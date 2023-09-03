JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction
JAM
36%
Chance of Winning
TKR
64%
T20
Kensington Oval
Facts
- Trinbago Knight Riders have won nine of the last ten games against Jamaica Tallawahs.
- With eight wickets, Salman Irshad is the top wicket taker in the tournament.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this fixture level on points and a win for either side could have serious ramifications on the points table. Both teams have showcased contrasting forms thus far in this tournament and a positive result for either side could give them a big boost as they head into the final round of games this term. We have one point separating the top five teams which makes these head to head games a potential four pointer. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are firm favourites in this fixture.
- Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 36%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 64%
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Kirk Mckenzie’s struggles have become pretty evident in recent games as his struggles have coincided with Jamaica Tallawahs back to back defeats in the last two games. So far this season Mckenzie have managed to score 20, 23, 5 and 7 averaging 13.75 which is very underwhelming. We believe Mckenzie would struggle to get going in the upcoming fixture.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List
Jamaica Tallawahs Player List
Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Kirk McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Sharmarh Brooks
|
Batter
|
Raymond Riefer
|
Batter
|
Amir Jangoo
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form
Jamaica Tallawahs had a solid start to the campaign as they registered two wins in first three games and remained undefeated in those games. They surrendered their unbeaten start and have bagged back to back defeats in the last two games against Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Mark Deyal
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Dwyane Bravo
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Kadeem Allyene
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders managed to turn things around after an underwhelming start to the season as they have registered back to back wins against SKN Patriots and Barbados Royals and are currently third on the table.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders edge Jamaica Tallawahs in this fixture 13-10. What's more eye-catching is the fact Trinbago Knight Riders have beaten Jamaica Tallawahs in nine of the last ten games.
Head to Head:
Jamaica Tallawahs Win: 10
Trinbago Knight Riders win: 13
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to score more than Jamaica Tallawahs in powerplay
One of the main reasons for Jamaica Tallawahs underwhelming form is the fact they have struggled to get going in powerplay overs and have lost early wickets in each of the last two fixtures. Only once in four games, Jamaica Tallawahs have managed to score more than 50 runs in powerplay overs and have failed to cross the 30 run mark in the last two games. On the other hand Trinbago Knight Riders have capitalised in the powerplay and have managed to outscore their opponents in two of the last three games. We believe Trinbago Knight Riders would outscore Jamaica Tallawahs in the powerplay and we reckon this is a great opportunity to make some quick returns.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters
Shamarh Brooks to be Jamaica Tallawahs's top batter
Even though Brandon King is the top scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs, he has been a no show in the last two games. But when the chips were down, Shamarh Brooks managed to score a brilliant 78 against Barbados Royals and is our top pick for the upcoming game.
Martin Guptill to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter
Martin Guptill had an underwhelming campaign thus far but managed to change the script after a brilliant century against Barbados Royals. They haven’t been a standout performer for Trinbago Knight Riders thus far which is why we have gone with form over stats and have picked Guptill as our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers
Salman Irshad to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler
Even though Salman Irshad hasn't had the best of games in the last few fixtures but he has been the most threatening bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs and with eight wickets is the top wicket taker for his team which makes him our top pick for the game.
Andre Russell to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler
After an under par performance against SKN Patriots, Andre Rusell managed to find his form in the last game against Barbados Royals as he ended up with 3/13 and with five wickets is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Trinbago Knight Riders
The defending champions have shown some vulnerability in the last two games as they head into this fixture with back to back losses in the last two games against Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals. In the last game against Barbados Royals, Jamaica Tallawahs failed to defend 160 runs and eventually lost the game by six wickets.
Trinbago Knight Riders had a slow start to the campaign as they were winless in the first two games. Trinbago Knight Riders managed to turn things around as they bagged back to back wins against SKN Patriots and Barbados Royals. In the last game, Trinbago Knight Riders bowler turned the screw and bowled out Barbados Royal for mere 61 and eventually won the game by 133 runs.
Trinbago Knight Riders have edged the defending champions in this fixture and considering the fact they head into this fixture in better form, the bookmakers have backed them giving them odds as low as 1.56. The title holders are viewed as massive underdogs with PariMatch offering odds as high as 2.42. We believe this would be a close game but Trinbago Knight Riders would prevail in the end.
- Jamaica Tallawahs to win @ 2.42 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.56 (PariMatch)