SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction
SKN
45%
Chance of Winning
STL
55%
T20
Warner Park
Facts:
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots ended up with one win in ten games in the last campaign.
- With 238 runs, Johnson Charles was the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings last season.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning
Saint Lucia Kings did not have a great start to the tournament last season as they won once in the first four matches but managed to make the playoffs last term as they ended up third on the table. In the playoffs they were outplayed by Jamaica Tallawahs who won the game with five wickets to spare.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons but got outplayed in the last outing against Trinbago Knight Riders who won the game by 44 runs. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 45%
- Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 55%
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Andre Fletcher was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last season. Even though he did not fare well in the last game, we are going to stick with him as in the last game between the two sides he scored 93 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Johnson Charles had a phenomenal campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent batsman for his side last season. With 238 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings last season which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total Sixes Over 17.5
Total Fours Over 26.5
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List
Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis, Veerasammy Permaul
Predicted Playing XI
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Odean Smith
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Dominic Drakes
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan John
|
All-rounder
|
Ashmead Nedd
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start as they won the opening game but in the last match they fell short against Trinbago Knight Riders.
Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List
Saint Lucia Kings Player List
Aaron Jones, Ackeem Auguste, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Faf du Plessis, Johann Jeremiah, David Wiese, Khari Campbell, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Roston Chase, Shadrack Descartes, Johnson Charles (Wk), Tim Seifert (Wk), Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, McKenny Clarke, Noor Ahmad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis
|
Batter
|
Ackeem Auguste
|
Batter
|
Aaron Jones
|
Batter
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David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Johnson Charles
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Roston Chase
|
Batter
|
Shadrack Descartes
|
Batter
|
Khary Pierre
|
All-rounder
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
Saint Lucia Kings Team Form
Saint Lucia Kings had a solid season last term as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs last season.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head
Saint Lucia Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 9-7. In the last game between the two sides, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the game with four wickets to spare.
Head to Head
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 7
Saint Lucia Kings: 9
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds
Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head after having a contrasting campaign last season. Saint Lucia Kings did not have a great start to the tournament but had a strong finish as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs last season. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had a mixed start to the campaign this season as they have one win in two games. Looking at the line ups Saint Lucia Kings top order look far more settled and we believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters
Tristan Stubbs to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter
Tristan Stubbs had a good game in the last outing even though SKNP eventually lost the game. Stubbs scored 39 off 19 balls and it's only a matter of time before he converts these starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Faf du Plessis to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter
Faf du Plessis did not have a great tournament last season but heads into this game after a phenomenal display in Major League Cricket where he was the top scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers
Anrich Nortje to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler
Anrich Nortje did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders he ended the match with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Roston Chase to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler
Roston Chase was one of the most consistent bowlers for Saint Lucia Kings last season. In the last game against SKNP, Chase ended up with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Saint Lucia Kings
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win @ 2.00 (PariMatch)
- Saint Lucia Kings to win @ 1.80 (PariMatch)
Parimatch