TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction TKR 56 % Chance of Winning GAW 44 % Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 19th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 06 at 4:30 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors have been the two best teams in this year’s edition of the Caribbean Premier League which makes this a crucial tie as both sides would be eyeing for the top two spots in the group. Considering the fact Guyana Amazon Warriors remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and Trinbago Knight Riders are the only other side who has registered three back to back wins, the upcoming fixture could be one of the most anticipated games thus far. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are slight favourites heading into this game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 56%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 44%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites to top the group this season but it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows thus far. Azam Khan’s batting has been a cause of concern for them as he has failed to score in double digits in this tournament averaging 7.33 runs. We believe Azam Khan’s struggles would continue in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The wicket at Port of Spain has favoured the teams who bowl first. There is a very good chance that weather has an impact on the game hence we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders are flying at the moment. After a slow start to the tournament, they have managed to win three games on the bounce and are currently third level on points with Guyana Amazon Warriors who have a better NRR.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton

Predicted Playing XI

Chandrapaul Hemraj Batter Saim Ayub Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keemo Paul Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Odean Smith All-rounder Imran Tahir Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors remain the only unbeaten side in the competition after their opening game was washed out much like their opponent they have won the next three games and are a point shy of Saint Lucia Kings who sit at the top of the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have had a slight edge over Guyana Amazon Warriors 13-12 in this fixture. In the last game Guyana Amazon Warriors overpowered Trinbago Knight Riders as they won the game by 37 runs.

Head to Head:

Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 13

Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 12

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors

Both teams head into this fixture in terrific form. One of the few things that separate both teams in the form of opening batsman. Trinbago Knight Riders have showcased far better form thus far as they have registered opening stands of 33, 9, 41 and 58 averaging 35.25. On the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors have struggled to get a good opening partnership in the tournament. Their highest opening stand was 32 which is far less than the average opening stand of Trinbago Knight Riders. Guyana Amazon Warriors averaged 11.66 opening partnership this season which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some healthy financial gains.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters

Kieron Pollard to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

Considering the fact Trinbago Knight Riders top order haven’t shown consistency throughout the tournament. Keiron Pollard has played a vital role in this tournament and is the top scorer for his side. In the last three games, Pollard has scored 37, 46 and 33 has has been key in the winning run which makes him our top pick for the game.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter

Shimron Hetmyer has been brilliant in the last few games as have played crucial knocks in each of the last three games and is the top scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors thus far. So far this season Hetmyer has scored 26, 60 and 36 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers

Andre Russell to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

Andre Russell has overshadowed his team mates and is the top wicket taker for Trinbago Knight Riders this term. What's more important is the fact he is in terrific form as has ended up with 3/13 and 3/34 in the last two games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler

Even though Gudakesh Motie has been expensive, he has showcased his skills of taking wickets when it matters the most. More importantly with seven wickets, Motie is the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.