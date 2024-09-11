STL (Saint Lucia Kings) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction
STL
39%
Chance of Winning
TKR
61%
T20
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 102 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings in this campaign.
- With 107 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders in this campaign.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Trinbago Knight Riders have got off to a solid start as they beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening game but in the last game they were on the receiving end of one of the stunning upsets of this campaign as they got outplayed by Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the last game who won the game by six runs.
Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings have got off to a brilliant start this season as they have won back to back games. In the last game against defending champions they fell short as Guyana Amazon Warriors won the game with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 39%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 61%
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Saint Lucia Kings batsman had a difficult game against Guyana Amazon Warriors as they were bowled out for 100. Johnson Charles scored 19 in the game and was the second highest run scorer in the match for his side. He has been pretty consistent thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine has been underwhelming with the bat since the IPL this year. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches. Even though he was brilliant in the opening game we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 67.5
Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Johnson Charles
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Ackeem Auguste
|
Batter
|
Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|
All-rounder
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Khary Pierre
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Unlike last season, Saint Lucia Kings had an impressive start to the campaign as they won the first two games but were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors in the last game.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Sunil Narine, Andries Gous, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Joshua Little, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Nathan Edwards, Jayden Seales
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Shaqkere Parris
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Terrance Hinds
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Joshua Little
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders got off with a win in the opening game but in the last game they were beaten by Antigua and Barbuda Falcons who won the game by six runs.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings 16-6. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Saint Lucia Kings: 06
Trinbago Knight Riders: 16
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders
Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings go head to head after what has been a similar start to the campaign for both sides. Saint Lucia Kings got off to a great start as they won each of the first two games but were outplayed in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders have played a game less and have one win in the first two fixtures. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sunil Narine has struggled at the top order for the visitors and Saint Lucia Kings have managed a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe Saint Lucia Kings would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders
T20
Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter
Even though Tim Seifert did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to go with him as he has been phenomenal thus far and with 102 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Keacy Carty to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Even though Trinbago Knight Riders lost the last game, Keacy Carty played an important knock of 34 off 22 balls. With 107 runs thus far, Carty is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Saint Lucia Kings vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler
Noor Ahmad was the stand out bowler in the last game as he ended the match with the bowling figures of 3/22 taking his total wickets to six in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Even though Sunil Narine has disappointed with the bat but he has been brilliant with the ball as in the last game he bagged another two wickets and with four wickets he is one of the top performers thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trinbago Knight Riders
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 2.30 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.63 (PariMatch)
Parimatch