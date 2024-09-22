STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction
BARR
55%
Chance of Winning
STL
45%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts:
- With 212 runs, Johnson Charles is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings in this campaign.
- With 369 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals in this campaign.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning
Barbados Royals had a stunning start to the campaign as they won each of the first three matches but seems to have faltered a bit in the second half as they have won two of the last four matches. Regardless of their form, they have had a solid campaign thus far and have sealed a playoff spot this term.
Much like their opponents, Saint Lucia Kings have sealed a playoff spot this season and are level on points with Barbados Royals in the third spot on the table. Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after winning three games on the bounce. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 45%
- Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 55%
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
As expected Faf du Plessis had a decent game in the last outing against Barbados Royals as he got off to a great start and scored 26 off 19 balls. Considering the fact the tip paid off the last time, we are going to stick with it and expect Du Plessis to have a good game and to score high in the upcoming fixture.
David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup, in this tournament thus far Miller has scored 60 runs in five matches with an average of 20 which clearly showcases his inconsistent form. We believe Miller will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 56.5
Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Ackeem Auguste
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Khary Pierre
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings have had a solid campaign thus far as they head into game after three wins in three games and are currently third on the table.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Kadeem Alleyne
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Rivaldo Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals have been brilliant thus far and have won two of the last three matches. They have already qualified for the playoffs this season.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Head to Head
Barbados Royals have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 13-10. Both sides went head to head in the last outing and it was the Saint Lucia Kings who emerged victorious.
Head to Head
Saint Lucia Kings: 10
Barbados Royals: 13
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds
Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Saint Lucia Kings
Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head for the second time in as many games after a one sided match in the first leg. Saint Lucia Kings dominated the game from the start as they restricted Barbados Royals to mere 96 runs and eventually won the game with seven wickets to spare and Saint Lucia Kings also had a better opening partnership in the game. Even though Barbados Royals failed to show up in the last game they opening pair has dominated games thus far which has been the case in three of the last four matches. We believe Barbados Royals would end up having a better opening stand and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals
T20
Providence Stadium, Providence
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Batters
Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter
Even though Johnson Charles did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman thus far for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter
Quinton de Kock failed to show up in the last game against Saint Lucia Kings but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational thus far and with 369 runs, he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad has been the most consistent bowler for Saint Lucia Kings this season. In the last games he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/21 and with 11 wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Obed McCoy to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler
Obed McCoy did not get the chance to bowl in the last game. McCoy has been pretty consistent throughout the campaign and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Barbados Royals
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Barbados Royals to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch