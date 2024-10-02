TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction TKR 58 % Chance of Winning BARR 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trinbago Knight Riders take on Barbados Royals in the Eliminator game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium, Guyana. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 02 at 04:30 PM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign which looked pretty promising as they won four of the first five matches but lost their way in the second half of the campaign as they ended the campaign with four straight losses and ended up fourth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Trinbago Knight Riders by 30 runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders had a solid campaign even though they had few injury issues along the way. They started the campaign with four wins in the five matches and ended the campaign with back to back wins and were third on the table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 58%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 42%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jason Roy struggled for consistency this season and also missed a few games due to his form. He was recalled in the second half of the campaign and looked promising with scores of 64, 41 and 34 in three of the last four games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup but has managed to turn things around as he has been great in the last three games even though his side has struggled. In the last three matches Miller has scored 21, 71 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Barbados Royals opening partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Sunil Narine, Joshua Little, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Shaqkere Parris, Nathan Edwards

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Keacy Carty Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Terrance Hinds Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after back to back wins as they ended up third on the table.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Rivaldo Clarke Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals head into this game on the back of four defeats on the bounce and ended up fourth on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 16-9. Both sides went head to head twice this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who completed a double this term.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 16

Barbados Royals: 9

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game in contrasting form. Trinbago Knight Riders were dominant in the second half of the campaign as they closed out the group stage with back to back wins and ended up third on the table. On the other hand after a promising start to the season, Barbados Royals stuttered in the second half of the campaign as they ended up losing four games on the bounce and were fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and even though the first game went to the wire, Trinbago Knight Riders dominated both the games and bagged maximum points on both occasions but it was Barbados Royals who had a better opening partnership on both occasions which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals T20 Providence Stadium, null Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.406 Bet Now!

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran has had an exceptional campaign thus far in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors he scored a brilliant century and with 413 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

The onus would be on Quinton de Kock to lead the way in the playoffs. Even though De Kock has struggled in the last few games, he has had an exceptional tournament scoring 434 runs thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil repaid our faith in the last game as he bagged three wickets and was sensational in the match. With 15 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana had a brilliant game in the last outing against Trinbago Knight Riders has he bagged three wickets. He has now bagged six wickets in the last two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.