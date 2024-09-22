STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction BARR 55 % Chance of Winning STL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.854 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saint Lucia Kings take on Barbados Royals in the 24th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 22 at 07:30 PM IST.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals had a stunning start to the campaign as they won each of the first three matches but seems to have faltered a bit in the second half as they have won two of the last four matches. Regardless of their form, they have had a solid campaign thus far and have sealed a playoff spot this term.

Much like their opponents, Saint Lucia Kings have sealed a playoff spot this season and are level on points with Barbados Royals in the third spot on the table. Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after winning three games on the bounce. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 55%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

As expected Faf du Plessis had a decent game in the last outing against Barbados Royals as he got off to a great start and scored 26 off 19 balls. Considering the fact the tip paid off the last time, we are going to stick with it and expect Du Plessis to have a good game and to score high in the upcoming fixture.

David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup, in this tournament thus far Miller has scored 60 runs in five matches with an average of 20 which clearly showcases his inconsistent form. We believe Miller will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 56.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5 1.67 Bet on Batery

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings have had a solid campaign thus far as they head into game after three wins in three games and are currently third on the table.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Rivaldo Clarke Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have been brilliant thus far and have won two of the last three matches. They have already qualified for the playoffs this season.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Barbados Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 13-10. Both sides went head to head in the last outing and it was the Saint Lucia Kings who emerged victorious.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 10

Barbados Royals: 13

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings

Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head for the second time in as many games after a one sided match in the first leg. Saint Lucia Kings dominated the game from the start as they restricted Barbados Royals to mere 96 runs and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare and Saint Lucia Kings also had a better opening partnership in the game. Even though Barbados Royals failed to show up in the last game they opening pair has dominated games thus far which has been the case in three of the last four matches. We believe Barbados Royals would end up having a better opening stand and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Even though Johnson Charles did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman thus far for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock failed to show up in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational thus far and with 369 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad has been the most consistent bowler for Saint Lucia Kings this season. In the last games he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/21 and with 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Obed McCoy to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Obed McCoy did not get the chance to bowl in the last game. McCoy has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.