CHAN (Chandigarh) vs HIM (Himachal Pradesh) Match Prediction CHAN 55 % Chance of Winning HIM 45 % Place a bet DafaBet 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh will clash in the 51st games in the Elite Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on October 19, 2023. The game will commence from 4:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh had a terrific season last year but lost to Mumbai in the finals to finish as runners-up in the competition. They faced a defeat in their initial game of their campaign but came back to winning ways in their next fixture to settle at the 5th place currently. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.183.

Chandigarh finished fifth in their competitive pool. They could not enter the play-offs but are off to a great start this season. They registered two back-to-back wins in the competition and occupy the top place in the table standings with 8 points and a net run rate of 3.340. Chandigarh seems more prepared this time and has a squad to back for it.

Chandigarh are coming into this fixture after two ecstatic wins. They are in a good winning momentum with high morale in the team. That will definitely weigh in their performance in the next game where they will enter as a stronger entity than the latter.

Himachal Pradesh's chance of winning: 45%

Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 55%

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Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Himachal Pradesh to score low before 1st dismissal

Himachal Pradesh are struggling with their batting order a bit and are prone to fast bowling. They scored 6 & 69 runs before their first dismissal in the first two games. Their second game was against Odisha who do not possess a fierce bowling order like Chandigarh. The sides last collided in 2019 where HP scored 8 runs before their 1st dismissal. Ekant Sen and Prashant Chopra open for the team in the competition and average at 29.50 & 18.00 respectively. Clearly, it's not an ideal opening pair and are very likely to face an early dismissal.

Chandigarh to score high before their first dismissal

Chandigarh has a very strong top batting order starting from their openers - Arjun Azad and Manan Vohra. They average at 87.00 & 117.00 in the competition and scored most of the runs for the team in the two games. Chandigarh led a fantastic opening partnership of 159 runs in the first game against Bihar. However, they lost their first wicket at 20 in their next game. Nevertheless, the opening pair has displayed their batting prowess and shall reap you great returns upon picking this betting tip.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai is a balanced pitch. Chasing a target should be the preferred option at the venue, since the team batting first has only won less matches here.

Weather Report

The skies will be cloudy and the temperature shall vary from 34-31 degree Celsius during the game.

Chandigarh Player List

Gurinder Singh, Harnoor Singh, Manan Vohra, Anirudh Kanwar, Arslan Khan, Bhagmender Lather, Raman Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Arjit Singh, Hartejassvi Kapoor, Amrit Lubana, Parmesh Kumar Vaidik, Raj Angad Bawa, Jaskaranvir Singh, Gaurav Puri, Arjit Pannu, Shresth Nirmohi, Abhijit Garg, Jagjit Singh, Jaskarandeep Singh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Devinder Singh, Arpit Pannu, Jaskaran Singh, Shivam Bhambri, Akshit Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Sarul Kanwar, Rohit Dhanda, Ankit Kaushik, Bipul Sharma, Kunal Mahajan, Gaurav Gambhir

Chandigarh Predicted XI

Arjun Azad Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Manan Vohra (c) Batter Gaurav Puri Batter Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Akshit Rana Wicket-keeper Raj Bawa All-rounder Karan Kaila All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Akash Sudan Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh won both their games this season so far. They chased the target of 91 runs under 11 overs. They have a fantastic line-up of in-form batters.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Kanwar Abhinay, Ekant Sen, Arpit Guleria, Akash Vasisht, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bedi, Amit Thakur, Prashant Chopra, Mani Sharma, Praveen Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Ankush Bains, RI Thakur, K D Singh, Amit Kumar, Abhimanyu Rana, Sidharth Sharma, Shubham Arora, Prikshit Kashyap, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Raghav Dhawan, Digvijay Rangi, Naveen Kanwar, Nitin Sharma

Himachal Pradesh Predicted XI:

Prashant Chopra Batter Ankush Bains Wicket-Keeper Ekant Sen Batter Nikhil Gangta All-Rounder Akash Vasisht All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan (c) All-Rounder Mayank Dagar All-Rounder Sumeet Verma All-Rounder Pankaj Jaswal Bowler Mukul Negi Bowler Kanwar Abhinay Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

This will be the third match for Himachal Pradesh in the competition. HP needs to do better in their batting and bowling department.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once in the format (2019) where Chandigarh won the game by 9 runs.

Himachal Pradesh Won: 0

Chandigarh Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Betting Odds

Chandigarh won their last outing against Sikkim in a fashionable way. They restricted Sikkim to 90 runs in the game with a fierce and economical bowling spell. Sandeep Sharma got 3 picks in the game. Chasing the target was a piece of cake for the batters who scored 94 runs in the 61st ball of the game, winning the game by 8 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh faced Odisha in their last game. They conceded 138 runs in the game. Rishi Dhawan picked 2 wickets in the game for HP. HP chased the target in the 17th over with 8 wickets to spare. Sumeet Verma scored the most runs for the team (58).

As far as the winners are concerned, Chandigarh is expected to dominate this affair with a stellar squad in the competition.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Top Batters

Sumeet Verma to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Sumeet Verma has emerged to be the top batter of Himachal Pradesh in the competition. He averages at 59.00 in the competition with a strike rate of 226.92. He struck 58 runs off 23 balls in the last game against Odisha.

Manan Vohra to be Chandigarh's top batter

The Chandigarh skipper, Manan Vohra, has scored 117 runs in 2 games for the team. He scored 81 & 36* runs in the two games and will be top batter from the team.

Chandigarh vs Himachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Mayank Dagar to be the top bowler for Himachal Pradesh

Mayank Dagar has picked 4 wickets in 2 games for Himachal Pradesh. He possesses an economy rate of 7.57 in the tournament. He will lead the bowling attack in the next game against Chandigarh

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Murugan Ashwin is a talented bowler in the Chandigarh squad. He has managed to pick 4 wickets in 2 games for the team and will be top bowling pick from the team.