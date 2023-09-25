TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction TKR 58 % Chance of Winning GAW 42 % Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the finals of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 25 at 4:30 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors go head to head one final time in the game that matters the most. This would be the fourth time both teams square off in this campaign with Guyana Amazon Warriors doing the double in the group stages and Trinbago Knight Riders managed to stage a phenomenal display in the Qualifier-1 as they beat the home side with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are firm favourites in the finals.

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 58%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 42%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors have been lethal with their aggressive batting style as with 120 sixes have scored the most sixes this season. Only twice in ten games, Guyana Amazon Warriors have conceded more sixes one of which was in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders which we believe was a one off game. We believe Guyana Amazon Warriors would score more sixes than Trinbago Knight Riders in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

In the three playoff games this season at this venue and two occasions the team bowling first won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Keacy Carty Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Waqar Salamkheil All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Terrance Hinds Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into the finals in terrific form as they have won four of the last five games which includes a comprehensive victory against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the playoffs round as they made to the finals this season.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Odean Smith Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Shamar Joseph Bowler Romario Shepherd All-rounder Kelvon Anderson All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

After an impressive display in the group stages, Guyana Amazon Warriors lost their fourth Playoff game in a row against Trinbago Knight Riders. In the last game, Guyana Amazon Warriors managed to turn things around as they beat the defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs and made it to the finals this term.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

They haven't been any front runner in head to head battle between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors with both sides winning 14 times. Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors did a double in the group stages, Trinbago Knight Riders had the final laugh as they beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in the playoffs.

Head to Head:

Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 14

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 14

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

Guyana Amazon Warriors openers have been outstanding in the second half of the season, collaborating an opening stand of 112, 10, 56, 35 and 53 in the last five games averaging 53.2 runs and conceding just 18 runs in those games which is just staggering. What makes this even more lucrative is the fact they have managed to bag a better opening stand in each of the last five fixtures. Both teams went head to head thrice this season and in each fixture Guyana Amazon Warriors had a better opening stand hence we reckon this is a great opportunity to make some quick returns as Trinbago Knight rider average 25.2 runs opening stand this season and in last five games average drops down to 21.2 runs which is much lower than Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

We don’t think there is any other player you could back in big games as Nicholas Pooran had stepped up when it mattered the most especially after having an underwhelming start to the season. With 290 runs, Pooran is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Saim Ayub to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

Even though Shai Hope is the leading run scorer in the tournament we will go with Saim Ayub as he has managed to score well in each of the last three games against Trinbago Knight Riders this season. In the three head to head ties, Ayub managed to score 62, 37 and 49 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil has gone under the radar this season but with Sunil Narine missing the tail end of the season and Andre Russell’s struggles in the last few games, SalamKheil has stepped up and is currently tied with Andre Russell as the top wicket taker for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dwaine Pretorius to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

Dwaine Pretorius has been brilliant in the playoffs so far in two games, Pretorius has ended up with 2/36 and 2/21 and with 16 wickets is tied with Imran Tahir as the leading wicket taker in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.