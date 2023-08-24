SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction
SKN
48%
Chance of Winning
JAM
52%
T20
Warner Park
Facts
- With 422 runs, Brandon King was the top scorer of the tournament last year.
- With 49 sixes, SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes in the last campaign.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning
Both teams have seen their campaign interrupted with rain and would hope for the game to be played out so that they can kick start their campaign. STN Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs are separated by a single point on the points table, a win for either side would see them leapfrog Saint Lucia Kings at the top of the table which could be a great morale booster for both sides early on in the campaign. As per our calculations, the defending champions are slight favourites heading into this game.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 48%
- Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 52%
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Jamaica Tallawahs scored the most boundaries in the tournament last year, averaging 11.75 boundaries a game. On the flip side SKN Patriots scored 75 boundaries last term with an average of 9.37 which as expected is much lower than Jamaica Tallawahs. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact defending champions have scored more boundaries in both head to head encounters which makes us believe Jamaica Tallawahs would score more boundaries than SKN Patriots.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Toss Prediction
In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List
Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
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Amabati Rayudu
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Batter
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Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
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Joshua de Silva
|
Batter
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Linde
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All-rounder
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Corbin Bosch
|
Batter
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Dominic Drakes
|
All-rounder
|
Sheldon Cottrell
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All-rounder
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Oshane Thomas
|
Bowler
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Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots failed to make the playoffs last year as they bagged just three wins in the group stages. This year, first two games were washed out and points were shared hence with two points, SKN Patriots are third on the table, a point behind Jamaica Tallawahs who currently hold the second spot on the table.
Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List
Jamaica Tallawahs Player List
Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
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Kirk McKenzie
|
Batter
|
Sharmarh Brooks
|
Batter
|
Raymond Riefer
|
Batter
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Amir Jangoo
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Wicket-keeper
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Imad Wasim
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholson Gordon
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Salman Irshad
|
Bowler
Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form
The defending champions kicked off their campaign with a win against Saint Lucia Kings but the last game against Barbados Royals was washed out and points were shared which takes their points tally to three points and they are currently second on the table.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head to Head
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Jamaica Tallawahs have eight wins each in this fixture. Even last year both teams shared the spoils 1-1 which makes this contest even more intriguing.
Head to Head:
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 8
Jamaica Tallawahs win: 8
No Result: 1
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds
Jamaica Tallawahs to score more sixes than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
The defending champion’s aggressive style of cricket got them tagged as entertainers last year as they managed to score 93 sixes in 12 games averaging 7.75 sixes a game. On the other hand, SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes in the game last year scoring 49 sixes in the tournament with an average of 6.12 sixes a game. Even though SKN Patriots scored more sixes in the last head to head encounter but that was due to the fact they batted second and overs were reduced to 12 as rain interrupted play and they had no other option but to slog as they were chasing 112 runs in 12 overs. But in the second head to head game Jamaica Tallawahs smashed 15 sixes in the game and we believe the history would repeat itself which gives you a great opportunity to cash in.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Batters
Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter
Andre Fletcher was one of the shining lights in what was a dismal campaign for SKN Patriots last year. With 216 runs he was out and out the best batter for his side with second top scorer scoring just 125 runs in the tournament. We believe Fletcher would play a key role in the upcoming fixture and is our top pick for the game.
Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter
Brandon King was sensational last season as he was the top scorer with 422 runs and has started off in emphatic fashion in the opening game against Jamaica Tallawahs as he scored 81 off 53 balls which makes him our top pick for the game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Bowlers
Sheldon Cottrell to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler
Big things are expected of Sheldon Cottrell this season and instead of being a part time option, the 34 year old is expected to be a regular starter for SKN Patriots this season. We believe his experience could be vital for the Patriots this season and is our top pick for the upcoming game.
Imad Wasim to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler
Imad Wasim was on off the key bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs championship run as he bagged 17 wickets in the campaign and was one wicket shy off Alzarri Joseph who was the top wicket taker of the tournament. Wasim ended up with 3/27 in the opening game and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Jamaica Tallawahs
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a disappointing campaign last year as they only bagged three wins in group stages and ended up missing the playoffs. SKN Patriots were hoping for a good start this term but got no favours from the rain gods as each of the first two games this season were suspended and points were shared. Only time would say if this was points gained or lost for SKN Patriots.
The defending champions were hoping for a good start and got exactly what they wanted after a close win against Saint Lucia Kings. The skipper Brandon King led from the front as he scored 81 off 53 balls as Jamaica Tallawahs scored 187 runs and eventually won the game by 11 runs. The last game against Barbados Royals was called off due to rain.
This seems to be a tough call for the bookmakers as three of the four games have been suspended hence the sample size to figure out how the game would be played out is pretty small. Bookmakers have failed to separate these two teams and have given even odds in the upcoming game. We believe this would be a close game but eventually Jamaica Tallawahs would take home maximum points.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win @ 1.91(PariMatch)
- Jamaica Tallawahs to win @ 1.89 (PariMatch)