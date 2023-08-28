SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction
SKN
36%
Chance of Winning
TKR
64%
T20
Warner Park
Facts
- With 65 boundaries in nine games, Trinbago Knight Riders scored least no. of boundaries in the last season.
- With 49 sixes, SKN Patriots scored the least amount of sixes in the last campaign.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
SKN Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders have had an identical start to the season as both teams remain winless this season. With five games in, SKN Patriots have bagged two points and are currently fifth on the table. Having played just two games thus far, Trinbago Knight Riders have one point and are sixth on the table which makes this contest an important game for both teams. As per our calculations,Trinbago Knight Riders are firm favourites as they head into this game.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s chances of winning - 36%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 64%
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Trinbago Knight Riders struggled to score boundaries throughout the last season as they only managed to bag 65 boundaries in nine games averaging 7.22 per game which is pretty average in this format. In the first game even though they managed to score 10 boundaries which is above the average of last season they still conceded 13 boundaries in the game which makes us believe SKN Patriots would score more boundaries in the game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List
Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James, Blessing Muzarabani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
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Amabati Rayudu
|
Batter
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Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
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Joshua de Silva
|
Batter
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
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George Linde
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All-rounder
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Corbin Bosch
|
Batter
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Dominic Drakes
|
All-rounder
|
Sheldon Cottrell
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All-rounder
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Oshane Thomas
|
Bowler
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Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form
ST Kitts and Nevis Patriots have had a nightmare start to the season, with already half of the season done and dusted they failed to win a single game in this tournament and head into this fixture after suffering three straight losses which makes things very hard for SKN Patriots if they aspire to make the playoffs this season.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.
Predicted Playing XI
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Martin Guptill
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Batter
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Mark Deyal
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Batter
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Nicholas Pooran
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Batter
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Kieron Pollard
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Batter
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Chadwick Walton
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Wicket-keeper
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Andre Russell
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All-rounder
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Dwyane Bravo
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Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Kadeem Allyene
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders haven’t had a bright start to the campaign. After they opening game was called off, Trinbago Knight Riders suffered a battering by Saint Lucia Kings as they lost the game by 54 runs.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders have edged St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 13-6 in this fixture but in the recent past SKN Patriots have enjoyed a great run in this fixture as they have lost only once in the last four games which makes this a very interesting game for the neutrals.
Head to Head:
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Win: 6
Trinbago Knight Riders win: 13
No Result: 1
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to score more than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in powerplay
Both teams were one of the worst sides when it comes to scoring sixes or boundaries last season. Those struggles have continued into this season for SKN Patriots which has constituted into slow starts in games and has conceded a lot of runs in powerplay. SKN Patriots have managed to score 47, 37 and 56 averaging 46.66 in the first ten overs but have conceded 62.33 runs in those games. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in all of the three games, SKN Patriots have been outscored by their opponents in powerplay. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders scored well in their first game, they managed to score 57 runs in first 10 overs and conceded just 48 runs which makes us believe they would outscore SKN Patriots in powerplay.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Batters
Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top batter
We are going to go with Andre Fletcher one more time. After an underwhelming game against Guyana Amazon Warriors, Fletcher scored a magnificent half century in the last game and is the leading run scorer for SKN Patriots thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.
Mark Deyal to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter
After an underwhelming season with Saint Lucia Kings in the last campaign, Mark Deyal was trusted by Trinbago Knight Riders to open the innings for them and in the first game was one of the very few performers in the disappointing loss against Saint Lucia Kings. We believe Mark Deyal would come good in the upcoming fixture and is our top pick for the game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Team Bowlers
Oshane Thomas to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’s top bowler
Even though Oshane Thomas failed to impact the last game against Barbados Royals, he has shown his brilliance in the first two games and seems to be one of the very few players in the team who have performed well so far in this campaign. One game doesn’t change much for us which is why we have picked him as the best bowler in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler
Even though Sunil Narine did not get any breakthrough in the game, he was sensational and was unlucky not to get any wicket in the game. Sunil Narine was one of the stand out bowlers in last campaign as it's only a matter of time before he makes a mark in this tournament which is why he is our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Trinbago Knight Riders
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots woeful start to the season continued in the last game against Barbados Royals as they failed to defend a substantial score of 197 and eventually lost the game by six wickets. This is the third defeat in as many games for SKN Patriots and with half of the season already played out, this has to be a cause of concern as if things don't improve from here on they might very well be staring at elimination.
Much like their opponent, Trinbago Knight Riders haven't had a bright start to the season but it's still early to write them off as they have only played two games thus far. After the opening game was washed out, Trinbago Knight Riders went head to head against Saint Lucia Kings and were bowled out for 113 after Saint Lucia Kings scored 167 and eventually lost the game by 54 runs.
Even though Trinbago Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this contest, SKN Patriots got the better of their opponent in the last game as they won the game by seven runs. Regardless, we believe Trinbago Knight Riders would have enough in the tank to bag their first win of the season.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win @ 2.38 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.57 (PariMatch)