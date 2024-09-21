STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction STL 43 % Chance of Winning BARR 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.744 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saint Lucia Kings take on Barbados Royals in the 22nd game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 21 at 07:30 PM IST.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals have had a stunning campaign thus far as they became the first team to make the playoffs this season. Barbados Royals have lost just one game thus far and have dominated group stages this term. In the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots they dominated the game and eventually won the tie with nine wickets to spare.

Saint Lucia Kings have had a decent tournament thus far as they have won four of the six matches thus far and are currently third on the table. A win in the upcoming game would seal a playoff spot this term. In the last game they beat the Falcons by 26 runs. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 43%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 57%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Faf du Plessis headed into this tournament after a phenomenal display in Major League Cricket but struggled for consistency early on in the tournament but has managed to find his footing in the second half of the campaign. Even though Du Plessis did not score well in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup, in this tournament thus far Miller has scored 39 runs in three matches with an average of 19.50 which clearly showcases his inconsistent form. We believe Miller will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5 1.67 Bet on Batery

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings have had a solid campaign thus far as they have four wins in six matches thus far and are currently third on the table.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Rivaldo Clarke Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have won five of the six games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Barbados Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 13-9. Last season Saint Lucia Kings did a double against Barbados Royals.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 9

Barbados Royals: 13

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head after an impressive start for both sides thus far. Barbados Royals have had a stunning campaign thus far as they have five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Saint Lucia Kings have won back to back matches and need a win to seal a playoff spot in this campaign. One of the biggest difference between the two teams as been the opening pair as Barbados Royals’ openers have dominated the games and have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals T20 Providence Stadium, Providence St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet now! Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.744 Bet now!

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles continued his brilliant run in this campaign with another solid display in the last game against the Falcons. With 206 runs he is the leading run scorer in this campaign for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock has been in stunning form in this campaign as he has scored 367 runs with an average of 91.75 and is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad once again had a stunning game in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/13 and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Saint Lucia Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Obed McCoy to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Obed McCoy has had a brilliant tournament thus far as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Barbados Royals and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.