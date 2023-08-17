STL (St Lucia Kings) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction STL 55 % Chance of Winning JAM 45 % Bet Now! Cricket carnival comes to the Caribbean islands as the fourth season of the Caribbean Premier League kicks off on Thursday, August 17, 2023, with St. Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs clashing off in Match 1 at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia and the match is scheduled to start at 4:30 am IST.

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning

St Lucia Kings finished third last season winning four matches and losing matches. The Kings lost in the playoffs against Jamaica Tallawahs in the Eliminator. It was a tough loss for the Kings after a memorable season. The Kings have a strong squad with a mix of youth and experience led by former South African captain Faf du Plessis. The inclusion of Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Bhanuka Rajapaksa further strengthens the squad.

Meanwhile, The defending champions of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Jamaica Tallawahs led by the hero of the CPL 2022 final Brandon King. Tallawahs made changes to their squad, dropping out their former captain Rovman Powell ahead of the season. Jamaica is one of the strongest bowling sides in the competition with the likes of Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Chris Green and Naveen-ul-Haq. The major area of concern for the reigning champions is the lack of depth in their batting order.

Both teams had a great CPL the last time around and will look to start their campaign on a winning note, so expect an even contest.

St Lucia King's Chance of Winning: 55%

Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning: 45%

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St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Tips

The Caribbean Premier League is known for entertaining the crowd and players smash sixes with ease one of the best accumulator outcomes you can ever bet on in the opening encounter of the CPL 2023 is Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis and Brandon King to smash one or more sixes @ 4.50 (Melbet). All three players are coming off some good form, and are known for their big-hitting. All three players are most probably will bat in the powerplay overs, which maximises the chance. Of these players smashing sixes with low risk and high reward. Kickstart your CPL journey with this accumulator bet and win big.

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Toss Prediction

The surface at Darren Sammy national cricket stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia is a high-scoring venue and pacers get a lot of assistance from the surface and cutters, slower balls are the most effective on this surface as the pitch slows down in the second half. Out of the 53 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 22 matches, while the team batting second won 31 matches and the average first innings score at this venue is 160 runs.

In the last five T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches. Considering the outcomes at this venue, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Darren Sammy national cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday, August 17, 2023, is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius with a 50% chance of precipitation, 76% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 27 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with a high chance of rain.

St Lucia Kings Players List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

Player Name Role Faf du Plessis Batsman Kimani Melius Batsman Johnson Charles Wicket-Keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Sean Williams All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Sadrack Descartes All-rounder Kharry Pierre Bowler Jair McAllister Bowler Jeavour Royal Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

St Lucia Kings Recent Form

St Lucia Kings finished third last season winning four and losing five matches. They were eliminated in the eliminator by Jamaica Tallawahs.

Jamaica Tallawahs Players List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon

Player Name Role Brando King Batsman Kirk McKenzie Batsman Sharmarh Brooks All-rounder Steven Taylor All-rounder Fabian Allen All-rounder Jermaine Blackwood Batsman Ben Cutting All-rounder Raymon Riefer All-rounder Hayden Walsh Jr Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Chris Green Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Recent Form

Jamaica Tallawahs won four and lost five matches last season. They defeated Barbados Royals to become the champions of CPL 2022.

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head-to-Head Record

Both St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs clashed in 20 T20 matches. St Lucia Kings hold a record of 7- 12 against Jamaica Tallawahs. Out of the seven wins against Jamaica Tallawahs, St Lucia Kings won three matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd, While Jamaica Tallawahs won four matches batting first and eight matches batting second.

Matches Played: 20 matches

St Lucia Kings Won: 12 matches

Jamaica Tallawahs Won: 7 matches

No Result: 1 match

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds

Faf du Plessis to score over 31.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet)

Faf du Plessis has been in phenomenal form over the last six months scoring over 1000 runs in T20s in 2023. His recent outing in the Major League Cricket didn't turn out as expected for the 38- year old as he struggled to score runs, but he has been timing the ball and smashing sixes at ease in the practice sessions ahead of their first game against Jamaica Tallawahs. Considering how good a match-winner Faf du Plessis is, we believe him to come good and score over 31.5 runs against Jamaica Tallawahs in the season opener.

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be the top batter for St Lucia Kings

Faf du Plessis scored 332 runs in nine matches at an average of 41.50 finishing amongst the top 5 run-scorers in CPL 2022. Faf is amongst the leading run-scorers in T20s in 2023 scoring over 1000 runs. We back Du Plessis to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for St Lucia Kings against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Brandon King to be the top batter for Jamaica Tallawahs

Brandon King scored 422 runs in 12 matches at an average of 38.36 and was the leading run-scorer in CPL 2022. He scored a match-winning knock in the recently concluded India vs West Indies final T20I to take his team to a memorable series win. Considering his recent form we back Brandon King to be the top batter for Jamaica Tallawahs against St Lucia Kings.

St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings

Alzzari Joseph was the leading wicket-taker picking up 18 wickets in 10 matches at an average 15.00 last season. He has been in prolific bowling form in the lead up to the tournament. His ability to swing the ball early in the innings and bowl hard lengths in the later stages has helped him get wickets and we back him to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Mohammad Amir to be the top bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs

Mohmmad Amir finished the 2022 CPL season with 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.62. He is one of the finest swing bowlers in the world and nails yorkers in the death overs. Considering his performance in recent times,we back Amir to be the top bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs against St Lucia Kings.