SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction GAW 59 % Chance of Winning SKN 41 % Bet Now! St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 15th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Kensington Oval stadium, Barbados. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 02 at 7:30 PM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

SKN Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors remain on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to form and expectations which makes this a foregone conclusion in terms of predictions. On one hand we have SKN Patriots, who are desperate for a win to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive and on other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors remain the only unbeaten side in the competition. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors and firm favourites to inflict further pain in what has been a subdued campaign thus far for SKN Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 41%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 59%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In each of the four games thus far, SKN Patriots have conceded more sixes. So far this season they have managed to bag nine sixes per game but have conceded 11 sixes in those matches. On the other hand in both games thus far, Guyana Amazon Warriors have bagged more sixes than their opponents averaging 13.5 sixes which is much higher than their opponents which makes us believe Guyana Amazon Warriors will score more sixes than SKN Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Amabati Rayudu Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Joshua de Silva Batter Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell All-rounder Oshane Thomas Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

As per the points table SKN Patriots have been the worst team in the competitions having failed to win a single game thus far. With two points in six games, SKN Patriots remain last on the table and are on the brink of elimination.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keemo Paul Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

After a successful last season, Guyana Amazon Warriors have managed to put themselves in great position and remain the only unbeaten side in the competition. Guyana Amazon Warriors have played the least amount of games so far and have still managed to occupy second spot on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have edged St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 10-6 in this fixture. But SKN Patriots have gotten the better of Guyana Amazon Warriors in recent history as they remain unbeaten in the last five games winning four of those five games in the process.

Head to Head:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 16

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 10

No Result: 1

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to score more in powerplay than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Guyana Amazon Warriors have dominated the games from the word go. In every game thus far, Guyana Amazon Warriors have managed to outscore their opponents in the powerplay averaging 54 runs and have conceded 32.50 runs in those games. On the other hand SKN Patriots have failed to outscore their opponents in the first six overs and in three of the four games have been outscored in the powerplay which makes this tip an absolute no brainer. SKN Patriots averages 47.5 runs in the powerplay and have conceded 59.25 runs in the games which sides with our prediction. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick returns.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter

Andre Fletcher has been significant for his side who have underperformed thus far this season. With the scores of 23, 1, 51 and 32, he remains one of the most consistent performers for SKN Patriot which makes him our pick for the game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

Shai Hope’s impact last season went slightly under the radar but this season that isn’t the case as Hope has continued his form into this season. We believe Shai hope would be a great asset to have for the rest of the campaign and play a significant role which makes him our top pick for the game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Corbin Bosch to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler

It is hard to pick a bowler for the team who have underperformed in the bowling department. It would be safer to go with form than historic data. In the last two games Corbin Bosch has bagged four wickets which makes him out top pick for the game.

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

Even though Gudakesh Motie had an underwhelming game in the last outing but we are going to stick with our pick regardless as he is still the leading wicket taker for his side and is without doubt our top pick for the game.