TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction TKR 60 % Chance of Winning BARR 40 % Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders take on Barbados Royals in the 20th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 07 at 4:30 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals head into this pivotal game as both sides try to seal a playoff spot. As we head into the business end of the season both teams find themself level on points, two points clear off Jamaica Tallawah who currently hold the fifth spot on the table, a win for either side would see a broad daylight between themselves and fifth spot and would become firm favourites to make the playoff this season which makes this a potential four pointer contest. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are firm favourites in this upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 60%

Barbados Royals’s chances of winning - 40%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kyle Mayers had a torrid outing in the last game against Trinbago Knight Riders as he failed to open his account and eventually Barbados Royals lost the game by 133 runs. Mayers have failed to show up in the last few games and has struggled to find any form thus far. In the last four games, Mayers have scored 0, 4, 0 and 22 which makes us believe Mayers would struggle to get going in the upcoming fixture.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

The wicket at Port of Spain has favoured the teams who bowl first. There is a very good chance that weather has an impact on the game hence we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders surrendered their three game winning run in the last outing against Guyana Amazon Warriors. With three wins in six games, Trinbago Knight Riders are third on the table, two points off Guyana Amazon Warriors who sit at the top of the table.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Rovman Powell (c), Donavon Ferreira (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Justin Greaves, Kevin Wickham, Jason Holder, Nyeem Young, Qais Ahmad, Joshua Bishop, Obed McCoy, Alick Athanaze, Ramon Simmonds, Akeem Jordan, Rivaldo Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Rahkeem Cornwall Batter Kyle Mayers Batter Justin Greaves Batter Kevin Wickham Batter Donavon Ferreira Wicket-keeper Rovman Powell All-rounder Nyeem Young Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Qais Ahmad All-rounder Joshua Bishop Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league as they have failed to bag back to back wins so far. With three wins in seven games, Barbados Royals are fourth on the table, two points clear of Jamaica Tallawahs who are in contention for the final playoff spot.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders edged Barbados Royals 12-10 in this fixture. In the last game Barbados Royals dismantled Trinbago Knight Riders to mere 61 and eventually won the game by 133 runs.

Head to Head:

Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 12

Barbados Royals win: 10

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals top order has struggled throughout the season. So far this season, Barbados Royals have managed an opening stand of 1, 58, 0, 6, 1 and 41 averaging 17.83 and have conceded 59.83 runs in those games which also suggests Barbados Royals have struggled to get early wickets. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders have averaged 28.6 runs which is much better than Barbados Royals. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact that in the reverse fixture Trinbago Knight Riders managed a 41 run opening stand and conceded 0 runs opening stand in the game. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Team Batters

Kieron Pollard to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

We are going to stick with Kieron Pollard once again as he was unlucky in the last game as he got run out after getting a great start in the game which turned out to be the key moment in the game. Kieron Pollard remains top scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick for the game.

Rahkeem Cornwall to be Barbados Royals’s top batter

Rahkeem Cornwall has showcased terrific form in the last few games which includes a breathtaking century off 45 balls in the last game against SKN Patriots. Cornwall is the top scorer for Barbados Royals thus far and third top scorer in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Team Bowlers

Andre Russell to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

Andre Russell ended up with 2/29 which took his wicket tally to 10 which ties him with Jason Holder as the top wicket taker of the tournament. Apart from the wickets, Russell has showcased tremendous consistency throughout the tournament which makes him our top pick for the game.

Jason Holder to be Barbados Royals’s top bowler

Jason Holder has been sublime this season and has been the standout performer for Barbados Royal thus far. With 10 wickets, Holder is the top wicket taker for Barbados Royals and has showcased great form in the last few games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.