SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction SKN 41 % Chance of Winning GAW 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.786 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the seventh game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 05 at 04:30 AM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors head into this campaign hoping to repeat the feat of last season where they dominated the group stages and won the championship. They started this campaign with a win against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. The defending champions dominated the game and eventually won the tie with three wickets to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a dismal run last season where they won just one game in the group stages. Once again this season they have struggled as they have lost two of the three games thus far and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 41%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 59%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Andre Fletcher was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last season. But this year he has struggled to find consistency thus far and has scored 25, 0 and 1 which clearly showcases his struggle. We believe Fletcher would score low in the upcoming game.

With Guyana Amazon Warriors top order taking all the limelight, Shimron Hetmyer’s performance went under the radar last season as he scored 227 and was one of the key performers last season. Even though Hetmyer did not have a great start in the last game we expect him to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Individual Score Over 73.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5 1.73 Bet on Batery

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis, Veerasammy Permaul

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Odean Smith Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Ryan John All-rounder Ashmead Nedd Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start in the campaign but have lost back to back games heading into this fixture.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir (c), Shamar Joseph, Junior Sinclair, Saim Ayub, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Matthew Nandu, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Raymon Reifer

Predicted Playing XI

Keemo Paul Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Junior Sinclair All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors had a brilliant campaign last season as they went all the way and won the championship. They won the opening game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons with five wickets to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors have had an upper hand in this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 12-6. Both sides went head to head last season and it was Guyana Amazon Warriors who did a double in the group stages.

Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 6

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 12

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head in what seems like a mismatch. The Patriots won just one game last season and after a positive start to the campaign this term, they have lost back to back games. On the other hand, Guyana Amazon Warriors are the defending champions and have started their title defence with a win in the opening game. Guyana Amazon Warriors dominated both games against the Patriots last season, what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two games the Patriots have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Guyana Amazon Warriors would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Evin Lewis to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Evin Lewis has had a brilliant start to the tournament as he has scored 168 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for his side. In the last game he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope has been solid for West Indies heading into this tournament and continued his domination in the last game as he scored 41 and was the leading run scorer in the game for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Anrich Nortje to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje continued his brilliant form in the last game as he ended up with the best bowling figures in the game. With five wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Dwaine Pretorius had a decent game in the last outing where he ended up with bowling figures of 1/33. He was brilliant last season where he bagged 20 wickets and we expect him to dominate once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.