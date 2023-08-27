SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction SKN 55 % Chance of Winning BARR 45 % Bet Now! St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Barbados Royals in the eighth game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, St. Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 27 at 4:30 AM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

The way fixtures have been laid out this season it's hard to make much of the league standings at this moment of time. On one hand, SKN Patriots have already played four games and this would be the fifth fixture for them and on the other hand we have Barbados Royals who have played two games thus far. One thing that is common between these two teams is the fact both teams have struggled in the early part of the campaign. As per our calculations, SKN Patriots have a slight edge as both teams head into this fixture on Aug 27.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 55%

Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 45%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Barbados Royals scored 140 boundaries in the last campaign, averaging 11.66 boundaries a game. On the other hand, SKN Patriots scored 75 boundaries last term with an average of 9.37 which is much lower than Barbados Royals. We believe Barbados Royals will score more boundaries than SKN Patriots in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Amabati Rayudu Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Joshua de Silva Batter Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell All-rounder Oshane Thomas Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

After the first two games were called off, SKN Patriots have lost back to back games against Jamaica Tallawahs and Guyana Amazon Warriors and are winless in first four games.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Justin Greaves Batter Kevin Wickham Batter Donavon Ferreira Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Nyeem Young Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Qais Ahmad All-rounder Joshua Bishop Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals head into this new campaign after a successful last season as they topped the group with 16 points. This season, they lost the opener against Saint Lucia Kings and they next game was called of which leaves them with one point in first two games.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots edged Barbados Royals 10-6 in this fixture. But last year, Barbados Royals did a double against SKN Patriots as they topped the points table in the previous campaign.

Head to Head:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 10

Barbados Royals win: 6

No Result: 0

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to score more sixes than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Barbados Royals scored the most sixes in the tournament last year with 94 sixes averaging 7.83 sixes a game. On the other hand SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes with 50 sixes in nine games averaging 5.55 sixes a game which is much lower than Barbados Royals who managed to wow the fans with their aggressive style of play. This year in both games, opponents have outscored SKN Patriots in terms of no. of sixes and in the one game Barbados Royals have played this season they managed to score more sixes than they opponent which makes us believe Barbados Royal will bag more sixes than SKN Patriots in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Top Team Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter

We are going to stick to our guns and go with Andre Fletcher regardless he failed to perform against Guyana Amazon Warriors. There was a reason why he ended up being top scorer for his side last year even though he faltered in certain games which is probably why we are going to stick with him for the upcoming game.

Kyle Mayers to be Barbados Royals’s top batter

EThe West Indies allrounder had a brilliant season last year as he ended up with 366 runs in 12 matches and was the leading run scorer for his side. Even though Barbados Royal was comprehensively beaten in the season opener, we believe Mmayers will come good once again this season and is our top pick for the game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Top Team Bowlers

Oshane Thomas to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler

Oshane Thomas has started off the campaign in style unlike his team SKN Patriots who have struggled in this tournament thus far. In the two games thus far, Thomas has ended up with 1/25 and 3/38 which once again makes him our top pick for the game.

Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler

Jason Holder had a brilliant start against Saint Lucia Kings in the season opener as he ended up with 4/38, Barbados Royals lost the game by 54 runs. We believe Holder is a great weapon to have in your armoury and he would come good this year which makes him our top pick for the game.