stand of 33, 9, 41, 58, 2, 20, 22 and 21 averaging 25.26 this season. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact in the last three games they have managed to have a better opening stand than their opponent. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors openers have struggled this season with an exception of a game against Jamaica Tallawahs were they managed to get an opening stand of 112. If we keep that aside the table toppers have averaged 12 runs opening stand which is pretty low if you compare that with their opponent.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters

Saim Ayub to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

Even though Saim Ayub fell short of expectations in the last game, we believe it was a one off as he has been sensational in the second half of the season and with 304 runs remains the top scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran has suddenly come to light after his underpar performance in the first half of the season. Pooran has managed to score a century and a half century in the last three games and in two of the three games was the top scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

Dwaine Pretorius failed to add to his wickets tally in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings but bowled a magnificent spell as he conceded just 26 runs and was unlucky not to get the breakthrough. Pretorius remains the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

Even though Andre Russell is the top wicket taker for Trinbago Knight Riders this season, Sunil Narine has been far more effective in the last three games when it comes to wickets and economy which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.