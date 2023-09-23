JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction
JAM
39%
Chance of Winning
GAW
61%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts
- With 409 runs, Shai Hope is the leading run scorer in the tournament.
- With 114 sixes, Guyana Amazon Warriors have scored the most sixes in the tournament.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning
Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this penultimate game where the winner books a place in the final and plays Trinbago Knight Riders on Sept 25. It's the game where form counts to nothing which has been proved in the playoffs this season. Both teams met in the same round last year, Jamaica Tallawahs beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 37 runs and were eventually crowned champions. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are runaway favourites in this upcoming fixture.
- Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 39%
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 61%
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Shamarh Brooks has struggled to get going in the second half of the campaign averaging 16.3 runs thanks to his half century against Barbados Royals. Since scoring 78 runs against Barbados Royals, Brooks has managed to score 0, 9, 10, 19, 13 and 6 which clearly showcases his struggles this season. We believe Shamarh Brooks would score low in the upcoming game.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction
Both playoff games this season were played at this venue and on both occasions the team bowling first won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
With 80% chances of disruptions we believe weather could hamper the proceedings. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List
Jamaica Tallawahs Player List
Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Sharmarh Brooks
|
Batter
|
Raymond Riefer
|
Batter
|
Shamarh Brooks
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Springer
|
Bowler
Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form
Pretty much like last season Jamaica Tallawahs had an underwhelming group games but have managed to turn things around in the playoffs as they beat Saint Lucia Kings by five wickets and advanced to Qualifier-2 with hopes of retaining the crown and winning back to back championships still in the cards.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Odean Smith
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Kelvon Anderson
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors failed to capitalise on their form in the playoffs as they lost their third playoff game in the row. In the last game Trinbago Knight Riders won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged Jamaica Tallawahs 17-10 in this fixture. This year both teams went head to head twice and both occasions Guyana Amazon Warriors emerged victorious.
Head to Head:
Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 10
Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 17
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Jamaica Tallawahs
Guyana Amazon Warriors openers have done a terrific job in the second half of the season as they have stacked opening partnership of 112, 10, 56, 35 and 53 in the last five games, averaging 53.2 runs which is excellent in T20 format. Guyana Amazon Warriors have conceded an average of 18 runs in those games. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have showcased inconsistencies in the top order and even though they have fared well in the last couple of games we still believe Guyana Amazon Warriors would outscore them like they did in head to head games this season. We reckon this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters
Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter
After a brilliant start to the season, Brandon King failed to hit the heights of the first two games but remains the top scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs this season. Its came as a blessing for Jamaica Tallawahs that King managed to find his form and gave a great start to Jamaica Tallawahs in the last game which makes him our top pick for the game.
Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter
Even though Shai Hope failed to showup in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders, one game doesn’t change the fact he has had an astonishing campaign this far and has been consistent for Guyana Amazon Warriors this term scoring four half centuries and a century thus far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers
Chris Green to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler
Chris Green was instrumental in the last three games which includes two must win games in group stages and eliminator round game as he managed to bag seven wickets in those games and with 15 wickets in tied with Mohammad Amir as the top wicket taker for Jamaica Tallawahs which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler
Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors were blown away in the Qualifier-1 by Trinbago Knight Riders, Dwaine Pretorius managed to hold his own and ended up with 2/36 and was the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Guyana Amazon Warriors
Like last season Jamaica Tallawahs have had an underwhelming campaign in the group stage, somehow Jamaica Tallawahs are able to turn the screws in the playoffs which was why they were crowned champions last season and that experience had showed off this season in the eliminator round as they dismantled Saint Lucia Kings and won the game with five wickets to spare.
Guyana Amazon Warriors once again ran through the teams in the group stages but they have failed to make waves in the playoffs as they have lost the last three games in the playoffs which is pretty staggering if you compare it with their form in the group stages. This season they were smashed by Trinbago Knight Riders in the qualifier-1 as they lost the game by seven wickets.
Guyana Amazon Warriors are 2-0 against the defending champions this season and considering the fact the game would be played at Guyana, the bookmakers have backed the home side giving them odds as low as 1.64. We believe Guyana Amazon Warriors have enough talent at their disposal to turn things around and book a place in the finals this term.
- Jamaica Tallawahs to win @ 2.17 (PariMatch)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.64 (PariMatch)