TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs STL (Saint Lucia Kings) Match Prediction TKR 64 % Chance of Winning STL 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Trinbago Knight Riders take on Saint Lucia Kings in the 26th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 24 at 07:30 PM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Chance of Winning

Saint Lucia Kings struggled for consistency early on in the campaign but have been sensational in the second half of the campaign as they have won four games in a row and with 12 points thus far they are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Barbados Royals by 13 runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders might have some inconsistencies with the bat but that doesn’t change the fact they have been phenomenal thus far and have won four of the last five matches. In the last game they beat the Patriots with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 64%

Saint Lucia Kings’ chances of winning - 36%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sunil Narine missed the last game and even though he has struggled with the bat he has been brilliant with the ball hence we expect him to return in the starting eleven. So far Narine has scored 67 runs in six matches with an average of 11.16 which makes us believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.

Faf du Plessis has had a mixed bag of the season thus far. After an impressive run in Major League Cricket, he has failed to meet the expectation as Du Plessis has scored 176 runs thus far with an average of 22. In the last game he scored mere four runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Saint Lucia Kings opening partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Shaqkere Parris, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Little, Andre Russell, Mark Deyal, Nathan Edwards

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Andries Gous Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Terrance Hinds Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after four wins in the last five matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Saint Lucia Kings News & Player List

Saint Lucia Kings Player List

Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Tim Seifert (wk), Roston Chase, David Wiese, Khary Pierre, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, Sadrack Descarte, Aaron Jones, McKenny Clarke, Khari Campbell

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Faf du Plessis Batter Ackeem Auguste Batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Roston Chase All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings Team Form

Saint Lucia Kings have had a solid campaign thus far as they head into game after four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against Saint Lucia Kings17-6. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who won the game with four wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 6

Saint Lucia Kings: 17

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Betting Odds

Saint Lucia Kings to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders go head to head in what seems like a potential four pointer as both sides aspire to finish at the top of the table. We have four teams separated by mere two points on the points table which makes every game crucial from now till the end of the group stages. Both sides have been brilliant in the second half of the campaign. Saint Lucia Kings have won four straight matches prior to this game on the other hand Trinbago Knight Riders have four wins in the last five matches. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in three of the last four matches, Saint Lucia Kings have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings T20 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba Trinbago Knight Riders Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet now! St. Lucia Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.507 Bet now!

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Nicholas Pooran continued his brilliant form in the last game as he smashed 93 off 43 balls and took his team over the line. With 275 runs, Pooran is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Johnson Charles to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top batter

Johnson Charles was brilliant in the last outing against Barbados Royals as he scored a brilliant half century and with 265 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Sunil Narine missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting eleven as he has been the most consistent bowler for Trinbago Knight Riders this season and has bagged eleven wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Noor Ahmad to be Saint Lucia Kings’ top bowler

Noor Ahmad was once again brilliant in the last game against Barbados Royals as he bagged two wickets and was the best bowler in the game. He is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.