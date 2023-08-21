STL (St Lucia Kings) vs SKN (St Kitts & Nevis) Patriots Match Prediction STL 57 % Chance of Winning SKN 43 % Bet Now! St Lucia Kings and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will lock horns in Match 6 of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 on Monday, August 21 at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, starting at 4:30 AM IST.

St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

St Lucia Kings are having a tough time in the tournament as their last match was washed out due to rain and both teams share a point each. The Kings lost their first match of the season against Jamaica Tallawahs and bounced back with a win over Barbados Royals in their second match. The Kings hold a better head-to-head record against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and will aim to keep their momentum going.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots were off to a good start in their last match, but rain interrupted the match and as a result it was abandoned. St Kitts has a well balanced squad and will look to kick start their campaign on a winning note and set the tone for the rest of the matches to follow.

St Lucia Kings Chance of Winning: 57%

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots' Chance of Winning: 43%

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St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Betting Tips

Evin Lewis has a strong record against the St Lucia Kings, having scored 442 runs against them in his CPL career. He also looked in good touch in the recently concluded T10 tournament in Zimbabwe. Based on this form, we believe that Evin Lewis is a good bet to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch) in his next match against the St Lucia Kings.

St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Toss Prediction

The surface at Darren Sammy national cricket stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia is a high-scoring venue and pacers get a lot of assistance from the surface. Out of the 55 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 24 matches, while the team batting second won 31 matches and the average first innings score at this venue is 160 runs.

The team batting first won both the matches played at this venue in the tournament so far, with the average number of runs scored in the 1st innings being 194. Considering the recent results, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Darren Sammy national cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday, August 21, 2023, is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 75% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 21 kilometres per hour and thunderstorms with rain is expected to play spoilsport during the match.

St Lucia Kings Players List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

St Lucia Kings Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Faf du Plessis Batsman Kimani Melius Batsman Johnson Charles Wicket-Keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Sean Williams All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Sadrack Descartes All-rounder Kharry Pierre Bowler Jair McAllister Bowler Jeavour Royal Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler

Recent Form

St Lucia Kings played three matches, won one, lost one and one match ended as no result. In their last head to head match against St Kitts, St Lucia Kings won by 49 runs.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Players List

Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Amabati Rayudu, Sherfane Rutherford, George Linde, Andre Fletcher, Joshua de Silva, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Corbin Bosch, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie, Izharulhaq Naveed, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Lyne, Kofi James.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Evin Lewis Batsman Andre Fletcher Batsman Ambati Rayudu Batsman Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Joshua Da Silva Wicket-Keeper George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Oshane Thomas All-rounder Sheldon Cottrell Bowler Dominic Drakes Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Recent Form

The only match St Kitts played in the tournament was washed out due to rain and their record against is not that good as they lost both the matches played against St Lucia last season.

St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Head-to-Head Record

Both St Lucia Kings and St Kitts Nevis Patriots clashed in 17 T20 matches. St Lucia Kings hold a record of 9-6 against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. Out of the nine wins against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St Lucia Kings won six matches batting first and three matches batting 2nd, While St Kitts & Nevis Patriots won three matches batting first and three matches batting second.

Matches Played: 17 matches

St Lucia Kings Won: 09 matches

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Won: 06 matches

No Result: 02 matches

St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

St Lucia kings to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

St Lucia Kings have been in good form in the powerplay overs this season, scoring an average of 55 runs. The average powerplay score in the last two matches played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet is 52 runs. Considering this, we believe that the Kings are good value to score over 46.5 runs in the first six overs of their match against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Faf du Plessis to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings

Faf du Plessis scored a match-winning knock of 46 runs off 32 balls in his last match against the Barbados Royals. He looked in great touch and is capable of scoring big runs when he gets going. Considering his good run of form, we predict that Faf du Plessis will be the top batter for St Lucia Kings against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Ambati Rayudu to be the top batter for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

After withdrawing his participation from MLC 2023, Ambati Rayudu returns to T20 cricket and is set to play his first match in the CPL. In the recent practice sessions ahead of his debut match Rayudu looked in great touch and was clearing the boundary with ease. He could play a key role in the match against St Lucia Kings and we believe Rayudu to come good in his first appearance in the CPL and be the top batter for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings

Alzarri Joseph has bagged three wickets in the two matches played and has been lethal with the new ball. The match being a night game there will be some early movement which assist Joseph and he bowls two overs in the death overs and has high probability of picking up wickets. Therefore, considering his recent form with the ball, we back AlzzariJoseph to be the top bowler for St Lucia Kings against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Corbin Bosch to be the top bowler for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Corbin Bosch has been phenomenal with the new ball in recent times. He picked up five wickets in three matches in the recently concluded Major League Cricket. We believe that he will be the top bowler for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and produce a match-winning spell against St Lucia Kings.