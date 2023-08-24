SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction SKN 48 % Chance of Winning JAM 52 % Bet Now! St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the seventh game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, St. Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 24 at 4:30 AM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning

Both teams have seen their campaign interrupted with rain and would hope for the game to be played out so that they can kick start their campaign. STN Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs are separated by a single point on the points table, a win for either side would see them leapfrog Saint Lucia Kings at the top of the table which could be a great morale booster for both sides early on in the campaign. As per our calculations, the defending champions are slight favourites heading into this game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 48%

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 52%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Jamaica Tallawahs scored the most boundaries in the tournament last year, averaging 11.75 boundaries a game. On the flip side SKN Patriots scored 75 boundaries last term with an average of 9.37 which as expected is much lower than Jamaica Tallawahs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact defending champions have scored more boundaries in both head to head encounters which makes us believe Jamaica Tallawahs would score more boundaries than SKN Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Amabati Rayudu Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Joshua de Silva Batter Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell All-rounder Oshane Thomas Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots failed to make the playoffs last year as they bagged just three wins in the group stages. This year, first two games were washed out and points were shared hence with two points, SKN Patriots are third on the table, a point behind Jamaica Tallawahs who currently hold the second spot on the table.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a win against Saint Lucia Kings but the last game against Barbados Royals was washed out and points were shared which takes their points tally to three points and they are currently second on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs have eight wins each in this fixture. Even last year both teams shared the spoils 1-1 which makes this contest even more intriguing.

Head to Head:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 8

Jamaica Tallawahs win: 8

No Result: 1

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds

Jamaica Tallawahs to score more sixes than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

The defending champion’s aggressive style of cricket got them tagged as entertainers last year as they managed to score 93 sixes in 12 games averaging 7.75 sixes a game. On the other hand, SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes in the game last year scoring 49 sixes in the tournament with an average of 6.12 sixes a game. Even though SKN Patriots scored more sixes in the last head to head encounter but that was due to the fact they batted second and overs were reduced to 12 as rain interrupted play and they had no other option but to slog as they were chasing 112 runs in 12 overs. But in the second head to head game Jamaica Tallawahs smashed 15 sixes in the game and we believe the history would repeat itself which gives you a great opportunity to cash in.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter

Andre Fletcher was one of the shining lights in what was a dismal campaign for SKN Patriots last year. With 216 runs he was out and out the best batter for his side with second top scorer scoring just 125 runs in the tournament. We believe Fletcher would play a key role in the upcoming fixture and is our top pick for the game.

Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter

Brandon King was sensational last season as he was the top scorer with 422 runs and has started off in emphatic fashion in the opening game against Jamaica Tallawahs as he scored 81 off 53 balls which makes him our top pick for the game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler

Big things are expected of Sheldon Cottrell this season and instead of being a part time option, the 34 year old is expected to be a regular starter for SKN Patriots this season. We believe his experience could be vital for the Patriots this season and is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Imad Wasim to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Imad Wasim was on off the key bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs championship run as he bagged 17 wickets in the campaign and was one wicket shy off Alzarri Joseph who was the top wicket taker of the tournament. Wasim ended up with 3/27 in the opening game and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.