TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction
TKR
56%
Chance of Winning
GAW
44%
T20
Queen's Park Oval
Facts
- Guyana Amazon Warriors remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament.
- With 35 boundaries, Trinbago Knight Riders have scored the least amount of boundaries in this tournament.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning
Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors have been the two best teams in this year’s edition of the Caribbean Premier League which makes this a crucial tie as both sides would be eyeing for the top two spots in the group. Considering the fact Guyana Amazon Warriors remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and Trinbago Knight Riders are the only other side who has registered three back to back wins, the upcoming fixture could be one of the most anticipated games thus far. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are slight favourites heading into this game.
- Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 56%
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’s chances of winning - 44%
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Guyana Amazon Warriors are favourites to top the group this season but it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows thus far. Azam Khan’s batting has been a cause of concern for them as he has failed to score in double digits in this tournament averaging 7.33 runs. We believe Azam Khan’s struggles would continue in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction
The wicket at Port of Spain has favoured the teams who bowl first. There is a very good chance that weather has an impact on the game hence we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 50% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
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Mark Deyal
|
Batter
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
Batter
|
Chadwick Walton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andre Russell
|
All-rounder
|
Dwyane Bravo
|
Batter
|
Sunil Narine
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All-rounder
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Akeal Hosein
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All-rounder
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Jayden Seales
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Bowler
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Kadeem Allyene
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders are flying at the moment. After a slow start to the tournament, they have managed to win three games on the bounce and are currently third level on points with Guyana Amazon Warriors who have a better NRR.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir (c), Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Nandu, Hazratullah Zazai, Kelvon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Ronsford Beaton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chandrapaul Hemraj
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
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Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
Odean Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors remain the only unbeaten side in the competition after their opening game was washed out much like their opponent they have won the next three games and are a point shy of Saint Lucia Kings who sit at the top of the table.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders have had a slight edge over Guyana Amazon Warriors 13-12 in this fixture. In the last game Guyana Amazon Warriors overpowered Trinbago Knight Riders as they won the game by 37 runs.
Head to Head:
Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 13
Guyana Amazon Warriors win: 12
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders to have a better opening partnership than Guyana Amazon Warriors
Both teams head into this fixture in terrific form. One of the few things that separate both teams in the form of opening batsman. Trinbago Knight Riders have showcased far better form thus far as they have registered opening stands of 33, 9, 41 and 58 averaging 35.25. On the other hand Guyana Amazon Warriors have struggled to get a good opening partnership in the tournament. Their highest opening stand was 32 which is far less than the average opening stand of Trinbago Knight Riders. Guyana Amazon Warriors averaged 11.66 opening partnership this season which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some healthy financial gains.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Batters
Kieron Pollard to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter
Considering the fact Trinbago Knight Riders top order haven’t shown consistency throughout the tournament. Keiron Pollard has played a vital role in this tournament and is the top scorer for his side. In the last three games, Pollard has scored 37, 46 and 33 has has been key in the winning run which makes him our top pick for the game.
Shimron Hetmyer to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top batter
Shimron Hetmyer has been brilliant in the last few games as have played crucial knocks in each of the last three games and is the top scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors thus far. So far this season Hetmyer has scored 26, 60 and 36 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Team Bowlers
Andre Russell to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler
Andre Russell has overshadowed his team mates and is the top wicket taker for Trinbago Knight Riders this term. What's more important is the fact he is in terrific form as has ended up with 3/13 and 3/34 in the last two games which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’s top bowler
Even though Gudakesh Motie has been expensive, he has showcased his skills of taking wickets when it matters the most. More importantly with seven wickets, Motie is the top wicket taker for Guyana Amazon Warriors thus far which makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Trinbago Knight Riders
After going winless in the first two games, Trinbago Knight Riders managed to turn things around and have managed to win the last three games which saw them rise on the table and are currently third with seven points. In the last game, they bagged maximum points in a close fought game against the defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs as they won the tie by two runs.
Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a sublime season thus far as they remain unbeaten in the tournament and are one of the favourites to go all the way this season. One can say that fixtures have been kind to them as two of the three wins have come against SKN Patriots who are winless in the tournament and another win came against the title holders Jamaica Tallawahs who have been a shadow of themself this season.
The bookmakers anticipate this to be a closely fought encounter between two teams who haven’t showcased much weakness this season which is why even though Trinbago Knight Riders have been coined as favourites still it feels the bookmakers are sitting on the edge on this one. We believe with this game being played at Trinidad it could favour Trinbago Knight Riders as they would be the home side and should bag a crucial win against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the upcoming fixture.
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.85 (PariMatch)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 1.95 (PariMatch)