SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction SKN 45 % Chance of Winning GAW 55 % Bet Now! St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the eighth game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, St. Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 25 at 4:30 AM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

With all the interruptions and match delays, the new campaign has been hampered and we are yet to see a few teams in action as the opening games were suspended. The good news is we expect a full set of games to be played in coming weeks and could kick start all the hype of the new season. Both teams had contrasting ends to the last season and the fans would expect their teams to make a positive stride and reach the playoffs this year. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors hold a slight edge as they head into this fixture.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 45%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 55%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors scored 123 boundaries in the tournament last year, averaging 11.18 boundaries a game. On the other hand, SKN Patriots scored 75 boundaries last term with an average of 9.37 which is much lower than Guyana Amazon Warriors. We believe Guyana Amazon Warriors would score more boundaries than SKN Patriots in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 4-1. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Amabati Rayudu Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Joshua de Silva Batter Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell All-rounder Oshane Thomas Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

After the first two games were called off, SKN Patriots went head to head against the defending champions and were battered as Jamaica Tallawah won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keemo Paul Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors hope of making a firm start to the season was put on hold as the opening game against Saint Lucia Kings was called off and points were shared.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 10-6 in this fixture but in the last five games, SKN Patriots have enjoyed a great run in this fixture winning four of the last five games.

Head to Head:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 6

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 10

No Result: 1

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to score more sixes than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors weren’t at the same level as Barbados Royal and Jamaica Tallawahs in terms of hitting sixes but they have managed to hit 74 sixes in 11 games averaging 6.72. On the other hand, SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes in the game last year scoring 49 sixes in the tournament with an average of 6.12 sixes a game. With both teams average pretty much identical, what separates both teams is the fact in the last head to head game, SKN Patriots edged Guyana Amazon Warriors 7-6 which makes us believe SKN Patriots would bag more sixes than Guyana Amazon Warriors in the upcoming fixture.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter

We are going to stick to our guns and go with Andre Fletcher once again as last year's top scorer for SKN Patriots had a solid start to the season and was one of the decent performers in what was an underwhelming batting display in the last game. With a score of 23 off 15 balls, Fletcher got off to a blistering start which makes him our top pick as we expect him to convert this into a big score in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

Expectations are sky high for Shimron Hetmyer to do well once again this season. Hetmyer with 281 runs was the top scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors last season. In the last game between the two sides Hetmyer scored a brilliant 46 off 21 balls which makes him our top pick for the game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Oshane Thomas to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler

Oshane Thomas was able to hold his end in what was a dismal bowling display by SKN Patriots in the last game against defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs. When every single bowler was kicked off the park, Thomas managed to bowl four overs with an economy of 6.2 and ended up with 1/25 which makes him our top bowler for the upcoming game.

Romario Shepherd to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

Romario Shepherd was one of the key figures in the last year’s campaign as he ended up with 14 wickets and was the top wicket taker for his side. When the last time the two teams went head to head, Shepherd ended up with 2/42 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.