JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction
JAM
55%
Chance of Winning
BARR
45%
T20
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Facts
- Jason Holder has picked up 18 wickets against Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL.
- Kyle Mayers has a high score of 85 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning
Jamaica Tallawahs start their title defence with a win over St Lucia Kings in the season opener. Batting first, the Tallawahs got off to a good start scoring 187 runs in 20 overs on the back of Brandon King's scintillating half century (81 runs off 53 balls) and cameos from rest of the batters helped the Tallawahs reach a competitive total. Jamaica then restricted their opponents to 176/8 with the help of Imad Wasim’s three wicket haul and two wicket hauls from Salman Irshad and Chris Green.
Barbados Royals lost their first match of the season against St Lucia Kins by a huge margin. Bowling first the Royals bowlers struggled to contain their opponents to a low total as St Lucia Kings scored 201/6, Jason Holder picked up four wicket haul and was the stand out performer for the Royals. In reply to St Lucia Kings total, Barbados Royals faltered to chase down the target as all the batsmen struggled to score runs and were bowled out for 147 runs in 20 overs, Nayeem Young top scored with 48 runs off 39 balls.
- Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning: 55%
- Barbados Royals Chance of Winning: 45%
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Betting Tips
Brandon King is in red hot form and has scored half centuries in his last two outings and is one of the safest players to bet, considering his good run of form. Our best betting tip for the Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals match is Brandon King to score over 26.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch) against Barbados Royals.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Toss Prediction
The surface at Darren Sammy national cricket stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia is a high-scoring venue and pacers get a lot of assistance from the surface and cutters, slower balls are the most effective on this surface as the pitch slows down in the second half. Out of the 55 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 24 matches, while the team batting second won 31 matches and the average first innings score at this venue is 160 runs.
In the last two T20 matches played at this venue the batting first won on both occasions and we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The weather conditions at Darren Sammy national cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday, August 20, 2023, is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with a 100% chance of precipitation, 86% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 26 kilometres per hour. The match is likely to be interrupted by rain.
Jamaica Tallawahs Players List
Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon
Jamaica Tallawahs Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Brandon King
|
Batsman
|
Amir Jangoo
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Sharmarh Brooks
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
KIrk McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
|
Raymon Riefer
|
Bowler
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Chris Green
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Jamaica Tallawahs won the only game they played in the tournament and are positioned second in the points table with two points.
Barbados Royals Players List
Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell(c), Donavon Ferreira(w), Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Wickham, Rivaldo Clarke.
Barbados Royals Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Mayers
|
All-rounder
|
Kevin Wickham
|
Batsman
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Bishop
|
All-rounder
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
|
Qais Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Nyeem Young
|
Bowler
|
Justin Greaves
|
Bowler
Recent Form
Barbados Royals lost the only match they played in the tournament and are positioned last in the points table with a net run rate of -2.70.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Head to Head Record
Both Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals clashed in 21 T20 matches. Jamaica Tallawahs hold a record of 11- 09 against Barbados Royals. Out of the 11 wins against Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs won four matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd, While Barbados Royals won seven matches batting first and two matches batting second.
- Matches Played: 21 matches
- Jamaica Tallawahs Won: 11 matches
- Barbados Royals Won: 09 matches
- No Result: 1 match
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds
Jamaica Tallawahs to score over 47.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
The average powerplay score in the last two matches played at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet is 52 runs. Barbados Royals conceded 65 runs in the first six overs in their last match, considering the weak bowling lineup of Barbados Royals, we predict Jamaica Tallawahs to score over 47.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.86 (Parimatch) against Barbados Royals.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Top Batters
Brandon King to be the top batter for Jamaica Tallawahs
Brandon King scored 422 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.36 and was the leading run-scorer in CPL 2022. He is off to a great start smashing 81 runs in the season opener against St Lucia Kings continuing his good run of form. Considering his recent form, we back Brandon King to be the top batter for Jamaica Tallawahs against Barbados Royals.
Kyle Mayers to be the top batter for Barbados Royals
Mayers scored 366 runs in 12 matches at an average of 30.50 and striking at 134.56 last season. The left hander scored 16 runs off 13 balls smashing two sixes, in his shirt stay at the crease Mayers was middling the ball and we back him to come good and be the top batter for Barbados Royals against Jamaica Tallawahs.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers
Mohammad Amir to be the top bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs
Mohmmad Amir finished the 2022 CPL season with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.62. He struggled to pick up wickets in the opening game and was a bit expensive with the ball, but he is a world class bowler and we believe Mohammad Amir to bounce back and be the top bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs against Barbados Royals.
Jason Holder to be the top bowler for Barbados Royals
Jason Holder is off to a great start to his CPL 2023 campaign, he picked up four wickets in his first match of the season against St Lucia Kings and was the stand out performer with the ball. Holder has a very good record against Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL and we back him to come good and be the top bowler for Barbados Royals against Jamaica Tallawahs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Jamaica Tallawahs
The odds in favour of Jamaica Tallawahs to win the match are 1.72, while in favour of Barbados Royals to win the match are 2.12. Jamaica Tallawahs enters the contest as favourites to win the match Barbados Royals as they have a stronger bowling lineup than the Royals. Barbados batting unit looks out of form and their record against the Tallawahs is not in their favour. Based on the team combination and conditions, we back Jamaica Tallawahs to win the match against Barbados Royals.
- Jamaica Tallawahs to win the match @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
- Barbados Royals to win the match @ 2.12 (Parimatch)