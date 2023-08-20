STL (St Lucia Kings) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction STL 52 % Chance of Winning GAW 48 % Bet Now! St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns in Match 4 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Sunday, August 20 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, starting at 4:30 AM IST.

St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

After a loss in the season opener against Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia Kings bounced back with a win in their last match against Barbados Royals. Batting first St Lucia Kings scored a huge total of 201/6 in 20 overs on the back of cameos from Johnson Charles (30 runs off 19 balls), Faf du Plessis ( 46 runs off 32 balls), Sean Williams (47 runs off 30 balls) and Sikandar Raza (23 runs off 13 balls). The Kings then bowled out their opponents to 147 runs and won the match by 54 runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors finished 2nd last season with five wins and four losses last season. The Warriors lost in the qualifier 2 against Jamaica Tallawahs and their quest for the maiden CPL title continues. Shimron Hetmeyer will captain the team and the Warriors has a strong squad filled with some of the best players in franchise cricket over the last year. Hazratullah Zazai, Shai Hope, Saim Ayub form a formidable batting unit, while Romari Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Odeon Smith are the bowlers to watch out for in the match against St Lucia Kings.

St Lucia Kings chance of winning: 52%

Guyana Amazon Warriors chance of winning: 48%

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St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Tips

Johnson Charles has a pretty good record against Guyana Amazon Warriors, he is closing in on the 400 run mark against the Warriors. He scored 30 runs in his last outing against Barbados Royals and is one of the best players to bet on to score over 19.5 runs @ 1.83 (Parimatch) against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Toss Prediction

The surface at Darren Sammy national cricket stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia is a high-scoring venue and pacers get a lot of assistance from the surface and cutters, slower balls are the most effective on this surface as the pitch slows down in the second half. Out of the 55 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 24 matches, while the team batting second won 31 matches and the average first innings score at this venue is 160 runs.

In the last two T20 matches played at this venue the batting first won on both occasions and we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Darren Sammy national cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday, August 20, 2023, is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with a 100% chance of precipitation, 86% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 26 kilometres per hour. The match is likely to be interrupted by rain.

St Lucia Kings Players List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

St Lucia Kings Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Faf du Plessis Batsman Kimani Melius Batsman Johnson Charles Wicket-Keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Sean Williams All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Sadrack Descartes All-rounder Kharry Pierre Bowler Jair McAllister Bowler Jeavour Royal Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Recent Form

St Lucia Kings played two matches, won one game and lost one in the tournament so far. They are positioned at the top of the table with two points.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Players List

Shimron Hetmeyer, Matthew Nandu, Kelvon Anderson, Saim Ayub, Hazratullah Zazai, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Gudakesh Motie, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shai Hope, Azam Khan, Mohammad Haris, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton, Junior Sinclair.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hazratullah Zazai Batsman Chandrapaul Hemraj All-rounder Saim Ayub All-rounder Shai Hope WicketKeeper Shimron Hetmeyer Batsman Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorious All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Kevin Sinclair Bowler

Recent Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors are yet to play a match in the CPL 2023, they finished second last season winning five games and losing four.

St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head-to-Head Record

Both St Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors clashed in 20 T20 matches. St Lucia Kings hold a record of 7- 13 against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Out of the seven wins against Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Lucia Kings won three matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd, While Guyana Amazon Warriors won three matches batting first and ten matches batting second.

Matches Played: 20 matches

St Lucia Kings Won: 07 matches

Guyana Amazon Warriors Won:13 matches

St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

St Lucia Kings to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

The average powerplay score in the last two matches played at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet is 52 runs. The average runs scored in the powerplay by the Kings in the season is 55 runs, considering how good St Lucia has been the powerplay overs, we back them to score over 46.5 runs @ 1.83 (Parimatch) in the first six overs.

St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings

Faf du Plessis scored a match winning knock of 46 runs off 32 balls in his last outing. Du Plessis looked in great touch and when he gets going he can score big. Considering his good run of form, we predict Faf du Plessis to be the top batter for St Lucia Kings against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Shai Hope to be the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shai Hope showed glimpses of his form in the last two T20 matches he played against India. He scored a quickfire 22 runs in his outing in the shorter forma, when it comes to the CPL, Hope had a good season the last time scoring 252 runs in 9 matches averaging 31.50 and striking at 126.00. Considering his recent form, we believe Sahi Hope to be the top batter for Guyana Amazon Warriors against St lucia Kings.

St Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings

He started his season with a two wicket haul in the season opener against Jamaica Tallawahs and picked up one wicket in his last outing against Barbados Royals. The surface at St Lucia has extra bounce and carry which favours Joseph’s bowling and we back him to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Romario Shepherd to be the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors

Romario Shepherd was the standout performer with the ball in both the ODI and T20I series against India. Shepherd picked up nine wickets in five matches and was the most reliable bowler in the death overs. His ability to nail yorkers and deceive the batsman with slower balls has made him the best death over bowler. Considering his wicket taking ability in the death overs and the surface in favour of the bowlers, we back Shepherd to be the top bowler for Guyana Amazon Warriors against St Lucia Kings.