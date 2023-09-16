JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) Match Prediction JAM 57 % Chance of Winning SKN 43 % Bet Now! Jamaica Tallawahs take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 27th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 16 at 7:30 PM IST.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

SKN Patriots are already knocked out of the competitions hence the game would have little to no relevance for them but they would like to finish the season on a high. On the other hand this feels like a knockout game for the defending champions as Jamaica Tallawahs need to go perfect in the remaining two games if they aspire to make the playoffs this term. As per our calculations, Jamaica Tallawahs are firm favourites to bag an important victory and go level on points with Barbados Royals who currently hold the final playoff spot.

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 57%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 43%

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Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Shamarh Brooks scored a half century against Barbados Royals, he has had a good campaign thus far. In the last five games Brook has managed to score 0, 78, 0, 9 and 10 averaging 19.4 runs which is pretty underwhelming for his calibre. Even though Brooks managed to score an unbeaten 38 in the reverse fixture, we believe he would struggle to get going in the upcoming game.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Even though the first game at the venue in this tournament was won by team bowling first, historically the venue has been great for team batting first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

Jamaica Tallawahs form has been in a free fall since they last beat SKN Patriots as they suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors. With five points in eight games they are currently fifth on the table two points shy of Barbados Royals who currently hold the final playoff spot.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Amabati Rayudu Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Joshua de Silva Batter Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell All-rounder Oshane Thomas Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots managed to bag their first win of the season against Saint Lucia Kings. All in all it has been a dismal season for SKN Patriots as they languish at the bottom of the table.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

Jamaica Tallawahs have a slight edge over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in this fixture. In the recent past, Jamaica Tallawahs has managed to win three of the four games which includes the reverse fixture in this campaign.

Head to Head:

Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 9

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots win: 8

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to have a better opening stand than Jamaica Tallawahs

Even though St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had an underwhelming season, the top order has performed well and has been one of the shining lights for SKN Patriots. So far this season, SKN Patriots have managed an opening stand of 24, 7, 42, 43, 15, 115 and 3 averaging 35.57 this season but have conceded an average of 30 runs in those games. But what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in three of the last four games they have managed a better opening stand than their opponent. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have averaged 27.28 opening partnership this season which is lower than what SKN Patriots have managed and have conceded this season. In each of the last four games, SKN Patriots have conceded more runs as opening stand than they have managed to score which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make so great financial returns.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Team Batters

Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs's top batter

Even though Brandon King has failed to showcase consistency this season, King managed to score his third fifty in the last game against high flying Guyana Amazon Warriors which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter

Andre Fletcher has had a sensational season thus far, with 267 runs he is the leading run scorer for SKN Patriots and second top scorer in the tournament. In the last two games, Fletcher has managed to score two half centuries which makes him our top pick for the game.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Team Bowlers

Salman Irshad to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Salman Irshad has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Jamaica Tallawahs this season. With 10 wickets, Irshad is the leading wicket taker for Jamaica Tallawahs. Even though Irshad had a few underwhelming games, we believe he would bounce back which is why he is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Oshane Thomas to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler

Oshane Thomas bounced back after a dismal display against Barbados Royals as he ended up with 1/14 against Saint Lucia Kings. With eight wickets, Thomas is the top wicket taker for his side and is our top pick for the upcoming game.