TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs JAM (Jamaica Tallawahs) Match Prediction TKR 65 % Chance of Winning JAM 35 % Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders take on Jamaica Tallawahs in the 22th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 10 at 4:30 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs head into this pivotal game as a win for Trinbago Knight Riders would seal a playoff spot and make them favourites for a top two finish this season. On the other hand, a win for defending champions would see them level on points with Barbados Royals with a game in hand who currently hold the fourth and final playoff spot. As per our calculations Trinbago Knight Riders are clear favourites to bag maximum points in the upcoming fixture against Jamaica Tallawahs.

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 65%

Jamaica Tallawahs’s chances of winning - 35%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Martin Guptill scored a brilliant century against Barbados Royals, he hasn’t been that consistent this season and has struggled to score well in four of the six games. So far this season, Guptill has scored 7, 7, 100, 15, 15 and 38. In the reverse fixture, Guptill managed to score 15 runs which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming fixture.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games at the venue, the team bowling first have had a slight advantage 3-2. With weather not being a concern in the game we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders surrendered their winning momentum against Guyana Amazon Warriors but returned back to winning ways in the last game against Barbados Royals and are level on points with Guyana Amazon Warriors at the top of the table.

Jamaica Tallawahs News & Player List

Jamaica Tallawahs Player List

Alex Hales, Brandon King, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Sharmarh Brooks, Ben Cutting, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Raymond Riefer, Shamar Springer, Steven Taylor, Amir Jangoo, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Joshua James, Mohammad Amir, Nicholson Gordon, Salman Irshad

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kirk McKenzie Batter Sharmarh Brooks Batter Raymond Riefer Batter Amir Jangoo Wicket-keeper Fabian Allen All-rounder Imad Wasim Batter Chris Green All-rounder Nicholson Gordon All-rounder Mohammad Amir Bowler Salman Irshad Bowler

Jamaica Tallawahs Team Form

The defending champions had a good start to the tournament as they won two of the first three games. But since then they have lost the last three games and are currently fifth on the table, two points off Barbados Royals who are currently fourth on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders edged Jamaica Tallawahs 14-10 in this fixture. In the last game, Trinbago Knight Riders registered a narrow win as they won the game by two runs.

Head to Head:

Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 14

Jamaica Tallawahs win: 10

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Betting Odds

Trinbago Knight Riders to score more than Jamaica Tallawahs in powerplay

Even though Trinbago Knight Riders haven’t had an extraordinary display in powerplay still they have been pretty consistent in the tournament thus far. So far this season they have managed to score 57, 50, 47, 49 and 47 in powerplay averaging 50 runs and have conceded 42.6 runs in those games. What makes this even more enticing is the fact in four of the five games they have managed to outscore their opponents in the first six overs and on one occasion they managed to tie the score against SKN Patriots. On the other hand, Jamaica Tallawahs have struggled in the powerplay especially in the last few games averaging 39.8 runs which is lower than Trinbago Knight Riders and in each of the last three games have been outscored by their opponent. We believe this is a great opportunity to make some significant monetary gains in this upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Batters

Kieron Pollard to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

Even though Martin Guptill and Nicholas Pooran have scored more runs than Kieron Pollard this term, they haven’t showcased consistency like Pollard in this tournament. Pollard was unfortunate in the last two games as got run out on both occasions but we believe he will come good in the upcoming game and is our top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Brandon King to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top batter

Even though Brandon Kings haven’t reached the heights of the first two games but with 186 runs remains the top scorer for Jamaica Tallawahs. In the last game, King got off to a great start as he scored 36 off 25 balls but could not capitalise on it. We believe Brandon King would come good in the upcoming games which is why he is our top pick for the game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Top Team Bowlers

Andre Russell to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

Andre Russell has been the standout performer for Trinbago Knight Riders this season and with 11 wickets remains the top wickets taker for Trinbago Knight Riders this season. Even though Rusell had an underwhelming game in the last fixture, we believe he will bounce back and is our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mohammad Amir to be Jamaica Tallawahs’s top bowler

Mohammad Amir has showcased great form in the last three games as he has ended up with six wickets and has been the top bowler for Jamaica Tallawahs this season. We believe Amir would continue his great form in the remaining fixture which is why he is our top pick for the upcoming game.