TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs BARR (Barbados Royals) Match Prediction TKR 57 % Chance of Winning BARR 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trinbago Knight Riders take on Barbados Royals in the 28th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 28 at 05:30 PM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Chance of Winning

Barbados Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign which looked pretty promising but have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign and have lost each of the last three matches and are currently third on the table. In the last game they were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors who won the game by 47 runs.

Much like their opponents, Trinbago Knight Riders have struggled in the last few games as they have lost two of the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table. A win in the last two games would confirm a top two spot on the points table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 57%

Barbados Royals’ chances of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jason Roy struggled for consistency this season and also missed a few games due to his form. But with Trinbago Knight Riders struggling with injury concerns hence Roy was recalled and he did not disappoint as he scored 64 and 41 in the last two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

David Miller has struggled for consistency since the T20 World Cup, and early on this campaign his struggles continued. In the last two matches it feels as if Miller has turned a corner and has scored 21 and 71 which makes us believe he will play a key role in the upcoming game and will score well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Barbados Royals opening partnership Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.83 Bet on Batery

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 25C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Tim David, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Waqar Salamkheil, Sunil Narine, Joshua Little, Mark Deyal, Terrance Hinds, Shaqkere Parris, Nathan Edwards

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Keacy Carty Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Terrance Hinds Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after two defeats in the last three matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Barbados Royals News & Player List

Barbados Royals Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kadeem Alleyne, Rovman Powell (c), David Miller, Rivaldo Clarke, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Rahkeem Cornwall, Nyeem Young, Ramon Simmonds, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Nathan Sealy

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Kadeem Alleyne Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Rovman Powell All-rounder Rivaldo Clarke Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Barbados Royals Team Form

Barbados Royals head into this game on the back to three defeats on the bounce and are currently third on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Barbados Royals 15-9. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who won the game with two wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 15

Barbados Royals: 9

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders go head to head in what seems like a must win game for both sides as both teams would try to avoid the elimination round in the playoffs. Both teams are two points shy of Guyana Amazon Warriors who currently hold the second spot. Both sides went head to head earlier this campaign and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who bagged maximum points but it was Barbados Royals who had a better opening partnership in the game. Barbados batsmen have struggled in the last three games and in two of the three matches they have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Trinbago Knight Riders would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals T20 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.45 Bet now! Barbados Royals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.507 Bet now!

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to back him once again as he has been brilliant thus far and with 285 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Quinton de Kock to be Barbados Royals’ top batter

Quinton de Kock had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 35 off 23 balls and continued his brilliant form in this tournament. With 426 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals Top Bowlers

Waqar Salamkheil to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Waqar Salamkheil has struggled in the last few games but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and with 11 wickets he is joint top wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be Barbados Royals’ top bowler

Maheesh Theekshana had a brilliant game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 12 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.