SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction SKN 39 % Chance of Winning TKR 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.59 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.593 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR St Kitts and Nevis Patriots take on Trinbago Knight Riders in the third game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 01 at 04:30 AM IST.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders would be hoping for a repeat of last season as they were dominant in the group stages. They ended the campaign with six wins in ten matches and ended up second on the table. Trinbago Knight Riders were beaten in the finals by Guyana Amazon Warriors who won the game with nine wickets to spare.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won just one game in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. They have had a positive start to the tournament as they won the opening game and would be hoping to build on that. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 39%

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 61%

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St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Andre Fletcher was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last season as he ended up with 278 runs last season with an average of 39.71. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 25 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine has been underwhelming with the bat since the IPL this year. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches which makes us believe he would in this campaign and will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most Sixes: Trinbago Knight Riders 1.68 Bet on Batery Highest Opening Partnership: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 1.90 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Trinbago Knight Riders 1.80 Bet on Batery

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis, Veerasammy Permaul

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Odean Smith Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Rilee Rossouw Batter Dominic Drakes All-rounder Ryan John All-rounder Ashmead Nedd Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a disappointing tournament last season but have had a positive start this term as they beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons with one wicket to spare.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Keacy Carty, Mark Deyal, Shaqkere Parris, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Terrance Hinds, Andries Gous (Wk), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, Josh Little, Nathan Edward, Waqar Salamkheil

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Mark Deyal Batter Keacy Carty Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Kieron Pollard Batter Dwayne Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders had a brilliant campaign last season as they ended the group stages with six wins in ten matches and made the finals last season.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 14-6. In the last game between the two sides, Trinbago Knight Riders won the game with six wickets to spare.

Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 6

Trinbago Knight Riders: 14

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head after having a contrasting campaign last season. Trinbago Knight Riders were dominant in the group stages as they ended up second on the table and made the finals last season where they were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots struggled to make an impact as they won one game in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. Even though SKNP had a great start to the tournament we expect them to struggle against a quality bowling lineup of Trinbago Knight Riders which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders T20 Warner Park, Basseterre St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.30 Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.593 Bet Now!

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters

Tristan Stubbs to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Even though Tristan Stubbs did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant for South Africa in this calendar year and could be the game changer this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran has been sensational for West Indies this year as he is the leading run scorer in this calendar year. Last season Pooran scored 291 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers

Ashmead Nedd to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

We expected Ashmead Nedd to have a breakthrough season this year and he did not disappoint in the opening game as he had the best bowling figures in this game for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Sunil Narine had struggled with the bat since the IPL but has been pretty consistent with the ball heading into this tournament. Last season he bagged 10 wickets and was brilliant in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.