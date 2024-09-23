TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) vs SKN (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots) Match Prediction TKR 67 % Chance of Winning SKN 33 % Bet now! Trinbago Knight Riders take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 25th game of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is scheduled to be played on Sept 23 at 04:30 AM IST.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chance of Winning

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots once again have had a disappointing campaign thus far as much like last season they have only managed to win once in nine and are currently sixth on the table and have been knocked out of the competition. In the last game they were beaten by Guyana Amazon Warriors by 30 runs.

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after a disappointing game against the Falcons who won the game with six wickets to spare. Trinbago Knight Riders have had a solid campaign thus far as they are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Trinbago Knight Riders are favourites in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ chances of winning - 67%

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ chances of winning - 33%

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Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Sunil Narine has struggled to get going since the IPL. So far this season, Narine has scored 67 runs in six matches with an average of 11.16. In the last game against the Falcons, Narine scored four off three balls which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Evin Lewis scored a brilliant century in this campaign and then was once again brilliant in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has struggled for consistency, so far this season he has scored 246 runs in nine matches but the numbers look pretty inflated due to his couple of knocks. We believe Lewis would score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Trinbago Knight Riders Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Batery St Kitts and Nevis Patriots opening partnership Over 18.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would notplay a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Trinbago Knight Riders News & Player List

Trinbago Knight Riders Player List

Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Shaqkere Parris, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard (c), Andries Gous, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Terrance Hinds, Waqar Salamkheil, Dwayne Bravo, Joshua Little, Andre Russell, Mark Deyal, Nathan Edwards

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Shaqkere Parris Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sunil Narine All-rounder Nicholas Pooran Wicket-keeper Andries Gous Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Jayden Seales Bowler Terrance Hinds Bowler Waqar Salamkheil Bowler

Trinbago Knight Riders Team Form

Trinbago Knight Riders head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently third on the table.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots News & Player List

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Player List

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis, Josh Clarkson, Wanindu Hasaranga, Johann Layne, Anrich Nortje, Veerasammy Permaul, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Mohammad Mohsin, Joshua Da Silva, Odean Smith, Ryan John

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Mikyle Louis Batter Kyle Mayers All-rounder Andre Fletcher Wicket-keeper Josh Clarkson Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Johann Layne All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Veerasammy Permaul Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Team Form

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had a disappointing campaign thus far as they have lost eight games in a row and are currently sixth on the table.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders have dominated this fixture against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots15-6. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Trinbago Knight Riders who won the game by 44 runs.

Head to Head

Trinbago Knight Riders: 15

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: 6

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Betting Odds

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to have a better opening partnership than Trinbago Knight Riders

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders go head to head in contrasting form as on one hand the Patriots have lost each of the last eight matches and have been knocked out of the competition. On the other hand, Trinbago Knight Riders have eight points thus far and have won three of the last four matches, another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this term. Both teams have struggled to get a good start in games but what makes this tip so enticing is the fact in the last game between the two sides, Trinbago Knight Riders had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Batters

Nicholas Pooran to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top batter

Even though Nicholas Pooran did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as with 182 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andre Fletcher to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top batter

Even though Andre Fletcher did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as he has been the most consistent batsman for the Patriots which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Trinbago Knight Riders’ top bowler

Sunil Narine continued his brilliant form with the ball as he bagged another wicket in the last game and is the leading wicket taker for Trinbago Knight Riders which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anrich Nortje to be St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for the Patriots thus far. With 11 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.