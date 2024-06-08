CENS (Central Sparks) vs NORD (Northern Diamonds) Match Prediction
CENS
64%
Chance of Winning
NORD
36%
T20
Edgbaston
Facts:
- The sides have clashed twice where both the teams won a game each.
- Central Sparks are placed at the 3rd place whereas Northern Diamonds are positioned at the bottom place of the points table.
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Chance of Winning
Central Sparks were doing fairly well in the competition. The team started their campaign with three wins but lost the last two outings in the competition. The team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 13 points and a net run rate of 0.549. They are coming after a loss against the Blaze but will be looking to get back to their winning ways in the next fixture.
Northern Diamonds remain at the bottom place after their disappointing performances in the tournament. They lost their five outings in the competition. With that, they are placed at the bottom of the standings with no points and a net run rate of -0.870. They lost their last game by 4 wickets against Sunrisers. Northern Diamonds are in a desperate need of a win if they want to keep the hopes for qualification alive.
- Northern Diamonds’s chance of winning: 36%
- Central Sparks’ chance of winning: 64%
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Betting Tips
Central Sparks to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)
Central Sparks were doing well in the beginning of the competition but the last two losses brought their confidence down. They have constantly struggled with their opening order in the competition. Ami Campbell opened alongside Abigail Freeborn in the competition. However, Chloe Brewer replaced Campbell but could not produce any better results. The team posted the scores of 11, 4, 20, 2 & 6 runs before their 1st dismissal. They scored 20 runs before their first dismissal against Northern Diamonds in their previous clash. Having said that, Central Sparks are very likely to lose an early wicket in the next game. You should put your money on this betting tip to win a bonus.
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Toss Prediction
The ground-staff at Edgbaston always produce a good surface which allows for the ball to come through at a good pace and also permits the stroke makers to go for their shots. With both teams preferring to chase and dew likely to come down in the second part of the evening, we predict that both sides will want to field first ahead of this match.
Weather Report
It will be a cloudy game on June 8. There will be light rain on the day of the game. The temperature will peak at 16 degree Celsius.
Northern Diamonds Players List
Hollie Armitage (c), Leah Dobson, Rebecca Duckworth, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Grace Hall, Bess Heath, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Lizzie Scott, Rachel Slater, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Woolston
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hollie Armitage (c)
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All-rounder
|
Emma Marlow
|
Batter
|
Bess Heath
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
|
Leah Dobson
|
Batter
|
Katie Levick
|
Bowler
|
Rachel Slater
|
Bowler
|
Grace Hall
|
Bowler
Northern Diamonds Recent Form
Northern Diamonds are going through a rough patch. The batters and the bowlers look out of form and will be looking to win their first game of the competition. They are coming after a loss after an underwhelming batting performance in the last game.
Central Sparks Players List
Eve Jones (C), Davina Perrin, Georgia Davis, Chloe Brewer, Grace Potts, Bethan Ellis, Ria Fackrell, Ami Campbell, Ellie Anderson, Issy Wong, Em Arlott, Katie George, Abbey Freeborn, Poppy Davies, Charis Pavely, Amy Jones, Hannah Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abigail Freeborn
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Charis Pavely
|
All-rounder
|
Eve Jones (c)
|
Batter
|
Katie George
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Brewer
|
Batter
|
Davina Perrin
|
Batter
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Emily Arlott
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Davis
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
|
Grace Potts
|
Bowler
Central Sparks Recent Form
Central Sparks won three games in a row but faced two unfortunate losses in the competition. The batters could not chase the target and lost their last game. They need to do better with their batting order and score more runs in the game.
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Head-to-Head Record
The sides have met twice where both the sides have won a game each.
Central Sparks won- 1
Northern Diamonds won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Betting Odds
Central Sparks were doing extremely well but their form fell off the tracks in the last two games. Central Sparks faced the Blaze in the last game. Batting first, the Blaze scored 134/6 in the game. Emily Arlott took 2 wickets in the game. However, the team faced a tough time chasing the target. They kept losing wickets left and right. Katie George scored an unbeaten 28 whereas Eve Jones managed to post 26 runs in the game. Central Sparks will be looking to get back to their winning ways.
In their last game, Northern Diamonds clashed against the Sunriser. Batting first, Northern Diamonds scored 123/8 in the game. Hollie Armitage scored 39 runs whereas Lauren Winfield-Hill posted 26 runs in the game. The rest of the batters bundled out pretty early in the game. Defending the target, Northern Diamonds could not restrict Sunrisers who posted 126/6 in the game. Sunrisers won the game by 4 wickets. Despite the loss, Hollie Armitage managed to pick 3 wickets in the match.
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds
T20
Edgbaston, null
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Top Batters
Lauren Winfield-Hill to be the top batter for Northern Diamonds
Lauren Winfield-Hill has played 5 games and scored 111 runs in totality. She was knocked out at 26 in the last game. Despite that, she stands as the best batter of the team and will be looking to score high in the next game.
Davina Perrin to be the top batter for Central Sparks
Davina Perrin is a fresh figure in the team and has what it takes to perform well in the 20 over format. Perrin is the top scorer of the team with 118 runs in 5 games at an average of 29.50. She has a strike rate of over 150 and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds Top Bowlers
Erin Burns to be the top bowler for Northern Diamonds
Erin Burns is a very experienced player. She has taken 8 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game and will be looking to keep the batters at check.
Grace Potts to be the top bowler for Central Sparks
Grace Potts is the top bowler from the team. She has picked 7 wickets for the side in 5 games. She will be the top pick in the bowling order of the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Sparks
Northern Diamonds to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
Central Sparks to win @ 1.56 (Parimatch)
Parimatch