JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction JAM 36 % Chance of Winning TKR 64 % Bet Now! Jamaica Tallawahs take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 17th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Kensington Oval Stadium, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 03 at 7:30 PM IST.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this fixture level on points and a win for either side could have serious ramifications on the points table. Both teams have showcased contrasting forms thus far in this tournament and a positive result for either side could give them a big boost as they head into the final round of games this term. We have one point separating the top five teams which makes these head to head games a potential four pointer. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are firm favourites in this fixture.

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 36%

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 64%

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Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kirk Mckenzie’s struggles have become pretty evident in recent games as his struggles have coincided with Jamaica Tallawahs back to back defeats in the last two games. So far this season Mckenzie have managed to score 20, 23, 5 and 7 averaging 13.75 which is very underwhelming. We believe Mckenzie would struggle to get going in the upcoming fixture.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

Jamaica Tallawahs had a solid start to the campaign as they registered two wins in first three games and remained undefeated in those games. They surrendered their unbeaten start and have bagged back to back defeats in the last two games against Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders managed to turn things around after an underwhelming start to the season as they have registered back to back wins against SKN Patriots and Barbados Royals and are currently third on the table.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders edge Jamaica Tallawahs in this fixture 13-10. What's more eye-catching is the fact Trinbago Knight Riders have beaten Jamaica Tallawahs in nine of the last ten games.

Head to Head:

Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 10

Trinbago Knight Riders win: 13

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to score more than Jamaica Tallawahs in powerplay

One of the main reasons for Jamaica Tallawahs underwhelming form is the fact they have struggled to get going in powerplay overs and have lost early wickets in each of the last two fixtures. Only once in four games, Jamaica Tallawahs have managed to score more than 50 runs in powerplay overs and have failed to cross the 30 run mark in the last two games. On the other hand Trinbago Knight Riders have capitalised in the powerplay and have managed to outscore their opponents in two of the last three games. We believe Trinbago Knight Riders would outscore Jamaica Tallawahs in the powerplay and we reckon this is a great opportunity to make some quick returns.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters

Shamarh Brooks to be Jamaica Tallawahs's top batter

Even though Brandon King is the top scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs, he has been a no show in the last two games. But when the chips were down, Shamarh Brooks managed to score a brilliant 78 against Barbados Royals and is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Martin Guptill to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

Martin Guptill had an underwhelming campaign thus far but managed to change the script after a brilliant century against Barbados Royals. They haven’t been a standout performer for Trinbago Knight Riders thus far which is why we have gone with form over stats and have picked Guptill as our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Salman Irshad to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Even though Salman Irshad hasn't had the best of games in the last few fixtures but he has been the most threatening bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs and with eight wickets is the top wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick for the game.

Andre Russell to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

After an under par performance against SKN Patriots, Andre Rusell managed to find his form in the last game against Barbados Royals as he ended up with 3/13 and with five wickets is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.