TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction TKR 55 % Chance of Winning STL 45 % Bet Now! Trinbago Knight Riders take on Saint Lucia Kings in the 24th game of the 2023 Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 11 at 4:30 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Trinbago Knight Riders and Saint Lucia Kings head into this pivotal game as both sides try to seal a top two spot. With Trinbago Knight Riders already confirmed a place in the playoff this term, it's only a matter of time before Saint Lucia Kings do the same as they have a three point cushion over Jamaica Tallawahs who seem to be in turmoil. As per our calculations, this would be a close game but Trinbago Knight Riders are slight favourites heading into this fixture.

Trinbago Knight Riders’s chances of winning - 55%

Saint Lucia Kings’s chances of winning - 45%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Roston Chase has had an underwhelming campaign thus far. Apart from his half century in the opening game against Jamaica Tallawahs, he failed to show up since. So far Chase has managed to score 53, 14, 1, 11 and 0 averaging 19.75 which is way below his standard. We believe Chase would fail to show up once again and would score low in the upcoming fixture.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

In the two games thus far at the venue, the teams bowling fist has won the game on both the occasions. We believe considering how the games have been played out, both teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 34C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Kieron Pollard, Dwyane Bravo, Kadeem Allyene, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Nicholas Pooran, Chadwick Walton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Jaden Carmichael, Waqar Salamkheil.

Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill Batter Mark Deyal Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Kieron Pollard Batter Chadwick Walton Wicket-keeper Andre Russell All-rounder Dwyane Bravo Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Kadeem Allyene Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders have been on a sensational run, with five wins in last six games, Trinbago Knight Riders managed to leapfrog Guyana Amazon Warriors and currently hold the top spot on the points table.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Colin Munro, Faf du Plessis, Kimani Melius, Sean Williams, Kharry Pierre, Matthew Forde, Roshon Primus, Roston Chase, Sadrack Descartes, Sikandar Raza, Johnson Charles, Leonardo Julien, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Sole, Jair McAllister, Jeavor Royal, McKenny Clarke, Peter Hatzoglou.

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Sadrack Descartes Batter Sean Williams Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Johnson Charles Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Roshon Primus Batter Matthew Forde All-rounder Kharry Pierre All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings managed to surrender their five game unbeaten streak to SKN Patriots who registered their first win of the tournament. The result could be one of the shockers of the season as Saint Lucia Kings failed to capitalise on the chance to break into top two spots on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated Saint Lucia Kings 15-06 in this fixture. But in the last two games, Saint Lucia Kings managed to upset the odds and beat their nemesis which makes this game very intriguing for the neutrals

Head to Head:

Trinbago Knight Riders Win: 15

Saint Lucia Kings win: 06

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

Even though Saint Lucia Kings failed to get a decent opening stand in the last game but throughout the season more often than not their top order has fired with all cylinders. So far this season they have managed an opening stand of 25, 61, 85, 97 and 16 averaging 56.8 which is absolutely staggering and have conceded mere 16.4 runs in those games. What makes this tip even more relevant is the fact, in each of the last four games they have managed a better opening stand than their opponent. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders averages 26.42 opening partnership which is way below the benchmark which is set by Saint Lucia Kings which makes us believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran seems to have found his form at the right moment for Trinbago Knight Riders as they try to seal a top two spot in the group. In the last two games Pooran has managed to score a century and a half century which makes him our top pick for the game.

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top batter

Johnson Charles have had a fabulous campaign thus far and with 211 runs is the top run scorer for Saint Lucia Kings. So far he has scored 24, 30, 37, 78 and 42 which makes him one of the most consistent players and our top pick for the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Team Bowlers

Andre Russell to be Trinbago Knight Riders’s top bowler

Andre Russell had an underwhelming performance in the last two games but regardless he has been the standout performer for his side and with 11 wickets is out and out the best bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders this season which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Khary Pierre to be Saint Lucia Kings’s top bowler

Khary Pierre has suddenly come to light and has been sensational in last three games bagging seven wickets in the process and with eight wickets is tied with Roston Chase as the top wicket taker for Saint Lucia Kings which makes him our top pick for the game.