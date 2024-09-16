STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) Match Prediction STL 61 % Chance of Winning ABF 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.653 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saint Lucia Kings take on Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 17th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 16 at 04:30 AM IST.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have found it tough in their debut season as they have struggled for consistency thus far. Falcons lost each of the first four matches but managed to win back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Barbados Royals by 10 runs.

Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings have got off to a brilliant start this season as they have won back to back games but then they have lost two of the last three games and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 61%

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 39%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Faf du Plessis headed into this tournament after a phenomenal display in Major League Cricket but struggled for consistency early on in the tournament. In the last game Du Plessis scored a brilliant half century as Saint Lucia Kings won the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming fixture.

Brandon King missed the first few games this season but has been brilliant in the last few games. So far this season Kings has scored 56 in two matches which includes 27 off 19 balls in the last game which makes us believe he will continue his brilliant form and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 66.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Total Fours Under 11.5 1.75 Bet on Batery Saint Lucia Kings Total Fours Over 11.5 1.83 Bet on Batery

Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, each of the last three games have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings had an impressive start to the campaign as they won the first two games but since then they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Brandon King, Justin Greaves, Kofi James, Jewel Andrew, Imad Wasim, Sam Billings (wk), Fabian Allen, Roshon Primus, Chris Green (c), Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Fakhar Zaman, Jahmar Hamilton, Hayden Walsh, Joshua James, Teddy Bishop, Kelvin Pitman

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Justin Greaves Batter Roshon Primus Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jewel Andrew All-rounder Fabian Allen All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Kofi James Batter Shamar Springer Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have lost five of the seven matches thus far and are currently fifth on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons went head to head earlier this season and it was Saint Lucia Kings who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 1

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 0

Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head in what feels like an important game for both sides as a loss for the visitors would almost confirm their elimination from the tournament. The Falcons have lost five of the seven games thus far and need a perfect run in the last three games if they aspire to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings have won three of the five matches thus far and are currently third on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Saint Lucia Kings who won the game with seven wickets to spare and they also had a better opening partnership on the day. In each of the last two matches Saint Lucia Kings have managed a better opening stand which makes us believe they will end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles had a slow start to the tournament but has been sensational in the last few games as he has scored 181 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Justin Greaves to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

We are going to stick with Justin Greaves once again as he was brilliant in the last game as he scored 61 off 52 balls and with 164 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad once again bowled well in the last game but was unlucky as he failed to get a breakthrough, regardless he has been sensational thus far and with eight wickets is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imad Wasim to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Even though Imad Wasim did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for the Falcons thus far and has bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.