JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction JAM 39 % Chance of Winning GAW 61 % Bet Now! Jamaica Tallawahs take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Qualifier-2 of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 23 at 4:30 AM IST.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this penultimate game where the winner books a place in the final and plays Trinbago Knight Riders on Sept 25. It's the game where form counts to nothing which has been proved in the playoffs this season. Both teams met in the same round last year, Jamaica Tallawahs beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 37 runs and were eventually crowned champions. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are runaway favourites in this upcoming fixture.

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 39%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 61%

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Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shamarh Brooks has struggled to get going in the second half of the campaign averaging 16.3 runs thanks to his half century against Barbados Royals. Since scoring 78 runs against Barbados Royals, Brooks has managed to score 0, 9, 10, 19, 13 and 6 which clearly showcases his struggles this season. We believe Shamarh Brooks would score low in the upcoming game.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Both playoff games this season were played at this venue and on both occasions the team bowling first won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 80% chances of disruptions we believe weather could hamper the proceedings. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Alex Hales Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Shamarh Brooks Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Shamar Springer Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

Pretty much like last season Jamaica Tallawahs had an underwhelming group games but have managed to turn things around in the playoffs as they beat Saint Lucia Kings by five wickets and advanced to Qualifier-2 with hopes of retaining the crown and winning back to back championships still in the cards.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Odean Smith Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Shamar Joseph Bowler Romario Shepherd All-rounder Kelvon Anderson All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors failed to capitalise on their form in the playoffs as they lost their third playoff game in the row. In the last game Trinbago Knight Riders won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Jamaica Tallawahs 17-10 in this fixture. This year both teams went head to head twice and both occasions Guyana Amazon Warriors emerged victorious.

Head to Head:

Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 10

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 17

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Jamaica Tallawahs

Guyana Amazon Warriors openers have done a terrific job in the second half of the season as they have stacked opening partnership of 112, 10, 56, 35 and 53 in the last five games, averaging 53.2 runs which is excellent in T20 format. Guyana Amazon Warriors have conceded an average of 18 runs in those games. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have showcased inconsistencies in the top order and even though they have fared well in the last couple of games we still believe Guyana Amazon Warriors would outscore them like they did in head to head games this season. We reckon this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters

Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter

After a brilliant start to the season, Brandon King failed to hit the heights of the first two games but remains the top scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs this season. Its came as a blessing for Jamaica Tallawahs that King managed to find his form and gave a great start to Jamaica Tallawahs in the last game which makes him our top pick for the game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

Even though Shai Hope failed to showup in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders, one game doesn’t change the fact he has had an astonishing campaign this far and has been consistent for Guyana Amazon Warriors this term scoring four half centuries and a century thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Chris Green to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Chris Green was instrumental in the last three games which includes two must win games in group stages and eliminator round game as he managed to bag seven wickets in those games and with 15 wickets in tied with Mohammad Amir as the top wicket taker for Jamaica Tallawahs which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors were blown away in the Qualifier-1 by Trinbago Knight Riders, Dwaine Pretorius managed to hold his own and ended up with 2/36 and was the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.