CENS (Central Sparks) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction CENS 64 % Chance of Winning NORD 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 24th game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2024, Central Sparks and Northern Diamonds will meet in a 20 over game. The game will be hosted at Edgbaston,Birmingham on June 8, 2024. The match will begin from 4:00 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning

Central Sparks were doing fairly well in the competition. The team started their campaign with three wins but lost the last two outings in the competition. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of 0.549. They are coming after a loss against the Blaze but will be looking to get back to their winning ways in the next fixture.

Northern Diamonds remain at the bottom place after their disappointing performances in the tournament. They lost their five outings in the competition. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the standings with no points and a net run rate of -0.870. They lost their last game by 4 wickets against Sunrisers. Northern Diamonds are in a desperate need of a win if they want to keep the hopes for qualification alive.

Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 36%

Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 64%

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Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips

Central Sparks to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Central Sparks were doing well in the beginning of the competition but the last two losses brought their confidence down. They have constantly struggled with their opening order in the competition. Ami Campbell opened alongside Abigail Freeborn in the competition. However, Chloe Brewer replaced Campbell but could not produce any better results. The team posted the scores of 11, 4, 20, 2 & 6 runs before their 1st dismissal. They scored 20 runs before their first dismissal against Northern Diamonds in their previous clash. Having said that, Central Sparks are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game. You should put your money on this betting tip to win a bonus.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction

The ground-staff at Edgbaston always produce a good surface which allows for the ball to come through at a good pace and also permits the stroke makers to go for their shots. With both teams preferring to chase and dew likely to come down in the second part of the evening, we predict that both sides will want to field first ahead of this match.

Weather Report

It will be a cloudy game on June 8. There will be light rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 16 degree Celsius.

Northern Diamonds Players List

Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston

Predicted Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill Wicket-keeper Hollie Armitage (c) All-rounder Emma Marlow Batter Bess Heath Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Sterre Kalis Batter Katie Levick Bowler Leah Dobson Batter Katie Levick Bowler Rachel Slater Bowler Grace Hall Bowler

Northern Diamonds Recent Form

Northern Diamonds are going through a rough patch. The batters and the bowlers look out of form and will be looking to win their first game of the competition. They are coming after a loss after an underwhelming batting performance in the last game.

Central Sparks Players List

Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Abigail Freeborn Wicket-keeper Charis Pavely All-rounder Eve Jones (c) Batter Katie George All-rounder Chloe Brewer Batter Davina Perrin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Grace Potts Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks won three games in a row but faced two unfortunate losses in the competition. The batters could not chase the target and lost their last game. They need to do better with their batting order and score more runs in the game.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met twice where both the sides have won a game each.

Central Sparks won- 1

Northern Diamonds won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds

Central Sparks were doing extremely well but their form fell off the tracks in the last two games. Central Sparks faced the Blaze in the last game. Batting first, the Blaze scored 134/6 in the game. Emily Arlott took 2 wickets in the game. However, the team faced a tough time chasing the target. They kept losing wickets left and right. Katie George scored an unbeaten 28 whereas Eve Jones managed to post 26 runs in the game. Central Sparks will be looking to get back to their winning ways.

In their last game, Northern Diamonds clashed against the Sunriser. Batting first, Northern Diamonds scored 123/8 in the game. Hollie Armitage scored 39 runs whereas Lauren Winfield-Hill posted 26 runs in the game. The rest of the batters bundled out pretty early in the game. Defending the target, Northern Diamonds could not restrict Sunrisers who posted 126/6 in the game. Sunrisers won the game by 4 wickets. Despite the loss, Hollie Armitage managed to pick 3 wickets in the match.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds T20 Edgbaston, null Central Sparks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Northern Diamonds Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.356 Bet Now!

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters

Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds

Lauren Winfield-Hill has played 5 games and scored 111 runs in totality. She was knocked out at 26 in the last game. Despite that, she stands as the best batter of the team and will be looking to score high in the next game.

Davina Perrin to be the top batter for Central Sparks

Davina Perrin is a fresh figure in the team and has what it takes to perform well in the 20 over format. Perrin is the top scorer of the team with 118 runs in 5 games at an average of 29.50. She has a strike rate of over 150 and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers

Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds

Erin Burns is a very experienced player. She has taken 8 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game and will be looking to keep the batters at check.

Grace Potts to be the top bowler for Central Sparks

Grace Potts is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 7 wickets for the side in 5 games. She will be the top pick in the bowling order of the team.