GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction GAW 45 % Chance of Winning TKR 55 % Bet Now! Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the Qualifier-1 of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 21 at 4:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders have been the two best teams this season but the gap between the two sides have been significant which showcases Guyana Amazon Warriors dominance this season. Both teams went head to head twice this season and Guyana Amazon Warriors dominated this fixture this season. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are slight favourites heading into this all important game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 45%

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 55%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors has been near perfect this season but Azam Khan has had a very underwhelming season thus far. So far this season, Khan has managed to score 9, 7, 6, 29*, 0, 1, 40, 12 and 9 averaging mere 10.6 run in this campaign. In the two games against Trinbago Knight Riders, Khan managed to score 29 and 12 which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Even though the venue has historically favoured the team batting first. In the last three of the four games the team batting first has won the game which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first on this wicket.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keemo Paul Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors were the best team in the group stage by some distant margin. With just one loss in 10 games, Guyana Amazon Warriors ended up four points clear at the top of the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders were winless in the first two but managed to turn things around and won six of the next seven games and sealed a top two spot on the table. But in the final group game, Trinbago Knight Riders were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Trinbago Knight Riders 14-13 but in the recent past, Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated this fixture winning each of the last three fixtures.

Head to Head:

Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 13

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 14

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to score more sixes than Trinbago Knight Riders

One of the main reasons for Guyana Amazon Warriors dominance this season is the fact they have scored the most sixes this season which has high significance in T20 format. Guyana Amazon Warriors average 10 sixes and have conceded mere 6.33 sixes in those games. What makes this tip even more significant is the fact no team in any game has managed to score more sixes than Guyana Amazon Warriors. Trinbago Knight Riders average eight sixes a game but were outscored in both head to head fixtures which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some significant financial gains.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

We have run out of superlatives to describe Shai Hope’s season thus far. With four half centuries and a century in nine games, Hope is the leading run scorer in the tournament. Hope managed to score two half centuries in each of the two head to head games against Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran has proved himself to be a big game player which he has showcased in previous tournaments including his masterclass in Major League Cricket. Pooran has hit the form when it mattered the most and has scored a century and a half century in the last three games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Imran Tahir to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

Imran Tahir is one of the three bowlers who are on 12 wickets for Guyana Amazon Warriors. But what separated Tahir from the rest is the fact he was sensational in the last head to head game against Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Andre Russell to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

Andre Russell has had a sensational season this term and with 11 wickets has been the top wicket taker for Trinbago Knight Riders. Russell was rested in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors but in the first leg, Russell ended up with 2/29 and was the best bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick for the game.