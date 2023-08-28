SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction SKN 36 % Chance of Winning TKR 64 % Bet Now! St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the 12th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, St. Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 28 at 4:30 AM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

SKN Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders have had an identical start to the season as both teams remain winless this season. With five games in, SKN Patriots have bagged two points and are currently fifth on the table. Having played just two games thus far, Trinbago Knight Riders have one point and are sixth on the table which makes this contest an important game for both teams. As per our calculations,Trinbago Knight Riders are firm favourites as they head into this game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 36%

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 64%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Trinbago Knight Riders struggled to score boundaries throughout the last season as they only managed to bag 65 boundaries in nine games averaging 7.22 per game which is pretty average in this format. In the first game even though they managed to score 10 boundaries which is above the average of last season they still conceded 13 boundaries in the game which makes us believe SKN Patriots would score more boundaries in the game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Amabati Rayudu Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Joshua de Silva Batter Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell All-rounder Oshane Thomas Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

ST Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had a nightmare start to the season, with already half of the season done and dusted they failed to win a single game in this tournament and head into this fixture after suffering three straight losses which makes things very hard for SKN Patriots if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders haven’t had a bright start to the campaign. After they opening game was called off, Trinbago Knight Riders suffered a battering by Saint Lucia Kings as they lost the game by 54 runs.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have edged St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 13-6 in this fixture but in the recent past SKN Patriots have enjoyed a great run in this fixture as they have lost only once in the last four games which makes this a very interesting game for the neutrals.

Head to Head:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 6

Trinbago Knight Riders win: 13

No Result: 1

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to score more than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in powerplay

Both teams were one of the worst sides when it comes to scoring sixes or boundaries last season. Those struggles have continued into this season for SKN Patriots which has constituted into slow starts in games and has conceded a lot of runs in powerplay. SKN Patriots have managed to score 47, 37 and 56 averaging 46.66 in the first ten overs but have conceded 62.33 runs in those games. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in all of the three games, SKN Patriots have been outscored by their opponents in powerplay. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders scored well in their first game, they managed to score 57 runs in first 10 overs and conceded just 48 runs which makes us believe they would outscore SKN Patriots in powerplay.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter

We are going to go with Andre Fletcher one more time. After an underwhelming game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, Fletcher scored a magnificent half century in the last game and is the leading run scorer for SKN Patriots thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.

Mark Deyal to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

After an underwhelming season with Saint Lucia Kings in the last campaign, Mark Deyal was trusted by Trinbago Knight Riders to open the innings for them and in the first game was one of the very few performers in the disappointing loss against Saint Lucia Kings. We believe Mark Deyal would come good in the upcoming fixture and is our top pick for the game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers

Oshane Thomas to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler

Even though Oshane Thomas failed to impact the last game against Barbados Royals, he has shown his brilliance in the first two games and seems to be one of the very few players in the team who have performed well so far in this campaign. One game doesn’t change much for us which is why we have picked him as the best bowler in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

Even though Sunil Narine did not get any breakthrough in the game, he was sensational and was unlucky not to get any wicket in the game. Sunil Narine was one of the stand out bowlers in last campaign as it's only a matter of time before he makes a mark in this tournament which is why he is our top pick in the upcoming game.