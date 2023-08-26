STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction STL 41 % Chance of Winning TKR 59 % Bet Now! Saint Lucia Kings take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the ninth game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, St. Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 26 at 7:30 PM IST.

Facts

With 65 boundaries, Trinbago Knight Riders scored the least amount of boundaries in the last campaign.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this game after an uncertain start to the campaign as four of the first six games in the tournament were called off due to rain. Last two of the three head to head games has seen Saint Lucia Kings edge Trinbago Knight Riders even though Trinbago Knight Riders have a better record against Saint Lucia Kings. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders have a slight edge as they head into this game should take home maximum points come Aug 26.

Saint Lucia King's chances of winning - 41%

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 59%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Trinbago Knight Riders managed to bag 50 sixes in nine games last year averaging 5.55 sixes a game which was the lowest last year. Even though St. Lucia Kings haven't been the most aggressive team in the tournament last year but they have managed to hit 77 sixes in ten games averaging 7.7 sixes a game which is much higher than their opponents. Considering the fact St. Lucia Kings bagged more sixes in head to head games we believe the history would repeat itself and St Lucia Kings would outscore Trinbago Knight Riders once again.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Sadrack Descartes Batter Sean Williams Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Johnson Charles Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Roshon Primus Batter Matthew Forde All-rounder Kharry Pierre All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings started off the campaign with a defeat against defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs but bounced back against Barbados Royals and won the game by 54 runs. The last two games were suspended and spoils were shared which took their points tally to four points in four games.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders first and only game against SKN Patriots was washed out and points were shared.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have edged Saint Lucia Kings in this fixture winning 15 off 22 games in this tournament. But Saint Lucia Kings have played well in recent past winning two of the last three games which makes this upcoming fixture very intriguing.

Head to Head:

Saint Lucia Kings Win: 5

Trinbago Knight Riders win: 15

No Result: 2

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to score more boundaries than Trinbago Knight Riders

One of the main reasons for Trinbago Knight Rider’s dismal campaign has been their inefficiency to score boundaries and sixes which is one of the most important elements in T20 format. Trinbago Knight Riders scored 65 boundaries in nine games last year which was the lowest among all teams averaging 7.22 boundaries a game. On the other hand Saint Lucia Kings managed to score 112 boundaries last year averaging 11.2 boundaries a game which is much higher than their opponent. This season, St Lucia Kings have already managed to score 27 boundaries in the first two games and in the last fixture against Barbados Royal, St Lucia Kings managed to out score their opponent 14-3 which makes us believe they would score more boundaries than Trinbago Knight Riders in the upcoming fixture.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters

Sean Williams to be Saint Lucia Kings's top batter

Sean Williams has had a great start to the tournament and after two games is the leading run scorer for St Lucia Kings thus far. Williams managed to score 26 and 47 and was the top scorer in the last game against Barbados Royals which makes him our top pick for the game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran wowed us with his majestic batting display in Major League Cricket and was the top scorer in the tournament. Pooran’s debut for Trinbago Riders has been delayed as the first two games were washed out but we believe Pooran would play a key role for his side in the tournament and is our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Matthew Forde to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler

Matthew Forde has had a steady start to the season as he ended up with 1/22 in the season opener and was the most effective bowler in the last game against Barbados Royals as he ended up with 3/12 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming fixture.

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

It's always safe to go with the top bowler in the opening game. If there is one man who can change Trinbago Knight Rider’s fortunes it would be Sunil Narine who has showcased his prowess in every T20 tournament he has played this year. We believe Narine could be the inspiration that Trinbago Knight Riders lacked last year and would be our top pick in the upcoming game.