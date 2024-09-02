SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction SKN 45 % Chance of Winning STL 55 % Bet Now! St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Saint Lucia Kings in the fifth game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 02 at 04:30 AM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings did not have a great start to the tournament last season as they won once in the first four matches but managed to make the playoffs last term as they ended up third on the table. In the playoffs they were outplayed by Jamaica Tallawahs who won the game with five wickets to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start this season as they won the opening game against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons but got outplayed in the last outing against Trinbago Knight Riders who won the game by 44 runs. As per our calculations, Saint Lucia Kings are favourites in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 45%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 55%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Andre Fletcher was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last season. Even though he did not fare well in the last game, we are going to stick with him as in the last game between the two sides he scored 93 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Johnson Charles had a phenomenal campaign last season as he was one of the most consistent batsman for his side last season. With 238 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings last season which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Sixes Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Fours Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Batery

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis, Veerasammy Permaul

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Odean Smith Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Ryan John All-rounder Ashmead Nedd Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots got off to a great start as they won the opening game but in the last match they fell short against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Aaron Jones, Ackeem Auguste, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Faf du Plessis, Johann Jeremiah, David Wiese, Khari Campbell, Khary Pierre, Mikkel Govia, Roston Chase, Shadrack Descartes, Johnson Charles (Wk), Tim Seifert (Wk), Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, McKenny Clarke, Noor Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Aaron Jones Batter David Wiese All-rounder Johnson Charles Wicket-keeper Roston Chase Batter Shadrack Descartes Batter Khary Pierre All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings had a solid season last term as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs last season.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Saint Lucia Kings have had an upper hand in this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 9-7. In the last game between the two sides, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the game with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 7

Saint Lucia Kings: 9

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head after having a contrasting campaign last season. Saint Lucia Kings did not have a great start to the tournament but had a strong finish as they ended up third on the table and made the playoffs last season. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had a mixed start to the campaign this season as they have one win in two games. Looking at the line ups Saint Lucia Kings top order look far more settled and we believe they would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and its a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Tristan Stubbs to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Tristan Stubbs had a good game in the last outing even though SKNP eventually lost the game. Stubbs scored 39 off 19 balls and it's only a matter of time before he converts these starts into big scores which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Faf du Plessis did not have a great tournament last season but heads into this game after a phenomenal display in Major League Cricket where he was the top scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Anrich Nortje to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders he ended the match with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Roston Chase to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Roston Chase was one of the most consistent bowlers for Saint Lucia Kings last season. In the last game against SKNP, Chase ended up with best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.