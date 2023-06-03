CENS (Central Sparks) vs SOV (Southern Vipers) Match Prediction CENS 44 % Chance of Winning SOV 56 % Bet Now! Central Sparks will take on Southern Vipers in their next fixture of the Charlotte Edwards Cup on Saturday, June 3. The two teams will lock horns at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with the contest scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Chance of Winning

Southern Vipers and Central Sparks have quite a contrasting season so far in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Vipers occupy the third spot on the table with three victories and one loss. They have 13 points, courtesy of one bonus point while their net run-rate reads 1.062. Central Sparks are reeling at second last place with only one win.

Looking at their head to head record and overall form, Central Sparks will have an uphill task when they take on the reigning champions on Saturday. One more loss could put them out of contention for the top four finish. Southern Vipers, on the other hand, will be looking to strengthen their place in the upper half of the table.

Central Sparks are coming off a 36-run defeat against Thunder away from home. Erin Burns and Bethan Ellis picked 4 for 47 in their eight overs but the rest of the attack was expensive. Chasing 156, Erin Burns was the only batter to threaten the target with 41 off 23 but she had no support.

Southern Vipers defeated Thunder by four wickets in their previous game. Georgia Adams, Linsey Smith and Anya Shrubsole picked two wickets each to bowl out the opponents for 111. Ella McCaughan scored 42 off 37 while Adams made 36 off 28 to chase down the target with 23 balls to spare.

These two sides are in contrasting situations and for that reason, Vipers will head into this game as favourites.

Central Sparks chance of winning @ 44%

Southern Vipers chance of winning @ 56%

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Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Betting Tips

Erin Burns, the hard-hitting Australian all-rounder returned to form in the previous game with a superb 41 off 23. With Melbet offering 1.87 odds on Burns to score over 15.5 runs, it's a punt worth taking.

Southern Vipers skipper Georgia Adams has been very consistent this season, scoring 29, 26*, 31 and 36 in four innings this season. It's a safer option to bet on Georgia Adams to score over 15.5 runs in this match at 1.87.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Toss Prediction

Edgbaston is a venue where the team batting first have had more success than the chasing side. In men's cricket, 53 out of 91 games have been won by the team batting first. This ratio in women's cricket reads 10 out of 17. Central Sparks have lost three games while chasing, with their only win coming while batting first. Vipers' record has been the exact opposite. So if the Sparks win the toss, they'll bat first and if the Vipers get the choice, they will field first.

Weather Report

The weather should not be a major factor in this match as Birmingham is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday afternoon. The forecast suggests there will be 54% humidity, 37 km/h wind gusts and less than 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature should hover around 17-20 degree Celsius.

Central Sparks Player List

Central Sparks squad:Eve Jones (c), Abbey Freeborn (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Ami Campbell, Bethan Ellis, Charis Pavely, Chloe Brewer, Davina Perrin, Poppy Davies, Emily Arlott, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Katie George, Ria Fackrell, Anisha Patel, Ellie Anderson, Georgia Davis, Grace Potts, Hannah L Baker, Liz Russell

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones (c) Batter Bethan Ellis All-Rounder Davina Perrin Batter Erin Burns All-Rounder Ami Campbell Batter Abigail Freeborn Wicketkeeper Chloe Brewer All-Rounder Katie George All-Rounder Georgia Davis Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Central Sparks Recent Form

Central Sparks kicked off their season with a convincing 23-run over Sunrisers but then suffered three losses on the trot. They lost by a narrow margin of three runs against Northern Diamonds before getting hammered by 56 runs at the hands of The Blaze. Most recently, Thunder defeated them by 36 runs.

Southern Vipers Player List

Southern Vipers squad: Georgia Adams (c), Chloe Hill (wk), Nicole Faltum (wk), Rhianna Southby (wk), Danni Wyatt, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Mitchelmore, Alice Monaghan, Freya Kemp, Georgia Elwiss, Nancy Harman, Anya Shrubsole, Charlotte Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Mary Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Ella McCaughan Batter Mary Taylor All-rounder Nicole Faltum Wicketkeeper Georgia Adams (c) All-rounder Georgia Elwiss All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Nancy Harman All-rounder Emily Windsor Batter Linsey Smith Bowler Alice Monaghan Bowler Anya Shrubsole Bowler

Southern Vipers Recent Form

The defending champions Southern Vipers began the season by beating South East Stars by six wickets. They then chased down 106 by seven wickets to spare and earned a bonus as well. Vipers suffered their first loss in 10 games, losing by five wickets versus The Blaze. They got back on the winning track with a four-wicket win over Thunder.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Head-to-Head Record

Southern Vipers and Central Sparks have competed against each other three times in the Charlotte Edwards Cup. Vipers won the first game by eight wickets before Sparks leveled the scoreline with a six-wicket win. They met in the final last year, where Vipers came out on top by six wickets.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Betting Odds

Central Sparks to score under 51.5 runs in overs 1-8 @ 1.84

Central Sparks have struggled with the bat throughout this season and they are likely to be without Amy Jones in this game as well. Additionally, they will also have to deal with a potent bowling unit of Vipers. It makes sense to bet on Central Sparks scoring under 51.5 runs in the first eight overs.

Southern Vipers to hit most fours @ 1.91

Southern Vipers have also been pretty underwhelming with the bat this season. Both these teams have hit 57 fours each in four games. But there are a couple of things to note. Sparks have batted on better batting surfaces and here they will have to deal with a strong bowling attack.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Top Team Batter

Erin Burns to be Central Sparks’s best batter

Erin Burns had a quiet start to the tournament but found some form in the most recent fixture. She struck 41 in just 23 deliveries. With Amy Jones likely on England duties, Burns becomes a crucial player for Central Sparks. innings. You can back her to be the top batter for Central Sparks.

Georgia Adams to be Southern Vipers’s best batter

Georgia Adams has been very good for her team in the ongoing tournament. She has scored 122 runs from four innings at 41 average and 117 strike rate. None of the Vipers batters have scored a fifty this season but Adams has done well in all games. Bet on Adams to be Southern Vipers' top batter.

Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers Top Team Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Central Sparks’ best bowler

Georgia Davis went wicketless in the previous game but has done well in the tournament. The right arm off-break bowler has picked five wickets at an economy of just over 6. Her best bowling figures in the competition read 3/13 versus Northern Diamonds. Bet on Davis to be Central Sparks' top bowler.

Linsey Smith to be Southern Vipers’s best bowler

Linsey Smith has been the best bowler for Vipers in the ongoing tournament. The left arm orthodox spinner has taken six wickets from four innings at an excellent economy of 5.31. In the last two outings, Smith has picked 2/19 and 2/16. Back her to be the top bowler for Southern Vipers.