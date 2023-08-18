STL (St Lucia Kings) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction STL 55 % Chance of Winning BARR 45 % Bet Now! St Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals will lock horns in Match 2 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Friday, August 18 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, starting at 4:30 AM IST.

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

St Lucia Kings start their campaign with a loss against Jamaica Tallawahs in the season opener on Thursday. The Kings bowlers were put under the pump by the Tallawahs captain Brandon King, He scored 81 runs off 53 balls as the Tallawahs finished were bowled out for 187 runs in 20 overs. Roston Chase was the stand out performer with the ball picking up three wickets. The Kings struggled to chase down the target despite Roston Chase's valiant knock of 53 runs off 31 balls and lost the match by 11 runs.

Barbados Royals had the best season the last time around finishing at the top of the table in the league stage, but their perfect season didn't end as expected as they lost to Jamaica Tallawahs in the finals. The Royals appointed Rovman Powell as their new captain ahead of the 2023 season. Barbados squad is packed with power hitters and experienced all-rounders. Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy and Rassie van der Dussen are the players to watch out for in their clash against the St Lucia Kings.

St Lucia Kings Chance of Winning: 55%

Barbados Royals Chance of Winning: 45%

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St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Betting Tips

Johson Charles looked good in the season opener scoring 24 runs off 22 balls against the Jamaica Tallawahs. Charles has a very good record against Barbados Royals smashing 383 runs over the last three seasons. Considering his recent form,we predict Charles to score over 20.5 runs @ 1.80 (Melbet).

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Toss Prediction

The surface at Darren Sammy national cricket stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia is a high-scoring venue and pacers get a lot of assistance from the surface and cutters, slower balls are the most effective on this surface as the pitch slows down in the second half. Out of the 54 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 23 matches, while the team batting second won 31 matches and the average first innings score at this venue is 160 runs.

In the last five T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won two matches. Considering the outcomes at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Darren Sammy national cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday, August 18, 2023, is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 50% chance of precipitation, 76% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 32 kilometres per hour. The match is likely to be interrupted by rain.

St Lucia Kings Players List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

Player Name Role Faf du Plessis Batsman Kimani Melius Batsman Johnson Charles Wicket-Keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Sean Williams All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Sadrack Descartes All-rounder Kharry Pierre Bowler Jair McAllister Bowler Jeavour Royal Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

St Lucia Kings Recent Form

St Lucia Kings lost their opening match of the season against Jamaica Tallawahs by 11 runs. The Kings are winless against Barbados Royals in their last three head-to-head matches.

Barbados Royals Players List

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Rassie van der Dussen, Rovman Powell(c), Donavon Ferreira(w), Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Wickham, Rivaldo Clarke.

Player Name Role Rakheem Cornwall All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Alick Athanaze Batsman Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Rovaman Powell All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Qais Ahmad Bowler Nyeem Young Bowler Justin Greaves Bowler

Barbados Royals Recent Form

Barbados Royals finished at the top of the table last season and ended up as runner-ups in CPL 2022. The won their last three head-to-head matches against St Lucia Kings.

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Head-to-Head Record

Both St Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals clashed in 20 T20 matches. St Lucia Kings hold a record of 7- 13 against Barbados Royals. Out of the seven wins against Barbados Royals, St Lucia Kings won four matches batting first and three matches batting 2nd, While Jamaica Tallawahs won ten matches batting first and three matches batting second.

Matches Played: 20 matches

St Lucia Kings Won: 07 matches

Barbados Royals Won:13 matches

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

St Lucia Kings to smash more sixes than Barbados Royals @ 1.83 (Melbet)

St Lucia Kings batting lineup is filled with power hitters who like to deal in boundaries and their batters smashed 8 sixes in the first game of the season. Faf du plessis and Johnson Charles combined smashed 42 sixes last season, such is their art of hitting sixes in the CPL. We back St Lucia Kings to smash more sixes than Barbados Royals.

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be the top batter for St Lucia Kings @ 4.50 (Melbet)

Faf du Plessis scored 332 runs in nine matches at an average of 41.50 finishing amongst the top 5 run-scorers in CPL 2022. He struggled to score runs in the season opener against Jamaica Tallawahs, the 38-year old is due for a big knock and we believe Faf to score a match winning innings and be the top batter for St Lucia Kings against Barbados Royals.

Kyle Mayers to be the top batter for Barbados Royals @ 4.50 (Melbet)

Mayers scored 366 runs in 12 matches at an average of 30.50 and striking at 134.56 last season. Mayers has been in good form scoring runs on a consistent basis over the last two months. He is one of the most reliable batters in the Royals batting lineup and we back Mayers to deliver and be the top batter for Barbados Royals against St Lucia Kings.

St Lucia Kings vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings @ 3.0 (Melbet)

Alzzari Joseph was the leading wicket-taker picking up 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average 15.00 last season. He started his season with a two wicket haul in the season opener against Jamaica Tallawahs. The surface at St Lucia has extra bounce and carry which favours Joseph’s bowling and we back him to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings against Barbados Royals.

Obed McCoy to be the top bowler for Barbados Royals @ 4.50 (Melbet)

Obed McCoy picked up 15 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 17.00 last season. The surface at St Lucia as evident from the first game has assistance to bowlers with pace and cutters, slower balls have been the most effective. McCoy can bowl pace and is a master of deceiving the batsman with slower balls in death overs. We predict McCoy to be the top bowler for Barbados Royals against St Lucia Kings.