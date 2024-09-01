SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) vs TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) Match Prediction
SKN
39%
Chance of Winning
TKR
61%
T20
Warner Park
Facts:
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots ended up with one win in ten games in the last campaign.
- Trinbago Knight Riders lost just one game in the group stages last season as they went on to win the championship.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Chance of Winning
Trinbago Knight Riders would be hoping for a repeat of last season as they were dominant in the group stages. They ended the campaign with six wins in ten matches and ended up second on the table. Trinbago Knight Riders were beaten in the finals by Guyana Amazon Warriors who won the game with nine wickets to spare.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had an underwhelming campaign last season as they won just one game in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. They have had a positive start to the tournament as they won the opening game and would be hoping to build on that. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 39%
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 61%
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Andre Fletcher was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots last season as he ended up with 278 runs last season with an average of 39.71. He was brilliant in the opening game as he scored 25 off 16 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine has been underwhelming with the bat since the IPL this year. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches which makes us believe he would in this campaign and will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most Sixes: Trinbago Knight Riders
Highest Opening Partnership: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Most Fours: Trinbago Knight Riders
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the chasing side which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List
Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Ryan John, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Sherfane Rutherford, Joshua Da Silva, Mikyle Louis, Veerasammy Permaul
Predicted Playing XI
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Odean Smith
|
Batter
|
Kyle Mayers
|
All-rounder
|
Andre Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Dominic Drakes
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan John
|
All-rounder
|
Ashmead Nedd
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a disappointing tournament last season but have had a positive start this term as they beat Antigua and Barbuda Falcons with one wicket to spare.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Jason Roy, Keacy Carty, Mark Deyal, Shaqkere Parris, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Terrance Hinds, Andries Gous (Wk), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan, Jayden Seales, Josh Little, Nathan Edward, Waqar Salamkheil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Mark Deyal
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Dwayne Bravo
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders had a brilliant campaign last season as they ended the group stages with six wins in ten matches and made the finals last season.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders have had an upper hand in this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 14-6. In the last game between the two sides, Trinbago Knight Riders won the game with six wickets to spare.
Head to Head
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 6
Trinbago Knight Riders: 14
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots go head to head after having a contrasting campaign last season. Trinbago Knight Riders were dominant in the group stages as they ended up second on the table and made the finals last season where they were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots struggled to make an impact as they won one game in the group stages and ended up sixth on the table. Even though SKNP had a great start to the tournament we expect them to struggle against a quality bowling lineup of Trinbago Knight Riders which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders
T20
Warner Park, Basseterre
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Batters
Tristan Stubbs to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter
Even though Tristan Stubbs did not have a great outing in the last game, we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant for South Africa in this calendar year and could be the game changer this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran has been sensational for West Indies this year as he is the leading run scorer in this calendar year. Last season Pooran scored 291 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders Top Bowlers
Ashmead Nedd to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler
We expected Ashmead Nedd to have a breakthrough season this year and he did not disappoint in the opening game as he had the best bowling figures in this game for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Sunil Narine had struggled with the bat since the IPL but has been pretty consistent with the ball heading into this tournament. Last season he bagged 10 wickets and was brilliant in the last campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trinbago Knight Riders
- St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win @ 2.30 (PariMatch)
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.63 (PariMatch)
Parimatch