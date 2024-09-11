STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction STL 39 % Chance of Winning TKR 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Saint Lucia Kings take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 12th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 11 at 04:30 AM IST.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders have got off to a solid start as they beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game but in the last game they were on the receiving end of one of the stunning upsets of this campaign as they got outplayed by Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the last game who won the game by six runs.

Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings have got off to a brilliant start this season as they have won back to back games. In the last game against defending champions they fell short as Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 39%

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 61%

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Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Saint Lucia Kings batsman had a difficult game against Guyana Amazon Warriors as they were bowled out for 100. Johnson Charles scored 19 in the game and was the second highest run scorer in the match for his side. He has been pretty consistent thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine has been underwhelming with the bat since the IPL this year. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches. Even though he was brilliant in the opening game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5 1.73 Bet on Batery

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings had an impressive start to the campaign as they won the first two games but were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last game.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine, Andries Gous, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Little, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Nathan Edwards, Jayden Seales

Predicted Playing XI

Andries Gous Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Terrance Hinds All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Joshua Little Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders got off with a win in the opening game but in the last game they were beaten by Antigua and Barbuda Falcons who won the game by six runs.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 16-6. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings: 06

Trinbago Knight Riders: 16

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head after what has been a similar start to the campaign for both sides. Saint Lucia Kings got off to a great start as they won each of the first two games but were outplayed in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders have played a game less and have one win in the first two fixtures. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sunil Narine has struggled at the top order for the visitors and Saint Lucia Kings have managed a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Saint Lucia Kings would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.30 Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Even though Tim Seifert did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to go with him as he has been phenomenal thus far and with 102 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Keacy Carty to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Trinbago Knight Riders lost the last game, Keacy Carty played an important knock of 34 off 22 balls. With 107 runs thus far, Carty is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was the stand out bowler in the last game as he ended the match with the bowling figures of 3/22 taking his total wickets to six in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Even though Sunil Narine has disappointed with the bat but he has been brilliant with the ball as in the last game he bagged another two wickets and with four wickets he is one of the top performers thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.