TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs GAW (Guyana Amazon Warriors) Match Prediction
TKR
61%
Chance of Winning
GAW
39%
T20
Queen's Park Oval
Facts:
- With 154 runs, Keacy Carty is the leading run scorer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season.
- With 146 runs, Shimron Hetmyer is the leading run scorer for Guyana Amazon Warriors this season.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Chance of Winning
Guyana Amazon Warriors surrendered their three game winning run in the last game against Barbados Royals as they were eventually beaten by 32 runs. Regardless of the result, the defending champions have had a solid start to the campaign and another win would all but confirm a place in the playoffs this term.
Much like their opponents, Trinbago Knight Riders have had a solid start to the campaign as they have three wins in four matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Barbados Royals with two wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 61%
- Guyana Amazon Warriors’ chances of winning - 39%
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Sunil Narine has struggled with the bat since IPL. In MLC he scored 27 runs in six innings with an average of 4.50 and then in Global T20 he scored 21 runs in seven matches. In the last three matches he has scored 0, 14 and 0 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Shimron Hetmyer continued his brilliant start to the tournament as he scored 28 off 10 balls which makes us want to go with this tip once again. So far this season Hetmyer has scored 146 runs with an average of 48.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Trinbago Knight Riders Most Runs in a Single Over Over 18.5
Guyana Amazon Warriors Most Runs in a Single Over Over 18.5
Total Catches in the Game Under 8.5
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List
Trinbago Knight Riders Player List
Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Shaqkere Parris, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Little, Andre Russell, Mark Deyal, Nathan Edwards
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
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Shaqkere Parris
|
Batter
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Keacy Carty
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Batter
|
Sunil Narine
|
All-rounder
|
Nicholas Pooran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Andries Gous
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
|
Terrance Hinds
|
Bowler
|
Waqar Salamkheil
|
Bowler
Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form
Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after an impressive win against Barbados Royals and have won back to back games prior to this match.
Guyana Amazon Warriors News & Player List
Guyana Amazon Warriors Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tim Robinson, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Azam Khan (wk), Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Shamar Joseph, Imran Tahir, Kevin Sinclair, Moeen Ali, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope
|
Batter
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Keemo Paul
|
Batter
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Junior Sinclair
|
Bowler
|
Shamar Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
Guyana Amazon Warriors Team Form
Guyana Amazon Warriors have had a brilliant start to the tournament as they have three wins in four matches and are currently third on the table.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Head to Head
Guyana Amazon Warriors hold a slight edge in this fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders 15-14. Guyana Amazon Warriors have won three of the last four matches.
Head to Head
Trinbago Knight Riders: 14
Guyana Amazon Warriors: 15
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Betting Odds
Guyana Amazon Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders go head to head in what feels like an intriguing game for the neutrals. Both sides have had an impressive start to the tournament as both teams have three wins in four games thus far and a win for either side would all but seal a playoff spot this term. Trinbago Knight Riders head into this fixture after back to back wins in the last two matches but that doesn’t change the fact their top order has struggled for consistency thus far. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in each of the last three games Trinbago Knight Riders have conceded a bigger opening stand which makes us believe Guyana Amazon Warriors would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Batters
Keacy Carty to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter
Keacy Carty has been one of the most consistent batsman for Trinbago Knight Riders this season and he continued his brilliant run in the last outing as he scored 32. He is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shai Hope to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top batter
Shai Hope had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 40 off 34 balls and was the leading run scorer in the last game. Hope has struggled thus far but we expect him to kick start his campaign after an impressive performance in the last game.
Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Top Bowlers
Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler
Even though Sunil Narine has disappointed with the bat, he has been brilliant with the ball as in the last game he bagged another two wickets. He has been the most consistent bowler for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gudakesh Motie to be Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top bowler
Even though Gudakesh Motie did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to go with him as he has been brilliant thus far and with nine wickets he is the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Trinbago Knight Riders
- Trinbago Knight Riders to win @ 1.63 (PariMatch)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors to win @ 2.30 (PariMatch)
Parimatch