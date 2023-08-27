SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction
SKN
55%
Chance of Winning
BARR
45%
T20
Warner Park
Facts
- SKN Patriots have failed to register a single win in four games thus far.
- With 49 sixes, SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes in the last campaign.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning
The way fixtures have been laid out this season it's hard to make much of the league standings at this moment of time. On one hand, SKN Patriots have already played four games and this would be the fifth fixture for them and on the other hand we have Barbados Royals who have played two games thus far. One thing that is common between these two teams is the fact both teams have struggled in the early part of the campaign. As per our calculations, SKN Patriots have a slight edge as both teams head into this fixture on Aug 27.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 55%
- Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 45%
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Barbados Royals scored 140 boundaries in the last campaign, averaging 11.66 boundaries a game. On the other hand, SKN Patriots scored 75 boundaries last term with an average of 9.37 which is much lower than Barbados Royals. We believe Barbados Royals will score more boundaries than SKN Patriots in the upcoming game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction
In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List
Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Amabati Rayudu
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Joshua de Silva
|
Batter
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
Batter
|
Dominic Drakes
|
All-rounder
|
Sheldon Cottrell
|
All-rounder
|
Oshane Thomas
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form
After the first two games were called off, SKN Patriots have lost back to back games against Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors and are winless in first four games.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahkeem Cornwall
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
Batter
|
Justin Greaves
|
Batter
|
Kevin Wickham
|
Batter
|
Donavon Ferreira
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Nyeem Young
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Qais Ahmad
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Bishop
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals head into this new campaign after a successful last season as they topped the group with 16 points. This season, they lost the opener against Saint Lucia Kings and they next game was called of which leaves them with one point in first two games.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Head to Head
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots edged Barbados Royals 10-6 in this fixture. But last year, Barbados Royals did a double against SKN Patriots as they topped the points table in the previous campaign.
Head to Head:
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 10
Barbados Royals win: 6
No Result: 0
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds
Barbados Royals to score more sixes than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Barbados Royals scored the most sixes in the tournament last year with 94 sixes averaging 7.83 sixes a game. On the other hand SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes with 50 sixes in nine games averaging 5.55 sixes a game which is much lower than Barbados Royals who managed to wow the fans with their aggressive style of play. This year in both games, opponents have outscored SKN Patriots in terms of no. of sixes and in the one game Barbados Royals have played this season they managed to score more sixes than they opponent which makes us believe Barbados Royal will bag more sixes than SKN Patriots in the upcoming game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Top Team Batters
Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter
We are going to stick to our guns and go with Andre Fletcher regardless he failed to perform against Guyana Amazon Warriors. There was a reason why he ended up being top scorer for his side last year even though he faltered in certain games which is probably why we are going to stick with him for the upcoming game.
Kyle Mayers to be Barbados Royals’s top batter
EThe West Indies allrounder had a brilliant season last year as he ended up with 366 runs in 12 matches and was the leading run scorer for his side. Even though Barbados Royal was comprehensively beaten in the season opener, we believe Mmayers will come good once again this season and is our top pick for the game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Top Team Bowlers
Oshane Thomas to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler
Oshane Thomas has started off the campaign in style unlike his team SKN Patriots who have struggled in this tournament thus far. In the two games thus far, Thomas has ended up with 1/25 and 3/38 which once again makes him our top pick for the game.
Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler
Jason Holder had a brilliant start against Saint Lucia Kings in the season opener as he ended up with 4/38, Barbados Royals lost the game by 54 runs. We believe Holder is a great weapon to have in your armoury and he would come good this year which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots needed a strong start to the season to put the miseries from last season behind but have failed to do so. SKN Patriots have failed to win each of the first four games in this campaign. Ater first two games were called off, SKN Patriots were comprehensively beaten by the defending champions. In the last game, SKN Patriots conceded 197 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors and got bowled out for 132 and eventually lost the game by 65 runs.
Barbados Royals dominated the whole of group stage from start to finish last year. With eight wins in ten games they managed to top the group. This year, Barbados Royals faltered at the start of the season against Saint Lucia Kings as they conceded a mammoth 201 runs and failed to chase down the total as they were bowled out for 147 and eventually lost the game by 54 runs. The second game against Jamaica Tallawahs was suspended due to rain.
Even though Barbados Royals went 2-0 in this fixture against SKN Patriots, the bookmakers have sided with the SKN Patriots but only just. It almost seems to be an even odds and it looks like Bookies are sitting on the edge on this one. We believe SKN Patriots struggles would continue in the upcoming game and Barbados Royals would take home maximum points in the upcoming game.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win @ 1.86 (PariMatch)
- Barbados Royals to win @ 1.94 (PariMatch)