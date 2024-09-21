STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction
STL
43%
Chance of Winning
BARR
57%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts:
- With 206 runs, Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings in this campaign.
- With 367 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals in this campaign.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning
Barbados Royals have had a stunning campaign thus far as they became the first team to make the playoffs this season. Barbados Royals have lost just one game thus far and have dominated group stages this term. In the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots they dominated the game and eventually won the tie with nine wickets to spare.
Saint Lucia Kings have had a decent tournament thus far as they have won four of the six matches thus far and are currently third on the table. A win in the upcoming game would seal a playoff spot this term. In the last game they beat the Falcons by 26 runs. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 43%
- Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 57%
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Faf du Plessis headed into this tournament after a phenomenal display in Major League Cricket but struggled for consistency early on in the tournament but has managed to find his footing in the second half of the campaign. Even though Du Plessis did not score well in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup, in this tournament thus far Miller has scored 39 runs in three matches with an average of 19.50 which clearly showcases his inconsistent form. We believe Miller will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 67.5
Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Ackeem Auguste
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Khary Pierre
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings have had a solid campaign thus far as they have four wins in six matches thus far and are currently third on the table.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Kadeem Alleyne
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Rivaldo Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals have been brilliant thus far as they have won five of the six games thus far and are currently at the top of the table.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Head to Head
Barbados Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 13-9. Last season Saint Lucia Kings did a double against Barbados Royals.
Head to Head
Saint Lucia Kings: 9
Barbados Royals: 13
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds
Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals
Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head after an impressive start for both sides thus far. Barbados Royals have had a stunning campaign thus far as they have five wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand Saint Lucia Kings have won back to back matches and need a win to seal a playoff spot in this campaign. One of the biggest difference between the two teams as been the opening pair as Barbados Royals’ openers have dominated the games and have had a better opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe they will end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals
T20
Providence Stadium, Providence
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Batters
Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter
Johnson Charles continued his brilliant run in this campaign with another solid display in the last game against the Falcons. With 206 runs he is the leading run scorer in this campaign for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter
Quinton de Kock has been in stunning form in this campaign as he has scored 367 runs with an average of 91.75 and is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad once again had a stunning game in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/13 and with ten wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Saint Lucia Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Obed McCoy to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler
Obed McCoy has had a brilliant tournament thus far as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Barbados Royals and with nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Barbados Royals
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Barbados Royals to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
Parimatch