SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction SKN 41 % Chance of Winning STL 59 % Bet Now! St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Saint Lucia Kings in the 21st game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 09 at 7:30 PM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

SKN Patriots and Saint Lucia Kings head into this game in contrasting form and expectations. On one hand we have Saint Lucia Kings who head into this game with back to back wins and are right in the mix of a tussle to seal a top two spot. On the other hand, SKN Patriots remain winless thus far and are already knocked out of the competition. This game looks like a mismatch, as per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are runaway favourites in this tie and should walk away with comprehensive victory come Sept 09.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 41%

Saint Lucia Kings’s chances of winning - 59%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though SKN Patriots have managed to hit more sixes than Saint Lucia Kings, in each of the six games thus far they have conceded more sixes than they have scored. On the other hand Saint Lucia Kings have scored 31 sixes which is the least amount of sixes in the competitions but have conceded just 29 sixes which is the least amount of sixes conceded in the competition hence we believe Saint Lucia Kings would score more sixes than SKN Patriots.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the wicket at Port of Spain has favoured the teams who bowl first. The game between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors was the first game at the venue this season which was won by Guyana Amazon Warriors who opted to bowl first. Hence we believe both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Amabati Rayudu Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Joshua de Silva Batter Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell All-rounder Oshane Thomas Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

SKN Patriots is the first team to be knocked out of the Caribbean Premier League as they remain winless thus far and with two points in eight games they languish at the bottom of the table.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Sadrack Descartes Batter Sean Williams Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Johnson Charles Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Roshon Primus Batter Matthew Forde All-rounder Kharry Pierre All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

After a slow start to the season, Saint Lucia Kings managed to turn things around as they have registered back to back wins against Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals. With three wins in six games, Saint Lucia Kings are currently second on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings have edged St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 9-6 in this fixture. Last year both sides went head to head twice and Saint Lucia Kings did a double but this season the first game between these two sides got suspended due to rain.

Head to Head:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 6

Saint Lucia Kings win: 9

No Result: 2

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Saint Lucia Kings opening batters have dominated the games this season and have been one of the biggest positives this season. So far this season, Saint Lucia Kings have managed an opening stand of 25, 61, 85 and 97 averaging 67 runs so far in the tournament and have conceded just 19.75 runs in those games which showcases their dominance in opening exchanges. What makes this even more intriguing is the fact in each of the last three games, Saint Lucia Kings have managed to register better opening partnerships than their opponent. On the other hand, even though SKN Patriots have had a dismal campaign thus far they have averaged 41 runs opening stand this season which is far less than Saint Lucia Kings hence we reckon you should make use of this great opportunity to make some decent returns.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter

Even though Sherfane Rutherford is the top scorer for SKN Patriots we are still going to stick with Andre Fletcher for this game as he has been more consistent. Fletcher has managed to score 51, 32, 11 and 56 in the last four games which makes him our top pick for the game.

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top batter

Johnson Charles have had a fabulous campaign thus far and its isn’t a surprise that he is the top scorer for Saint Lucia Kings and has played a key role in the last two wins for his side. So far Charles has scored 24, 30, 37 and 78 which makes him our top pick for the game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Bowlers

Corbin Bosch to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler

We are going to stick with Corbin Bosch once again as his form can not go unnoticed. In the last three games Bosch has picked up five wickets and has been the most in-form bowler for SKN Patriots which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Khary Pierre to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler

They haven't been a standout bowler for Saint Lucia Kings which is a good thing as most of the bowlers have stepped up which makes them less reliant on one individual. Khary Pierre ended up with 4/20 in the last game which makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.