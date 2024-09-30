GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction GAW 55 % Chance of Winning TKR 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.007 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Guyana Amazon Warriors take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 30th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 30 at 04:30 AM IST.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first five matches but since then they have struggled for consistency. Injuries have also contributed to their inconsistency as Trinbago Knight Riders have won two of the last four matches and would be hoping to close out the group stages with a win in the upcoming game.

On the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors much like last season have been consistent throughout the campaign as they have lost just two games thus far and have secured a top spot on the points table regardless of their result in this fixture. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 45%

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Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Shai Hope had a slow start to the season but has been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. So far, Hope has scored 258 runs with an average of 28.66. In the last game, he scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will continue his great form and will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Jason Roy did not have a great game in the last outing he has been outstanding since he returned in the starting eleven as he scored 64 and 41 in the two previous matches. With Trinbago Knight Riders struggling with injuries we expect Roy to keep his place and to score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Guyana Amazon Warriors Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 2% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Joseph, Tim Robinson, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Azam Khan Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd Batter Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Junior Sinclair Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have managed to recover after back to back losses and have won four games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Sunil Narine, Joshua Little, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Shaqkere Parris, Nathan Edwards

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Keacy Carty Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Terrance Hinds Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after two defeats in the last four matches and have an outside chance to secure second spot on the table.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders are tied with 15 wins in head to head games. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who bagged maximum points.

Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15

Trinbago Knight Riders: 15

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head in the final game of the group stages with both sides already secured a playoff spot this season. With Guyana Amazon Warriors already secured a top spot due to their outstanding NRR, Trinbago Knight Riders have a chance to topple Saint Lucia Kings to secure a second place this term. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who grabbed maximum points but it was Guyana Amazon Warriors who had a better opening stand in the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Guyana Amazon Warriors has had a better opening stand in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Providence Stadium, Providence Guyana Amazon Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.805 Bet Now!

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shimron Hetmyer has had an outstanding season thus far in the last game he scored a brilliant half century and with 344 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 27 off 15 balls taking his runs tally to 312 so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Gudakesh Motie continued his great form in the last outing as he ended the match with two wickets and with 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Waqar Salamkheil to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil has struggled in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and with 12 wickets he is leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.