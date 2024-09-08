STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction
STL
45%
Chance of Winning
GAW
55%
T20
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 238 runs, Johnson Charles was the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings last season.
- With 110 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors in this campaign.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning
Guyana Amazon Warriors have got off to a solid start to their title defence as they dominated both games and bagged maximum points. In the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots they scored 266 runs on the back of brilliant half centuries by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shimron Hetmyer as they won the game by 40 runs.
Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings have got off to a brilliant start this season as they have won back to back games and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum when they take on the defending champions in the upcoming game. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 45%
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%
Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Johnson Charles had a phenomenal campaign last season as he scored 238 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side in the last campaign. In the last game, Charles scored 47 as Saint Lucia Kings won the game with seven wickets to spare which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
With Guyana Amazon Warriors top order taking all the limelight, Shimron Hetmyer has got off to a great start this season as he has brilliant in the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, he scored 91 off 39 balls which makes us believe Hetmyer would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 67.5
Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5
Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Mikkel Govia, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Noor Ahmad, Khary Pierre, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Ackeem Auguste
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mikkel Govia
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings had an impressive start to the campaign as they have won both matches thus far.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir (c), Shamar Joseph, Junior Sinclair, Saim Ayub, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Matthew Nandu, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Raymon Reifer
Predicted Playing XI
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Junior Sinclair
|
All-rounder
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a great start to the title defence as they have won each of the first two matches thus far.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 13-8. Both sides went head to head last season and it was Saint Lucia Kings who won the game with seven wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Saint Lucia Kings: 8
Guyana Amazon Warriors: 13
Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds
Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head in what promises to be a great game for the neutrals as both sides remain unbeaten after two rounds of fixtures. Both sides went head to head last season and it was the Saint Lucia Kings who dominated the game and eventually won the tie with seven wickets to spare. Guyana Amazon Warriors had a better opening partnership on the day. After the first two games, Saint Lucia Kings seems to have far more settled top order as Faf du Plessis had been pretty consistent throughout the year and Johnson Charles has got off to a great start in this tournament which makes us believe Saint Lucia Kings would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
T20
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet
Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters
Faf du Plessis to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter
Faf du Plessis struggled in the opening game but he was solid in the last game as he scored 28 off 15 and we expect him to convert his starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter
Even though Shai Hope did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he was brilliant in the opening game and we expect him to dominate once again this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad was brilliant in the opening game but was unlucky not to bag a single wicket in the game but in the last game he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler
Dwaine Pretorius had a decent opening game in this campaign but in the last game he dominated with the new ball and ended up with two wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Guyana Amazon Warriors
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch