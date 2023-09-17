GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction
GAW
55%
Chance of Winning
TKR
45%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts
- With 304 runs, Saim Ayub is the top scorer in this tournament.
- With a strike rate of 142.17, Guyana Amazon Warriors have the best strike rate in the tournament.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders have already secured a playoff spot hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if both sides decide to rotate the squad to avoid injuries before the playoffs. Even though both teams have secured a top two finish, we believe both teams would see this as a great opportunity to get some psychological advantage over the other before they face off in the playoffs. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors have a slight edge considering the fact they play at home.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 55%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 45%
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Guyana Amazon Warriors are one of the worst teams when it comes to scoring boundaries this season averaging 10.71 boundaries this season and in each of the last three games, Guyana Amazon Warriors have conceded more boundaries than they have scored. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders average 11.25 boundaries this season which is higher than than their opponent which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders would score more boundaries than Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Even though the venue has historically favoured the team batting first, the last two games have been won by the team that bowled first. Hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if both teams prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors surrendered their unbeaten run to Saint Lucia Kings in the last game. Regardless they have a game cushion over Trinbago Knight Riders who are level on point at the top of the table.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Mark Deyal
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Dwyane Bravo
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Kadeem Allyene
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders went on a fantastic run of games where they registered three wins on a bounce as they sealed a playoff spot and a top two finish this season. With 13 points in nine games, Trinbago Knight Riders are second on the table level on points with Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders haven't been able to make a mark in this fixture as both teams are tied with 13 wins. In the last game, Guyana Amazon Warriors registered a comprehensive victory as they won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head:
Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 13
Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 13
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors
Trinbago Knight Riders openers have been pretty consistent this season as more often than not they have provided good start in games throughout the season. So far this season they have managed an opening stand of 33, 9, 41, 58, 2, 20, 22 and 21 averaging 25.26 this season. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact in the last three games they have managed to have a better opening stand than their opponent. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors openers have struggled this season with an exception of a game against Jamaica Tallawahs were they managed to get an opening stand of 112. If we keep that aside the table toppers have averaged 12 runs opening stand which is pretty low if you compare that with their opponent.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters
Saim Ayub to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter
Even though Saim Ayub fell short of expectations in the last game, we believe it was a one off as he has been sensational in the second half of the season and with 304 runs remains the top scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter
Nicholas Pooran has suddenly come to light after his underpar performance in the first half of the season. Pooran has managed to score a century and a half century in the last three games and in two of the three games was the top scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers
Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler
Dwaine Pretorius failed to add to his wickets tally in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings but bowled a magnificent spell as he conceded just 26 runs and was unlucky not to get the breakthrough. Pretorius remains the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler
Even though Andre Russell is the top wicket taker for Trinbago Knight Riders this season, Sunil Narine has been far more effective in the last three games when it comes to wickets and economy which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors surrendered their unbeaten streak in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings. Guyana Amazon Warriors decided to bat first and posted a first innings score of 167. Colin Munro and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored brilliant half centuries as Saint Lucia Kings won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Trinbago Knight Riders managed to turn the screws when it mattered the most as they registered three wins on the bounce and went level on points with Guyana Amazon Warriors at the top of the table. In the last game, Trinbago Knight Riders beat Saint Lucia Kings by seven wickets.
Guyana Amazon Warriors have beaten Trinbago Knight Riders in the last two encounters which is probably why the bookmakers have backed Guyana Amazon Warriors and have given them odds as low as 1.84. But looking at the odds it seems as if the bookmakers are sitting on the edge on this one but with Guyana Amazon Warriors playing at home, we believe the home side would prevail in the end.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.84 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)