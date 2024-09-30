GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction
GAW
55%
Chance of Winning
TKR
45%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts:
- With 344 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.
- With 312 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders in this campaign.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first five matches but since then they have struggled for consistency. Injuries have also contributed to their inconsistency as Trinbago Knight Riders have won two of the last four matches and would be hoping to close out the group stages with a win in the upcoming game.
On the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors much like last season have been consistent throughout the campaign as they have lost just two games thus far and have secured a top spot on the points table regardless of their result in this fixture. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Shai Hope had a slow start to the season but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. So far, Hope has scored 258 runs with an average of 28.66. In the last game, he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will continue his great form and will score well in the upcoming game.
Even though Jason Roy did not have a great game in the last outing he has been outstanding since he returned in the starting eleven as he scored 64 and 41 in the two previous matches. With Trinbago Knight Riders struggling with injuries we expect Roy to keep his place and to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 2% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Joseph, Tim Robinson, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
All-rounder
|
Shai Hope
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Batter
|
Keemo Paul
|
All-rounder
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Junior Sinclair
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors have managed to recover after back to back losses and have won four games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the table.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Jason Roy, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Sunil Narine, Joshua Little, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Shaqkere Parris, Nathan Edwards
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Shaqkere Parris
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Terrance Hinds
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after two defeats in the last four matches and have an outside chance to secure second spot on the table.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders are tied with 15 wins in head to head games. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who bagged maximum points.
Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15
Trinbago Knight Riders: 15
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders
Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head in the final game of the group stages with both sides already secured a playoff spot this season. With Guyana Amazon Warriors already secured a top spot due to their outstanding NRR, Trinbago Knight Riders have a chance to topple Saint Lucia Kings to secure a second place this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who grabbed maximum points but it was Guyana Amazon Warriors who had a better opening stand in the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Guyana Amazon Warriors has had a better opening stand in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders
T20
Providence Stadium, Providence
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters
Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter
Shimron Hetmyer has had an outstanding season thus far in the last game he scored a brilliant half century and with 344 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 27 off 15 balls taking his runs tally to 312 so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler
Gudakesh Motie continued his great form in the last outing as he ended the match with two wickets and with 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Waqar Salamkheil to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Waqar Salamkheil has struggled in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and with 12 wickets he is leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Guyana Amazon Warriors
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch