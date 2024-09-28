TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction
TKR
57%
Chance of Winning
BARR
43%
T20
Brian Lara Stadium
Facts:
- With 285 runs, Nicholas Pooran is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.
- With 426 runs, Quinton de Kock is the leading run scorer for Barbados Royals this season.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning
Barbados Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign which looked pretty promising but have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign and have lost each of the last three matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors who won the game by 47 runs.
Much like their opponents, Trinbago Knight Riders have struggled in the last few games as they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table. A win in the last two games would confirm a top two spot on the points table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 57%
- Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 43%
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jason Roy struggled for consistency this season and also missed a few games due to his form. But with Trinbago Knight Riders struggling with injury concerns hence Roy was recalled and he did not disappoint as he scored 64 and 41 in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup, and early on this campaign his struggles continued. In the last two matches it feels as if Miller has turned a corner and has scored 21 and 71 which makes us believe he will play a key role in the upcoming game and will score well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Barbados Royals opening partnership Over 20.5
Highest Individual Score Over 67.5
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Jason Roy, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Sunil Narine, Joshua Little, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Shaqkere Parris, Nathan Edwards
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Shaqkere Parris
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim David
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Terrance Hinds
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Barbados Royals News & Player List
Barbados Royals Player List
Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Batter
|
Kadeem Alleyne
|
Batter
|
Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
|
Rovman Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Rivaldo Clarke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Barbados Royals Team Form
Barbados Royals head into this game on the back to three defeats on the bounce and are currently third on the table.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 15-9. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who won the game with two wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders: 15
Barbados Royals: 9
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals
Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides as both teams would try to avoid the elimination round in the playoffs. Both teams are two points shy of Guyana Amazon Warriors who currently hold the second spot. Both sides went head to head earlier this campaign and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who bagged maximum points but it was Barbados Royals who had a better opening partnership in the game. Barbados batsmen have struggled in the last three games and in two of the three matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals
T20
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Batters
Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to back him once again as he has been brilliant thus far and with 285 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter
Quinton de Kock had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 35 off 23 balls and continued his brilliant form in this tournament. With 426 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers
Waqar Salamkheil to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Waqar Salamkheil has struggled in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and with 11 wickets he is joint top wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Maheesh Theekshana to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler
Maheesh Theekshana had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trinbago Knight Riders
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Barbados Royals to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch