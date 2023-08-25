SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction
SKN
45%
Chance of Winning
GAW
55%
T20
Warner Park
Facts
- SKN Patriots are unbeaten in the last five fixtures against Guyana Amazon Warriors winning four of the five games.
- With 49 sixes, SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes in the last campaign.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning
With all the interruptions and match delays, the new campaign has been hampered and we are yet to see a few teams in action as the opening games were suspended. The good news is we expect a full set of games to be played in coming weeks and could kick start all the hype of the new season. Both teams had contrasting ends to the last season and the fans would expect their teams to make a positive stride and reach the playoffs this year. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors hold a slight edge as they head into this fixture.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 45%
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 55%
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Guyana Amazon Warriors scored 123 boundaries in the tournament last year, averaging 11.18 boundaries a game. On the other hand, SKN Patriots scored 75 boundaries last term with an average of 9.37 which is much lower than Guyana Amazon Warriors. We believe Guyana Amazon Warriors would score more boundaries than SKN Patriots in the upcoming game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction
In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 4-1. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List
Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Amabati Rayudu
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Joshua de Silva
|
Batter
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
Batter
|
Dominic Drakes
|
All-rounder
|
Sheldon Cottrell
|
All-rounder
|
Oshane Thomas
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form
After the first two games were called off, SKN Patriots went head to head against the defending champions and were battered as Jamaica Tallawah won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors hope of making a firm start to the season was put on hold as the opening game against Saint Lucia Kings was called off and points were shared.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 10-6 in this fixture but in the last five games, SKN Patriots have enjoyed a great run in this fixture winning four of the last five games.
Head to Head:
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 6
Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 10
No Result: 1
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to score more sixes than Guyana Amazon Warriors
Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors weren’t at the same level as Barbados Royal and Jamaica Tallawahs in terms of hitting sixes but they have managed to hit 74 sixes in 11 games averaging 6.72. On the other hand, SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes in the game last year scoring 49 sixes in the tournament with an average of 6.12 sixes a game. With both teams average pretty much identical, what separates both teams is the fact in the last head to head game, SKN Patriots edged Guyana Amazon Warriors 7-6 which makes us believe SKN Patriots would bag more sixes than Guyana Amazon Warriors in the upcoming fixture.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters
Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter
We are going to stick to our guns and go with Andre Fletcher once again as last year's top scorer for SKN Patriots had a solid start to the season and was one of the decent performers in what was an underwhelming batting display in the last game. With a score of 23 off 15 balls, Fletcher got off to a blistering start which makes him our top pick as we expect him to convert this into a big score in the upcoming game.
Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter
Expectations are sky high for Shimron Hetmyer to do well once again this season. Hetmyer with 281 runs was the top scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors last season. In the last game between the two sides Hetmyer scored a brilliant 46 off 21 balls which makes him our top pick for the game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers
Oshane Thomas to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler
Oshane Thomas was able to hold his end in what was a dismal bowling display by SKN Patriots in the last game against defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs. When every single bowler was kicked off the park, Thomas managed to bowl four overs with an economy of 6.2 and ended up with 1/25 which makes him our top bowler for the upcoming game.
Romario Shepherd to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler
Romario Shepherd was one of the key figures in the last year’s campaign as he ended up with 14 wickets and was the top wicket taker for his side. When the last time the two teams went head to head, Shepherd ended up with 2/42 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Guyana Amazon Warriors
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots disappointments from last season seems to have continued into this campaign as after the first two games were called off they went head to head with defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs and got battered on the day. After posting a total of 156 on the scoreboard, the SKN Patriots bowlers failed to show up as the champions chased down the total and eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this season on the back of a very impressive campaign last year where they ended up with five wins in group stages and were second on the table. Guyana Amazon Warriors could not take their good form into the playoffs as they lost both games against Barbados Royals and Jamaica Tallawahs and were knocked out of the competitions. The first game this year got suspended due to rain.
The bookmakers have sided with the Guyana Amazon Warriors on this one giving them odds as low as 1.81. SKN Patriots have been tagged as underdogs with PariMatch offering odds as high as 1.99. We don't agree with the bookies on this one as SKN Patriots have dominated the fixture in recent history winning four of the five games in recent past. We believe SKN Patriots would beat the odds and take home maximum points.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win @ 1.99 (PariMatch)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.81 (PariMatch)