JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction JAM 55 % Chance of Winning BARR 45 % Bet Now! Jamaica Talalwahs and Barbados Royals will lock horns in Match 5 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, August 20 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Jamaica Tallawahs start their title defence with a win over St Lucia Kings in the season opener. Batting first, the Tallawahs got off to a good start scoring 187 runs in 20 overs on the back of Brandon King's scintillating half century (81 runs off 53 balls) and cameos from rest of the batters helped the Tallawahs reach a competitive total. Jamaica then restricted their opponents to 176/8 with the help of Imad Wasim’s three wicket haul and two wicket hauls from Salman Irshad and Chris Green.

Barbados Royals lost their first match of the season against St Lucia Kins by a huge margin. Bowling first the Royals bowlers struggled to contain their opponents to a low total as St Lucia Kings scored 201/6, Jason Holder picked up four wicket haul and was the stand out performer for the Royals. In reply to St Lucia Kings total, Barbados Royals faltered to chase down the target as all the batsmen struggled to score runs and were bowled out for 147 runs in 20 overs, Nayeem Young top scored with 48 runs off 39 balls.

Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning: 55%

Barbados Royals Chance of Winning: 45%

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Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Betting Tips

Brandon King is in red hot form and has scored half centuries in his last two outings and is one of the safest players to bet, considering his good run of form. Our best betting tip for the Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals match is Brandon King to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch) against Barbados Royals.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Toss Prediction

The surface at Darren Sammy national cricket stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia is a high-scoring venue and pacers get a lot of assistance from the surface and cutters, slower balls are the most effective on this surface as the pitch slows down in the second half. Out of the 55 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 24 matches, while the team batting second won 31 matches and the average first innings score at this venue is 160 runs.

In the last two T20 matches played at this venue the batting first won on both occasions and we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Darren Sammy national cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday, August 20, 2023, is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with a 100% chance of precipitation, 86% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 26 kilometres per hour. The match is likely to be interrupted by rain.

Jamaica Tallawahs Players List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon

Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Brandon King Batsman Amir Jangoo Wicket Keeper Sharmarh Brooks All-rounder Imad Wasim All-rounder Fabian Allen All-rounder KIrk McKenzie All-rounder Salman Irshad Bowler Raymon Riefer Bowler Nicholson Gordon Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Chris Green Bowler

Recent Form

Jamaica Tallawahs won the only game they played in the tournament and are positioned second in the points table with two points.

Barbados Royals Players List

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell(c), Donavon Ferreira(w), Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Wickham, Rivaldo Clarke.

Barbados Royals Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rahkeem Cornwall All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Kevin Wickham Batsman Rovman Powell All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Joshua Bishop All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Qais Ahmad Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Justin Greaves Bowler

Recent Form

Barbados Royals lost the only match they played in the tournament and are positioned last in the points table with a net run rate of -2.70.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Head to Head Record

Both Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals clashed in 21 T20 matches. Jamaica Tallawahs hold a record of 11- 09 against Barbados Royals. Out of the 11 wins against Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs won four matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd, While Barbados Royals won seven matches batting first and two matches batting second.

Matches Played: 21 matches

Jamaica Tallawahs Won: 11 matches

Barbados Royals Won: 09 matches

No Result: 1 match

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Jamaica Tallawahs to score over 47.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

The average powerplay score in the last two matches played at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet is 52 runs. Barbados Royals conceded 65 runs in the first six overs in their last match, considering the weak bowling lineup of Barbados Royals, we predict Jamaica Tallawahs to score over 47.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.86 (Parimatch) against Barbados Royals.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Brandon King to be the top batter for Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King scored 422 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.36 and was the leading run-scorer in CPL 2022. He is off to a great start smashing 81 runs in the season opener against St Lucia Kings continuing his good run of form. Considering his recent form, we back Brandon King to be the top batter for Jamaica Tallawahs against Barbados Royals.

Kyle Mayers to be the top batter for Barbados Royals

Mayers scored 366 runs in 12 matches at an average of 30.50 and striking at 134.56 last season. The left hander scored 16 runs off 13 balls smashing two sixes, in his shirt stay at the crease Mayers was middling the ball and we back him to come good and be the top batter for Barbados Royals against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Mohammad Amir to be the top bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs

Mohmmad Amir finished the 2022 CPL season with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.62. He struggled to pick up wickets in the opening game and was a bit expensive with the ball, but he is a world class bowler and we believe Mohammad Amir to bounce back and be the top bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs against Barbados Royals.

Jason Holder to be the top bowler for Barbados Royals

Jason Holder is off to a great start to his CPL 2023 campaign, he picked up four wickets in his first match of the season against St Lucia Kings and was the stand out performer with the ball. Holder has a very good record against Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL and we back him to come good and be the top bowler for Barbados Royals against Jamaica Tallawahs.