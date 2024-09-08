STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction STL 45 % Chance of Winning GAW 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saint Lucia Kings take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the tenth game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 08 at 04:30 AM IST.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors have got off to a solid start to their title defence as they dominated both games and bagged maximum points. In the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots they scored 266 runs on the back of brilliant half centuries by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shimron Hetmyer as they won the game by 40 runs.

Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings have got off to a brilliant start this season as they have won back to back games and would be hoping to continue their winning momentum when they take on the defending champions in the upcoming game. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 45%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Johnson Charles had a phenomenal campaign last season as he scored 238 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side in the last campaign. In the last game, Charles scored 47 as Saint Lucia Kings won the game with seven wickets to spare which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

With Guyana Amazon Warriors top order taking all the limelight, Shimron Hetmyer has got off to a great start this season as he has brilliant in the last game against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, he scored 91 off 39 balls which makes us believe Hetmyer would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5 1.73 Bet on Batery

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Mikkel Govia, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Noor Ahmad, Khary Pierre, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Mikkel Govia Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings had an impressive start to the campaign as they have won both matches thus far.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir (c), Shamar Joseph, Junior Sinclair, Saim Ayub, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Matthew Nandu, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Raymon Reifer

Predicted Playing XI

Keemo Paul Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Junior Sinclair All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a great start to the title defence as they have won each of the first two matches thus far.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 13-8. Both sides went head to head last season and it was Saint Lucia Kings who won the game with seven wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 8

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 13

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head in what promises to be a great game for the neutrals as both sides remain unbeaten after two rounds of fixtures. Both sides went head to head last season and it was the Saint Lucia Kings who dominated the game and eventually won the tie with seven wickets to spare. Guyana Amazon Warriors had a better opening partnership on the day. After the first two games, Saint Lucia Kings seems to have far more settled top order as Faf du Plessis had been pretty consistent throughout the year and Johnson Charles has got off to a great start in this tournament which makes us believe Saint Lucia Kings would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis struggled in the opening game but he was solid in the last game as he scored 28 off 15 and we expect him to convert his starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Even though Shai Hope did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he was brilliant in the opening game and we expect him to dominate once again this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was brilliant in the opening game but was unlucky not to bag a single wicket in the game but in the last game he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Dwaine Pretorius had a decent opening game in this campaign but in the last game he dominated with the new ball and ended up with two wickets in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.