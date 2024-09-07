SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction SKN 39 % Chance of Winning BARR 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Barbados Royals in the ninth game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 07 at 04:30 AM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals did not have a good season last year as they bagged three wins in ten matches and were eliminated in the group stages. This year they got off to a great start against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons as they dominated the game and eventually won the tie with nine wickets to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a dismal run last season where they won just one game in the group stages and the way things have gone thus far, Patriots’ struggles have continued as they have lost three games on the bounce. As per our calculations, Barbados Royals are favourites in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 39%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 61%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Andre Fletcher was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last season. In the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, Fletcher scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he will continue his brilliant form and will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Rovman Powell has struggled for consistency heading into this tournament he had a solid campaign last season as he ended the tournament with 193 runs with an average of 32.16 and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 78.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5 1.73 Bet on Batery

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis, Veerasammy Permaul

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Odean Smith Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Ryan John All-rounder Ashmead Nedd Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start in the campaign but have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Kadeem Alleyne, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Shamarh Brooks Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals did not have a great campaign last season as they were knocked out in the group stages. They won the opening game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons with nine wickets to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had an upper hand in this fixture against Barbados Royals 10-8. Both sides went head to head last season and it was Barbados Royals who did a double in the group stages.

Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 10

Barbados Royals: 08

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Barbados Royals and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head in what seems like a mismatch. The Patriots won just one game last season and after a positive start to the campaign this term, they have lost three games on the bounce. On the other hand, Barbados Royals have won the opening game and would be hoping to build on that in the upcoming game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last three matches Patriots have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Barbados Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals T20 Warner Park, Basseterre St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.30 Bet Now! Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.818 Bet Now!

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Evin Lewis to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Even though Evin Lewis did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant thus far and has scored a brilliant century against Saint Lucia Kings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Barbados Royals dominated the opening game and it was Quinton de Kock who led from the front and scored an unbeaten 87 and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Anrich Nortje to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje did not have a great outing in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been pretty consistent thus far and with six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Even though Jason Holder was not the highest wicket taker in the last game, he had a brilliant game and ended up with bowling figures of 2/24. He was the most consistent bowler last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.