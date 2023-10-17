Chandigarh vs Sikkim Match Prediction CHAN 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Chandigarh and Sikkim will collide in this Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The two will meet at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 17th. The match is scheduled to begin from 1:30 PM IST.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Chandigarh and Sikkim had a forgettable season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year, finishing fifth and seventh in Group E, respectively. Chandigarh finished the group stage at fifth place last year with 12 points from six games. They won three and lost as many games in the tournament and couldn't advance through.

Chandigarh began their 2023 SMAT season with a remarkable victory over Bihar on Monday, winning by nine wickets. Bowling first, they conceded 62 runs to the opening wicket before Murugan Ashwin pulled things back. The leg-spinner claimed 2 for 20 in four overs while Raj Bawa snared 2 for 15 in his three. The rest of the unit was expensive as Bihar put on 171. What followed was a carnage from the Chandigarh opening duo. Manan Vohra scored 81 off 54 while Arjun Azad struck 79 off 43. Thanks to them, Chandigarh finished the chase in just 17 overs.

Sikkim finished at the bottom of the group table after failing to win a single game in the previous season. They were one of the five teams in the entire competition to go winless. Sikkim's start to this year's campaign wasn't good either as they were hammered by Services in their first match on Monday.

Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat first in Mumbai. Their openers added 22 runs in the first three overs but then Sikkim suffered a collapse, losing four wickets for just 13 runs. Ashish Thapa was the top run-scorer for Sikkim with 24 runs but he was the fifth batter to be dismissed at 56 in 10.4 overs. Ankur Malik and Sankar Praad added 23 runs for the ninth wicket to push the total to 95/8. They did not stand a chance defending such a small target as Services mowed it down in 10.4 overs.

The sides have met each other twice in T20 cricket previously, with Chandigarh dominating the proceedings. Given the fact that Sikkim has been a weaker side in their domestic cricket history and Chandigarh being a better side, it would be hard for Sikkim to come out on top in this game. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Chandigarh's chance of winning: 99%

Sikkim’s chance of winning: 1%

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Chandigarh vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Chandigarh’s opening pair looked in sublime touch in their first outing of this season as they put on a 159-run stand in 15.3 overs. Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad smashed 81 and 79 runs, respectively. You can bet on the pair to come good in this game as well, at the same venue and against a weaker opponent.

Sikkim do not possess a great batting unit and they struggled badly in the first game. Pankaj Rawat could only score five runs in 13 deliveries before getting run out. It might be a good idea to bet on Rawat to score under 19 runs in this game.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai has hosted 37 domestic T20 matches over the years. The team batting second has won 20 matches compared to 17 by the team batting first. The pitches have been fresh with the domestic season beginning only now. Based on these factors, the team winning the toss is expected to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

The weather in Mumbai could be a bit tricky on Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to be mostly sunny and warm but some showers are expected in some parts. There's a 43% chance of precipitation according to AccuWeather, with the temperature in the mid to high 30 degree Celsius.

Chandigarh Player List

Sandeep Sharma, Manan Vohra, Murugan Ashwin, Karan Kaila, Akash Sudan, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Pannu, Gaurav Puri, Mandeep singh, Arjun Azad, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Akshit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Manan Vohra (c) Batter Arjun Azad Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Mandeep singh Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Akshit Rana Wicketkeeper Karan Kaila All-rounder Bhagmender Lather All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler Akash Sudan Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh weren't upto the mark with the ball in their first match, barring Murugan Ashwin and Raj Bawa. However, the top order stepped up to chase down 172 with ease. Last year, they had won three games and had lost three.

Sikkim Players List

Sumit Singh, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa, Sabin Chettri, Md Saptulla, Pankaj Rawat, Ankur Malik, Jeetendra Sharma, Kishan Karki, Jyoti Bind, Pranesh Chettri, Sankar Praad

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Pankaj Rawat Batter Jyoti Bind Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-keeper Nilesh Lamichaney (c) Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Pranesh Chettri All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Ankur Malik Bowler Sankar Praad Bowler Jeetendra Sharma Bowler

Sikkim Recent Form

Sikkim were obliterated in their opening game of this season on Monday, where they could only score 95 runs in their 20 overs. As for their T20 record, they had lost six games in a row last year and started where they left off.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have faced each twice in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy previously, with Chandigarh winning both the games. In 2021, they hammered Sikkim by 131 runs while in the previous edition, they registered a 66-run victory.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Chandigarh to hit most sixes in the match ( @ Parimatch)

Chandigarh's opening pair was absolutely blistering in the last game. Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad put on a 159-run stand. Vohra hammered two sixes in his innings whereas Azad struck four sixes. Sikkim, on the other hand, could hit only one six in their entire innings. You can bet on Chandigarh to hit the most number of sixes in the match.

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Chandigarh vs Sikkim Top Batters

Manan Vohra to be the top batter for Chandigarh

Manan Vohra is one of the key batters for Chandigarh with a lot of experience up his sleeve. The right hand batter was superb in the opening game against Bihar, where he made 81 off 54 balls.

Ashish Thapa to be the top batter for Sikkim

Ashish Thapa was the top run-getter for Sikkim in the previous game with 24 runs. He has made 191 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 24. Given the state of their batting unit, you can bet on Thapa to be the top batter.

Chandigarh vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Murugan Ashwin, who has had a good amount of experience playing at a higher level in the IPL, was exceptional in the previous game. He picked 2 for 20 in his four overs and helped his side restrict the opponents.

Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Sumit Singh bowled 2.3 overs in the last game and picked 1 for 17. He has 34 wickets in overall T20s at an economy of 7.26 with best figures of 3 for 15. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Sikkim.