TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction TKR 61 % Chance of Winning GAW 39 % Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 19th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 19 at 04:30 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning

Guyana Amazon Warriors surrendered their three game winning run in the last game against Barbados Royals as they were eventually beaten by 32 runs. Regardless of the result, the defending champions have had a solid start to the campaign and another win would all but confirm a place in the playoffs this term.

Much like their opponents, Trinbago Knight Riders have had a solid start to the campaign as they have three wins in four matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Barbados Royals with two wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 61%

Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 39%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sunil Narine has struggled with the bat since IPL. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches. In the last three matches he has scored 0, 14 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Shimron Hetmyer continued his brilliant start to the tournament as he scored 28 off 10 balls which makes us want to go with this tip once again. So far this season Hetmyer has scored 146 runs with an average of 48.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Most Runs in a Single Over Over 18.5 1.73 Bet on Batery Guyana Amazon Warriors Most Runs in a Single Over Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Batery Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5 1.80 Bet on Batery

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Shaqkere Parris, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Little, Andre Russell, Mark Deyal, Nathan Edwards

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Andries Gous Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Terrance Hinds Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after an impressive win against Barbados Royals and have won back to back games prior to this match.

Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List

Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tim Robinson, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Azam Khan (wk), Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair, Moeen Ali, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Shai Hope Batter Shimron Hetmyer All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Keemo Paul Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Junior Sinclair Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form

Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a brilliant start to the tournament as they have three wins in four matches and are currently third on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head

Guyana Amazon Warriors hold a slight edge in this fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders 15-14. Guyana Amazon Warriors have won three of the last four matches.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 14

Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds

Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders go head to head in what feels like an intriguing game for the neutrals. Both sides have had an impressive start to the tournament as both teams have three wins in four games thus far and a win for either side would all but seal a playoff spot this term. Trinbago Knight Riders head into this fixture after back to back wins in the last two matches but that doesn’t change the fact their top order has struggled for consistency thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in each of the last three games Trinbago Knight Riders have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Guyana Amazon Warriors would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters

Keacy Carty to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Keacy Carty has been one of the most consistent batsman for Trinbago Knight Riders this season and he continued his brilliant run in the last outing as he scored 32. He is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter

Shai Hope had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 40 off 34 balls and was the leading run scorer in the last game. Hope has struggled thus far but we expect him to kick start his campaign after an impressive performance in the last game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Even though Sunil Narine has disappointed with the bat, he has been brilliant with the ball as in the last game he bagged another two wickets. He has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler

Even though Gudakesh Motie did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to go with him as he has been brilliant thus far and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.