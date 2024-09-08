SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) Match Prediction
SKN
45%
Chance of Winning
ABF
55%
T20
Warner Park
Facts:
- With 171 runs, Evin Lewis is the leading run scorer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots this season.
- With seven wickets, Shamar Springer is the leading wicket taker for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons this season.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons got off to a dismal start to the campaign as they lost the first four matches in this tournament. In the last game, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons pulled off a stunning upset as they beat Trinbago Knight Riders in the final home game and registered their first points of the season.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a dismal run last season as they won just one game the whole season. After a positive start to the tournament this term they have lost four games in a row and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons are favourites in the upcoming game.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 45%
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 55%
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Andre Fletcher was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last season. Even though Fletcher did not have a great game in the last outing, we expect him to play a pivotal role in this game as he has been pretty consistent in this tournament. We believe he will score high.
Imad Wasim has had a solid campaign thus far as he has showcased consistency in the last few games. So far this season he has scored 117 runs with an average of 39 which is pretty decent and in the last two matches he has scored 29 and 46 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Individual Score Over 73.5
Total Catches in the Game Over 7.5
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List
Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis, Veerasammy Permaul
Predicted Playing XI
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Odean Smith
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Dominic Drakes
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan John
|
All-rounder
|
Ashmead Nedd
|
Bowler
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Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start in the campaign but have lost four games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List
Fakhar Zaman, Justin Greaves, Roshon Primus, Kofi James, Jewel Andrew, Sam Billings (wk), Imad Wasim, Chris Green (c), Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Mohammad Amir, Jahmar Hamilton, Brandon King, Hayden Walsh, Joshua James, Teddy Bishop, Kelvin Pitman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Justin Greaves
|
Batter
|
Roshon Primus
|
Batter
|
Imad Wasim
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jewel Andrew
|
All-rounder
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
Bowler
|
Kofi James
|
Batter
|
Shamar Springer
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the first four matches but in the last game they beat Trinbago Knight Riders by six runs.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons went head to head in the opening game and it was the Patriots who bagged maximum points.
Head to Head
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 1
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 0
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head in what seems like an important game for both sides. Both teams have struggled to make an impact thus far as on one hand The Patriots head into this game after losing four straight games and currently are sixth on the table. On the other hand, the Falcons lost the first four games but managed to bag maximum points in the last outing. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last four matches Patriots have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Antigua and Barbuda Falcons would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
T20
Warner Park, Basseterre
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters
Evin Lewis to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter
Even though Evin Lewis did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has showcased his brilliance thus far and as he scored a brilliant century against Saint Lucia Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fakhar Zaman to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter
Fakhar Zaman has been sensational for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons thus far as he has been pretty consistent thus far and with 159 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers
Anrich Nortje to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler
Anrich Nortje did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been pretty consistent thus far and with seven wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shamar Springer to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler
Shamar Springer has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as he has been the most effective bowler so far and with seven wickets he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
- Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch