TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs ABF (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons) Match Prediction TKR 71 % Chance of Winning ABF 29 % Bet now! Trinbago Knight Riders take on Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 20th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 20 at 04:30 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Chance of Winning

Its fair to say Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have struggled to make an impact in the debut season as they have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. The Falcons have four points in eight games and need maximum points in the remaining two matches to have an outside chance of making the playoffs this season.

Unlike their opponents, Trinbago Knight Riders have had a solid campaign thus far as they have four wins in five matches and are currently second on the table and have played a game less. They head into this fixture after three wins on the bounce. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 71%

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ chances of winning - 29%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sunil Narine has struggled with the bat since IPL. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches. So far this season, Narine has scored 63 runs in five matches with an average of 12.60 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Kofi James has struggled to make an impact this season as in general the Falcons have had a dismal campaign thus far. So far this season, James has scored 105 runs in eight matches with an average of 17.50 which makes us believe his struggles will continue and he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Most Runs in a Single Over Over 18.5 1.73 Bet on Batery Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Most Runs in a Single Over Over 17.5 1.73 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5 1.80 Bet on Batery

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Shaqkere Parris, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Little, Andre Russell, Mark Deyal, Nathan Edwards

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Andries Gous Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Terrance Hinds Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after three straight wins and with five matches played they are currently second on the table.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons News & Player List

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Player List

Justin Greaves, Sam Billings, Fabian Allen, Chris Green (c), Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer, Kofi James, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Kelvin Pitman, Brandon King, Jewel Andrew, Hassan Khan, Hayden Walsh, Joshua James, Teddy Bishop

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Billings Batter Justin Greaves Batter Roshon Primus Batter Imad Wasim All-rounder Jahmar Hamilton Wicket-keeper Jewel Andrew All-rounder Fabian Allen All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Kofi James Batter Shamar Springer Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Team Form

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have had an underwhelming tournament thus far as they have two wins in eight matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders went head to head earlier this season and it was the Falcons who won the game by six runs.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 0

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons: 1

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Betting Odds

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders go head to head in what feels like a must win game for the visitors. Falcons have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign and have bagged just four points in eight games thus far and are on a brink of elimination. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders have been dominant in the first half of the campaign and with eight points are currently second on the table. Even though the home side have had a great start to the tournament their opening pair has struggled thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in each of the last four matches Trinbago Knight Riders have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Antigua and Barbuda Falcons would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Batters

Keacy Carty to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Keacy Carty did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been one of the most consistent batsman for Trinbago Knight Riders this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Justin Greaves to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top batter

We are going to stick with Justin Greaves once again as even though he failed to score in the last game, he has been the most consistent batsman and with 174 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Even though Sunil Narine has disappointed with the bat, he has been brilliant with the ball as in the last game he bagged another two wickets. He has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Imad Wasim to be Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ top bowler

Imad Wasim failed to bag a single wicket in the last game but that doesn’t showcase the entire picture as he conceded just 18 runs in four overs. We expect Wasim to have a brilliant game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.