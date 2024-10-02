TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction
TKR
58%
Chance of Winning
BARR
42%
T20
Providence Stadium
Facts:
- With 413 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.
- With 434 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning
Barbados Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign which looked pretty promising as they won four of the first five matches but lost their way in the second half of the campaign as they ended the campaign with four straight losses and ended up fourth on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Trinbago Knight Riders by 30 runs.
Trinbago Knight Riders had a solid campaign even though they had few injury issues along the way. They started the campaign with four wins in the five matches and ended the campaign with back to back wins and were third on the table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 58%
- Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 42%
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jason Roy struggled for consistency this season and also missed a few games due to his form. He was recalled in the second half of the campaign and looked promising with scores of 64, 41 and 34 in three of the last four games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup but has managed to turn things around as he has been great in the last three games even though his side has struggled. In the last three matches Miller has scored 21, 71 and 30 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Barbados Royals opening partnership Over 20.5
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last five matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Jason Roy, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Sunil Narine, Joshua Little, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Shaqkere Parris, Nathan Edwards
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Shaqkere Parris
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Terrance Hinds
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after back to back wins as they ended up third on the table.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Kadeem Alleyne
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Rivaldo Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals head into this game on the back of four defeats on the bounce and ended up fourth on the table.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 16-9. Both sides went head to head twice this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who completed a double this term.
Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders: 16
Barbados Royals: 9
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds
Barbados Royals to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game in contrasting form. Trinbago Knight Riders were dominant in the second half of the campaign as they closed out the group stage with back to back wins and ended up third on the table. On the other hand after a promising start to the season, Barbados Royals stuttered in the second half of the campaign as they ended up losing four games on the bounce and were fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice last season and even though the first game went to the wire, Trinbago Knight Riders dominated both the games and bagged maximum points on both occasions but it was Barbados Royals who had a better opening partnership on both occasions which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals
T20
Providence Stadium, null
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Nicholas Pooran has had an exceptional campaign thus far in the last game against Guyana Amazon Warriors he scored a brilliant century and with 413 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter
The onus would be on Quinton de Kock to lead the way in the playoffs. Even though De Kock has struggled in the last few games, he has had an exceptional tournament scoring 434 runs thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers
Waqar Salamkheil to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Waqar Salamkheil repaid our faith in the last game as he bagged three wickets and was sensational in the match. With 15 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Maheesh Theekshana to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana had a brilliant game in the last outing against Trinbago Knight Riders has he bagged three wickets. He has now bagged six wickets in the last two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trinbago Knight Riders
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.73 (PariMatch)
- Barbados Royals to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch