STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) Match Prediction STL 55 % Chance of Winning SKN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.93 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saint Lucia Kings take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 14th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 13 at 04:30 AM IST.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have struggled to make an impact throughout the campaign thus far. After a positive start to the campaign, the Patriots have lost five games in a row and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game, Patriots were beaten by Antigua and Barbuda Falcons who won the game with two wickets to spare.

Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings have got off to a brilliant start this season as they have won back to back games but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 45%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Saint Lucia Kings head into this game after back to back losses and are currently fifth on the table. Johnson Charles had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 29 off 14 balls and it's only a matter of time before he converts starts into big scores. We believe Charles would score well in the upcoming game.

Evin Lewis scored a brilliant century in this campaign but apart from that he has had a pretty average campaign thus far. So far this season he has scored 176 runs in six matches but the numbers look pretty inflated due to his century. We believe Lewis would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 66.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5 1.73 Bet on Batery

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings had an impressive start to the campaign as they won the first two games but since then they have lost back to back games and are currently fifth on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Veerasammy Permaul, Anrich Nortje, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan John, Mohammad Mohsin, Odean Smith, Joshua Da Silva, Johann Layne

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Mikyle Louis Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Josh Clarkson All-rounder Veerasammy Permaul Bowler Ashmead Nedd Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start in the campaign but have lost five games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 10-7. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Saint Lucia Kings who won the game with five wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 10

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 07

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head after a difficult campaign thus far for both sides. The Patriots had a great start to the tournament but have lost five games on the bounce and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand, Saint Lucia Kings won back to back games at the start and since then have lost two games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Saint Lucia Kings who had a better opening stand on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last five matches the Patriots have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Saint Lucia Kings would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Bhanuka Rajapaksa to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been one of the most consistent batsman for Saint Lucia Kings in this campaign. In the last game he scored 33 and with 117 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mikyle Louis to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Mikyle Louis has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for the Patriots once again this season. With 180 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad continued his impressive run in the last game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With eight wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anrich Nortje to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje once again was brilliant in the last game as he bagged three wickets in the game and with ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.