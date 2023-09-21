GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction
GAW
45%
Chance of Winning
TKR
55%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts
- With 407 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer in the tournament.
- With 100 sixes, Guyana Amazon Warriors has scored the most sixes in this tournament.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders have been the two best teams this season but the gap between the two sides have been significant which showcases Guyana Amazon Warriors dominance this season. Both teams went head to head twice this season and Guyana Amazon Warriors dominated this fixture this season. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are slight favourites heading into this all important game.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 45%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 55%
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors has been near perfect this season but Azam Khan has had a very underwhelming season thus far. So far this season, Khan has managed to score 9, 7, 6, 29*, 0, 1, 40, 12 and 9 averaging mere 10.6 run in this campaign. In the two games against Trinbago Knight Riders, Khan managed to score 29 and 12 which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Even though the venue has historically favoured the team batting first. In the last three of the four games the team batting first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first on this wicket.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
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Shai Hope
|
Batter
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Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors were the best team in the group stage by some distant margin. With just one loss in 10 games, Guyana Amazon Warriors ended up four points clear at the top of the table.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Mark Deyal
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Dwyane Bravo
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Kadeem Allyene
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders were winless in the first two but managed to turn things around and won six of the next seven games and sealed a top two spot on the table. But in the final group game, Trinbago Knight Riders were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Trinbago Knight Riders 14-13 but in the recent past, Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture winning each of the last three fixtures.
Head to Head:
Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 13
Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 14
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to score more sixes than Trinbago Knight Riders
One of the main reasons for Guyana Amazon Warriors dominance this season is the fact they have scored the most sixes this season which has high significance in T20 format. Guyana Amazon Warriors average 10 sixes and have conceded mere 6.33 sixes in those games. What makes this tip even more significant is the fact no team in any game has managed to score more sixes than Guyana Amazon Warriors. Trinbago Knight Riders average eight sixes a game but were outscored in both head to head fixtures which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some significant financial gains.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters
Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter
We have run out of superlatives to describe Shai Hope’s season thus far. With four half centuries and a century in nine games, Hope is the leading run scorer in the tournament. Hope managed to score two half centuries in each of the two head to head games against Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter
Nicholas Pooran has proved himself to be a big game player which he has showcased in previous tournaments including his masterclass in Major League Cricket. Pooran has hit the form when it mattered the most and has scored a century and a half century in the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers
Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler
Imran Tahir is one of the three bowlers who are on 12 wickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors. But what separated Tahir from the rest is the fact he was sensational in the last head to head game against Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Andre Russell to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler
Andre Russell has had a sensational season this term and with 11 wickets has been the top wicket taker for Trinbago Knight Riders. Russell was rested in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors but in the first leg, Russell ended up with 2/29 and was the best bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors dominated the group stages from the word go and were head and shoulders above the rest. The only team who managed to beat Guyana Amazon Warriors were the Saint Lucia Kings but it was a game that had no relevance as Guyana Amazon Warriors had already made it to the playoffs. The Warriors managed to overcome the loss and ended the group stage with back to back wins.
Trinbago Knight Riders have had a great campaign thus far and ended up second on the table. They lost three games in total but two of the three losses came against Guyana Amazon Warriors which could have a psychological impact in the upcoming fixture. In the final group game, Trinbago Knight Riders failed to defend a first innings score of 176 against Guyana Amazon Warriors as they lost the game with six wickets to spare.
It seems as if the bookmakers are sitting on the fence on this one even though they have given a slight edge to the Trinbago Knight Riders. But the fact that the game would be played at the home turf of Guyana Amazon Warriors who have dominated this fixture this season we believe the home side would prevail at the end and would make it to the finals this term.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.97 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.84 (PariMatch)